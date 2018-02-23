Buhari speaks on abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Signpost of GGSTC Dapchi

Four days after an attack on a girls’ school in Dapchi, Yobe State, President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken publicly about it.

Dozens of schoolgirls have been declared missing, with residents telling PREMIUM TIMES they were kidnapped by the Boko Haram who carried out the attack on Monday.

Mr. Buhari also listed the steps his administration has taken to find the missing girls.

The president’s reaction was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the presidency.

Read the full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the families of students reportedly abducted from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, that no effort will be spared to bring succour to them.

According to the President, “When I received the devastating news of the attack on the school and the fact that the local authorities could not account for all the students, I immediately dispatched a high-level delegation on a fact-finding visit to the town. I also instructed the security agencies to deploy in full and not spare any effort to ensure that all the girls are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice.

“The entire country stands as one with the girls’ families, the government and the people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened and share your pain. We pray that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return your missing family members.

“Our government is sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis, in the hope that all the missing girls will be found.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, bigot, sectionalist and herdsman Muhammadu Buhari is an all-round failure. Those who are rooting for him to continue in office beyond 2019 are certified lunatics.

    • davids

      You seem to enjoy abusing leaders so we will vote him again so that you enjoy more of your fantasy

      • Otunba

        The question to you is: Are you brain dead?

      • Sifi Ahmed

        @davids:

        This statement issued by President Buhari exemplifies the failures;
        and the dishonest apology for failures that Buhari represents in the damage caused to millions of Nigerians by his incompetence and his thoroughgoing ignorance. In fact, Buhari never did anything right
        since resuming office as president of Nigeria on 29th May, 2015 –
        not one thing right, as Nigerians choke in pitch darkness from total
        electricity failure in the past four days.

        Buhari showed up as ignorant in his latest apology on the kidnap of
        over 100 schoolgirls from their dormitory in Yobe state by Boko Haram militias. Whereas; Buhari is the cause of this kidnap, having falsely
        assured Nigerians late last year that he has defeated Boko Haram.
        That false assurance caused Nigerians to lower their guards in trust.
        Buhari’s false assurance then made the school authorities complacent.
        That is why Buhari could not blame the school for not taking precaution.

    • Edohosa

      Please I am more concerned about the heightening illiteracy in Nigeria.
      I pray for the DAPCHI girls but the illiteracy of APC officials bothers me.
      For example this is how Daily Independent reported the DAPCHI case:

      ● “On the issue of the number of missing girls, we cannot give what we are not sure of, until we hear from their parents, we cannot say this is the number,” LAI Mohammed told reporters shortly after he arrived at Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Thursday afternoon. “Give us a few more time please”.

      I live abroad, I have never heard the phrase A FEW MORE TIME before in my life. I was shocked when I read more closely and found out that the person who murdered English language so violently like this is the APC
      Federal Minister of Information. I was shocked that this fellow called
      Lai Muhammed remains in office after such verbal blunder but someone
      told me there may be no better speaker or writer of English language in
      all of President Buhari’s cabinet. That was when I gave up on APC.

      • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

        Yes, I noticed it too. Our President is the worst: He doesn’t even know that currencies like French franc, Italian lira and Deutch mark are no longer in use! Neither is he aware that East and West Germany have united as one Germany! He refers to the Dept. of Customs and Excise as Customs and Exercise! Buhari is a dinosaur. In short, we are in trouble in Nigeria.

    • AryLoyds

      Buhari is so useless that his love to run for re election is greater than the lives of these girls. That is a typical Fulani man for you.

  • Otunba

    We have tragedies happen in many parts of the world. We have equally seen the urgency and the measure of response{s} of their leaders. One will wonder if Nigeria is still part of the Global World. With this glaring lack of willingness, enthusiasim, drive, capability and action from the type of leader that we have, some of our compatriots still think the status quo should be maintained, come next election. by the same people and leader who do not care. It is now more than “is something wrong with the people of this country?” syndrome. It is “like” we are doomed as a nation!

  • Gary

    I’m impressed, even in the sad circumstances that we finally read an official Aso Rock statement that is contrite, reassuring and for the first time takes responsibility for the lapses of this government without deflecting blame or attempting to deceive the Nigerian people when bad things happen.
    Let nobody or party play politics over this latest atrocity as was done with the Chibok Girls (note to Lai, El-Rufai & Co) until the Dapchi girls and others are freed.
    Unfortunately, the options outside of paying fresh ransom are little to none, if the goal is to bring all the girls home alive. So we might as well get on with it before the terrorist bastards brainwash and abuse them any further. This time, no partial release or crazy talk that the girls have chosen to stay with their abductors. Free them all or no deal.
    Thereafter, we can ask questions about just how useful our intelligence services are other than monitoring and harassing critics of this government.
    Why after these years and previous ransom payments have they been unable to follow the money given to Boko Haram?
    A random internet search will show reports about how Boko Haram openly recruits Jihadis in Niger, Chad and the subregion. If the terrorists can pay for fighters, Nigeria can also outbid them for the services of the mercenaries.
    Put a price of $2m (yes two million dollars clean) no questions asked plus full amnesty for anyone who gives us Abubakar Shekau dead or alive. Or information that will lead the Nigerian military to him. I bet Shekau will have to sleep with both eyes open and not be around by June.

  • obiora

    Because of (2019 ) election Buhari hypocritcally speakes about those girls. This is Evil in the Highest order. He formed Boko-Haram and pay them well for job well don. He is the Father of all the Alamajiris in the Northern Nigeria and they are working for him creating fear in Nigeria. What is he talking?.

    • AFRICANER

      SOME NIGERIANS THINK THAT BUHARI WILL ALLOW ELECTIONS TO HOLD IN 2019, HOW NAIVE!

      THEY DON’T KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON.

      iF YOU ARE WAITING TO VOTE OUT BUHARI IN 2019, STOP WASTING YOUR TIME.

  • Hyginus

    I taught the Boko Haram have been defeated? Anyone that think there will be election in 2019 so that the electorate will have second chance to vote out corruption at the highest order should think again. Nobody that sold his or her birth right will ever have opportunity to get it back. If you doubt it ask Biblical Esau. The only way forward for Nigeria is total restructuring of the nation to mirror other nations democracies. Other than that, the country is wasting there time by thinking they can fix the country situation because Nigeria’s don’t have what it takes to hold there elected leaders accountable. They were told by there preachers to keep praying thinking that prayer alone without action will solve the problem.