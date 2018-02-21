DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    We want to control our resources. I am not impressed by this sensational headline.

    • Uzoma John

      Why not demand from your Governors what they have done with these huge amounts they are receiving. If salary no do, overtime no go do.

  • Debekeme

    PDP states. Election funding loading……

  • Usher

    Strange that all these cash hav been going to states endlessly over the years and nobody is asking these governors questions. Osun receives 10billion? Well its simply logical that some states should be merged. Most are not vialble. Osun, ekiti and 70% of northrn states. Imo should merge with Abia. Abakiliki and enugu should hug themselves. These steps will reduce the number of state departments, federal reps, governors, assembly members, their assistance, commissioners, WAGS, etc.