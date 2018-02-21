Pro-Buhari senator removed as chairman Northern Senators Forum

Nigerian Senate Chambers
Nigerian Senate Chamber used to illustrate the story.

Senators under the umbrella of the Northern Senators Forum have removed Abdullahi Adamu as their chairman.

He was replaced by Aliyu Wammako, a former Sokoto State governor.

The removal was announced in a letter read by the presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu, shortly before the end of the plenary on Wednesday.

The letter signed by the Public Relations Officer of the forum noted that Mr. Adamu was removed for “financial mismanagement and other related matters.”

“This is to inform the Senate that the majority signatories of members of the Northern Senators Forum. We have removed Sen. Abdullahi Adams as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum for financial mismanagement and misadministration. We announce his replacement with Senator Aliyu Wamakko immediately. Find the attached names and signatories of members,” the letter reads.

The removal is coming a week after Mr. Adamu led nine others to oppose the Senate passage of the amendment to the electoral act.

Mr. Adamu (Nasarawa-APC), questioned the conduct of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in the passage process.

“We are part of the whole body of senators who oppose the process by which the so-called conference report was laid and considered as rushed. I had the opportunity (to speak), I was heard but the Senate President said my observation was being noted,” Mr. Adamu had said.

The lawmaker questioned the Senate’s amendment of the election sequence for 2019. The amendment if signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari would see the National Assembly election coming up first in 2019, followed by state assemblies and governorship, with the presidential election coming last.

President Muhammadu Buhari

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how Mr. Adamu on Monday attacked ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for publicly criticising Mr. Buhari in an open letter.

Already, another of the senators who opposed the passage of the election sequence amendment, Ovie Omo-Agege, is billed to appear before the Senate ethics committee following his comments that the Senate’s action was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Danladi Mammani

    Election has started, shikena.

    • Julius

      Imagine that…instead of making the lives of the citizens better by pursuing some positive policies.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    “The letter signed by the Public Relations Officer of the forum noted that Mr. Adamu was removed for “financial mismanagement and other related matters.”
    —–
    A man who embezzled with impunity for 8 years as Governor, pocketed billions as a Senator, is still not content, his light fingers couldn’t resist the comparatively ‘meagre’ funds in the accounts of an ordinary Forum. His son is a proud son of his father.

  • ed

    Hardball

  • Enough_said.

    This is just the beginning for PMB . Your party controls the senate and this is happening? The man is clueless and refused to learn from Tinubu. He’s given Saraki too much room to calling the shots and this is where it’s landed him. You have governors, senators, and legistlooters doing whatever they like with his cabal with no influence over the party says it all for me. And now you run back to Tinubu for help. This is just democracy turned on it’s head.