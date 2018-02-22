How we spent N65 million on website – Nigerian govt

Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja
Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, taking oath of office in Abuja on Wednesday (1/11/17). [Photo: NAN]05831/1/11/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN

The Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, OSGF, has explained how N65 million was spent on a website.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday published a report on how N65 million was appropriated and claimed to have been spent by the office in 2017.

A review of the 2017 budget performance of the OSGF revealed that N65 million was budgeted for the already existing website, www.osgf.gov.ng while the office claimed that N64, 855, 875, the amount released, had been fully utilised.

A spokesperson to Boss Mustapha, the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had initially declined to provide details of the expenditure before the story was published.

In a statement signed by its Director of Information, Lawrence Ojabo, the OSGF said the website is currently undergoing a redesign and upgrading.

“For purposes of clarification, the existing website, the screenshot of which was published by Premium Times, is undergoing redesign and upgrading to bring it in conformity with modern technology and requirements of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The OSGF is a critical hub of government that maintains a very high sense of accountability and transparency in all its transactions. The new website will further strengthen this core value as it will be built on the newest web technologies language, will be secured, fully managed locally, and hosted on a dedicated server. A new server infrastructure will be installed,” the statement reads.

In justifying the amount spent, the office said part of the fund will go into training 50 people that will manage the website after it has been redesigned.

The statement did not provide details of how 50 people will manage a website.

“The consultants to the project will in addition train not less than 50 officers that will facilitate timely updates and ensure very robust content management system,” Mr. Ojabo said.

The office also provided information on specific components expected of the redesigned website.

“Other components include new home and adjoining pages, HTML, CSS, Javascript compliance, and providing annual technical service support; acquisition of various high end systems including deployment of DL380 GEN9 E%-2629V4 US server, 2x1TB SATA – HPE Part#867448-S01; HP All-in one Desktops/Intel Processor/8GB RAM/500GB HDD/17” Screen/Windows 10; Training of web masters and web content Providers; Apple MacBook 2.7GHz, Corei7, 16GB RAM, 512SSD, 15.4” Display, Retina Display, Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB memory, etc.”

Noting that the new website will come up in few weeks’ time, Mr. Ojabo said due process was followed in the award of the contract for the website.

“The award of the contract for the website followed the pre-requisites of the Public Procurement Act 2007, before it was awarded on October 17, 2017. The emphasis of the OSGF under the leadership of Boss Mustapha on value for money and judicious application of public resources will never be vitiated for any reason.

“It is expected that the new website will meet the expectations of a highly sophisticated, dynamic, online-savvy media-consuming public. This is in line with the civil service reforms strategy which calls for greater openness, transparency, and public responsiveness in Government agencies in their delivery on policies and programmes.

“Accordingly, the new website when completed in a few weeks will include more windows, platforms, and links to various agencies to enable citizens, interested persons in the business of Government from around the globe to interact more easily with Government organizations and officials, provide an effective management information system and enhance public participation and ownership of Government programmes and policies.”

The OSGF said the funds allocated for the project “remain intact under the 2017 budget,” without explaining what that meant since the consultants had already been hired and work almost completed as it said.

  • Ajike Ole

    Wonderful government. Everything done by you people is good and if it was done by Gej it’s would have been bad yet corruption has increased under this administration. Keep justifying everything.

    • lewis abe

      Imagine somebody claiming to have created and maintained just a common website with 65million naira ??
      I am a web designer , and infact , to buy a host and verything needed for a website with even 10years maintenance charges, you can’t even spend 500k finish !!!
      Eish!! This APC people are so corrupt and yet they keep justifying them self .. anyway, we are waiting for 2019 to come quickly Sha …

      • DanJ

        See how they are talking about html, CSS and JavaScript. Things I have thought my son in Primary 5. I expected he will even talk about languages like Python, C#, Ruby etc to tell us about the manipulations or computations going on at the back end.

        Hyper-Text Markup Language (HTML), Cascading Styling Sheets (CSS) and JavaScript are entry level languages for designing Corner Shop Ice Cream website.

        These entry level languages should be thought in Primary School so that the children of these people spending ₦65m can explain to them if they don’t know. This is a trust issue, as the people are continuously being taken for rides and, sadly, it is happening across most of the Ministries, Departments and Parastatals.

        This is like saying, ₦1m/tyre for “assorted wheel balance” or ₦2m/vehicle for “special wheel alignment” hoping the people do not know what assorted wheel balance or special wheel alignment entails.

        • Usher

          Lol… Not that you are entirely wrong but Hyper-Text Markup Language (HTML) is NOT an entry level language. In fact HTML5 is still so new to we coders that it is now being applied to the latest browsers etc. Don’t mislead the public.

          • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

            true about HTML. it will always be there.

          • DanJ

            Thanks. I guess HTML5 and CSS3 are still about the look and feel of websites!

            I know that people can go very deep in the languages as some people go deep in one field but I didn’t really see what justifies that amount from the statement. If he had said something like, the site has interfaces from which we can control our space station, I would have said “oh OK”.

            Per Functionality, what can the website do? Is it a one stop shop that can compile and pay Salaries or supervise that function to prevent abuse by the responsible organs? Is it a control site that can interact with all our MDA accounts? (eg Request for Expenses) and catch exceptions thereby saving more than expended on the site in the short run? Or is it about “the page” you are seeing will soon be changed? If we snap a beautiful picture and put it there, that can be a “changed” page, and ₦65m gone!

            I am for technology but when we spend so much to achieve less than we can, I become sad as one of the essence of technology perhaps, is to save by automating functions.

          • Usher

            “….as one of the essence of technology perhaps, is to save by automating functions.” Absolutely! Seems reverse is now the case.

          • DanJ

            Thank you sir. Oftentimes, I weep for my Country though the sad part is that it cuts across the entire spectrum. From the man at the top to the Janitor, the vehicle mechanic, the electrician, plumber, teacher WITH a few exceptions trying so hard to understand their identity in a world where what they believe to be right is projected as wrong and vice versa.

            How I wish we could set a date and give ourselves 30 days to struggle to do right by our Country. During the trial period, the Policeman will not demand/ accept bribe, the mechanic will do his work honestly and demand his service fees equitably, the civil servant will not demand or accept gratification / bribe. The IT man, Consultant, Contractor, etc will not allow their fees to be jacked up arbitrarily and the officer/s in charge of awarding contracts will do their work with all sense of honesty even if it means going to bed hungry. Justice will be served swiftly and not “denied by delay”. During this period, we will all be cautioned to guard our greed and join queues without thinking of short cuts even if we have the privilege to shunt.

            Perhaps, we will see that it will be better for all of us individually if we do right collectively and decide to extend the 30 day trial period indefinitely.

        • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

          “””” See how they are talking about html, CSS and JavaScript. Things I have thought my son in Primary 5. I expected he will even talk about languages like Python, C#, Ruby etc to tell us about the manipulations or computations going on at the back end.””””. LOL good one bro. Dont mind them. trying to confuse gullible nNigerians with technical terms. Its good you teaching your kid python. i am doing the same. They need a head start.

          • Usher

            ….also guide your kid on PHP. That’s the feature.

          • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

            for sure. doing that too. Thanks mate.

      • Rafiu ebiti

        Lewis i agree with you.THIS IS IRRESPONSIBILITY AND THIEVERY
        6OMM NAIRA IS APPROXIMATE 2MM USD. TO REDESIGN AND HOST A WEBSITE THAT IS ALREADY EXISTING CANNOT(REPEAT) CANNOT COST UPTO 40K USD IE 12MM NIGERIAN NAIRA ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD TRAINING INCLUSIVE.
        EITHER THE APPROVING AUTHORITIES ARE COMPLETELY IGNORANT OR CUNNINGLY CONNIVING. THERE IS NO VALUE FOR MONEY ON THIS ISSUE.THE SPOKEPERSON FOR SECRETARY TO FGN SHOULD JUST SHUT UP.
        THEY ARE JUST TRYING TO TAKE US FOR A RIDE
        THE ALTERNATIVE USE OF THE DIFFERENTIAL WOULD BUILD AT LEAST 30 BOREHOLES IN VARIOUS COMMUNITIES WITHIN THE COUNTRY
        WHAT A SHAME

  • Kadeer

    Wow! Just wow!.

  • Debekeme

    All of you who still worship and hold Buhari as your idol, please gather yourselves into one room.

    I will pay for psychiatrists to come and evaluate your mental state. You are all mentally unwell.

    Buhari administration will achieve nothing and will NOT transform Nigeria fundamentally. This administration will end up just like the rest;

    In the long run you will find little or no difference between OBJ, GEJ, PMB, IBB etc

    All same.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      ”” This administration will end up just like the rest;”””. As it is decreed in Heaven. well said. What Nigerians dont get is old Men like Buhari or Dinosaurs can never fix this country.

  • EdgarLegatt

    Word of advice Boss Mustapha: when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. Your best bet would have been to pin it on Babachir and that henceforth change has come bla bla bla…the normal APC rhetoric. Perhaps you deal with dunces all day therefore think all of us can swallow this blatant theft.

