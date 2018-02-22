Yobe Attack: Soldiers rescue some kidnapped schoolgirls – State Govt

Related News

Some of the missing girls from a Yobe school attacked by the Boko Haram have been rescued, the state government has said.

The Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area, of Yobe State was attacked on Monday by the insurgents.

The state government had said on Wednesday evening that over 50 of the schoolgirls were yet to be accounted for; while the police said 30 were not accounted for.

However, in a statement late on Wednesday night, the government said some of the missing girls had been rescued by soldiers.

“The Yobe State Government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them.

“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army,” Abdullahi Bego, a spokesperson to the governor said in the statement.

Mr. Bego said the state will provide more details about the number of girls rescued and their condition later.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday dispatched three ministers to Yobe to review the situation there while asking soldiers to ensure adequate security for the school and the community.

Following the rescue, residents of Geidam town of Yobe told PREMIUM TIMES that soldiers celebrated the victory on Wednesday night.

The sources said the triumphant soldiers returned to the commercial town, about 180 km from the Yobe State capital, at about 8.00 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We suddenly heard loud noise and people yelling on top of their voices and honking the horns of their vehicle at about 8.00 p.m”, said Halima Umar, a resident of Gaidam.

“When we went out to check what was happening, we saw soldiers jubilation as they moved into the town in several vehicles, some of which were carrying the Dapchi schoolgirls. Though we were not allowed to go near the military base but from afar, the number of females were plenty,” she said.

The military is yet to release any statement on the rescue.