    1) deployment of DL380 GEN9 E%-2629V4 US server, 2x1TB SATA – HPE Part#867448-S01
    This is not a server you will buy, you only need remote hosting and there is no way you will even need dedicated hosting either way I dash you the premium dedicated server 120$/month ~ 45K NGN/month.

    2) 50 people to manage which content? Even if Lai Mohammed recommends to you the uneducated street urchins he uses at the BMC to pollute social media, you will not need more than 5 in the most extreme case, if you decide to employ competent people 1 max can manage this. 5*200k per month = 1,000,000 NGN Per month.

    3) the All in one desktops ostensibly to be used for the content management are a once off purchase which at any rate you should already have. at any rate the highest end specs will cost like 460k per unit, for 5 that is 2.3M NGN.
    So this comes down 2,300,000+12*1,000,000+12*45,000=14,840,000 NGN
    so now the consultants should tell us why they are charging 65,000,000-14,840,000 = 50,160,000.00 NGN for a freaking basic content management system!!!!
    BOSS MUSTAPHA I PUT IT TO YOU THAT YOU GUYS CHOPPED AT LEAST 45 million NGN!! And I am being extremely generous. Any wonder why Nigeria is still where it is on Transparency International Rankings?

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      Nice. Its always good to have IT people in such debates. I hope others read your comment.

    • Fadama

      After your detailed explanation, I hereby pronounce Boss Mustapha guilty of misappropriating government funds for personal and selfish gains. But Buhari will use deodorant on him and ask him to sin no more. So no chance of my guilty verdict holding any water.

  • Watch man

    What a country! So all these items mentioned are what will cost N65m? God have mercy. I never see such a country as this Nigeria. Anyway their people are ok with it. When they are fed up they would hopefully do the needful.

    • Usher

      Bro, if I get such contract as a web designer I and my family will be very happy. Someone added one or two things to make some profit. It was padded right from office of SGF down to the web designer. Remember people giving testimony on how they got one contract or the other? Well, this is an example of that. Be happy for the guy!

  • Usher

    ObamaCare website cost $5billion USD. Just saying.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      true. i dont see anything wrong. Anyway that is American way of corruption. Inflate the price of R&D

    • EdgarLegatt

      That was not a content management website (done by a web designer) but a public facing business application (done by software engineers), BIG DIFFERENCE!

      • Usher

        Nope, still does not warrant $5billion!!! Facebook entire servers and design does not cost that much brov!! Strange that you are going gaga about 65m NAIRA while giving reasons for 5 billionUSD. Something is wrong with the black man.

        • EdgarLegatt

          I’m not going gaga, I don’t give a hoot about obamacare, my country is Nigeria so I face what concerns me, and In our context, 65M for a CMS is armed robbery

          • Usher

            No its not! I am in the industry and I can tell you its not. Okay a very good xeon server cost how much? If they are hosting locally with 2 servers at least, then you are looking at 3-15 million just for server depending on which is used. How about inverters and batteries to power it or you think server will be connected to PHCN? No server is not connected directly to the grid.
            The contractor will install it for free? And who will manage the servers when they are online and active? Common’ lets be realistic for once. 65m is too much though, but as a contractor I will bill them such and its left for them to negotiate or share the profit with me 🙂

          • EdgarLegatt

            Me sha i gave a detailed explanation below knowing the SGF office in Maitama, they run plenty other enterprise apps in a data server, its not a fresh installation in a new building as u suggest. This is a website to showcase SGF showing off his agbada with his staff or other govt officials at govvernemnt functions, perhaps a few links to other MDA’s and FAQ on how govt works, this is not a resource intensive enterprise business application.

          • Usher

            “This is a website to showcase SGF showing off his agbada” Hahaha.. Funny!

          • Dolmite

            Even then that amount is outrageous, Oga IT Guru!

          • Usher

            No, its not. I wont do it for free. Go look for someone else to do it for u.

          • Maria

            Who in these days does hosting locally?

  • Solomon Brown

    We keep getting drips of all the corrupt practices the Buhari administration has engaged in, if and when this government comes to a final close, people will know for certain how corrupt this admin really is, it will fall on us like an avalanche, mark my words. Even the Archbishop of Canterbury who chose to stick his neck out by vouching for Buhari will finally retract that statement.

  • Maria

    Corruption…this is it! The man is even shameless to release this ridiculous list as what they spent 65 million? The desktop is not even upto 1TB of hard drive! My personal desktop has 4TB and 16GB of memory and yet I bought it for how much? They quoted the hosting server as if it was part of what they bought? Greed. Citing CSS, HTML, etc? Hahahahahahahahaha! How much did they by the CSS, HTML and javascript? Hahahahhahahahahahahahah!