Dana Airline skids off runway

and
The Dana Aircraft that skidded off the runway in Port Harcourt (Photo Credit: SaharaReporters)

An aircraft belonging to Dana Airline on Tuesday overshot the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

The plane, which was flying in from Abuja, skidded off and went into the bush near the runway.

No life was lost; all the passengers and crew disembarked to safety.

Dana blamed “inclement weather” for the incident, saying the pilots encountered “very stormy weather and strong winds upon landing”.

“Thankfully there were no casualties and all our passengers and crew on board were disembarked safely with timely response from ground emergency services,” the airline management said of the incident.

The airline commended the pilots for navigating the aircraft to a “complete stop under the circumstance and brought all the precious lives of our passengers and crew to safety.”

It said, “We wish to once again reassure our guests that their safety and comfort remain our top priority and we shall continue to adhere strictly to high standards and recommended practices as required by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.”

The airport authority, FAAN, in its reaction said the incident was as a result of the ​bad weather situation ​and torrential rain at the time of landing.

The agency also said that no casualty was recorded and all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

“We commend the Pilot-in -command who was able to control the aircraft to a complete stop, before passengers and crew disembarked,” a Dana spokesperson said in the firm’s statement late Tuesday night.

“We also wish to applaud the captain for exhibiting the highest safety standards and handling the situation professionally.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Right Minded

    This is the same airline that had the door of one of its plane fallen off at the time of landing just few days ago. This same Dana airline was the one involved in deadly plane crash that killed all the precious lives few years ago. Dana airline shouldnt even be in business today if not for the deadly rate of corruption in the country. I heard that IBB is one of the main owners of Dana Airline, the main reason the airline is yet to be grounded and suspended by the authorities. Many airlines are flying coffins in this country and until the right thing is done and many airlines grounded, many lives flying these aircraft will continue to be at risk.

  • Dan

    The pilot should have diverted to Imo or Asaba Airports having noticed the bad wheather inatead of trying to show his ingeneuty in stormy and bad wheather.

  • Ambrose Nwokolo

    The pilot was given clearance to land by the Air traffic controller, so do not demonize the pilot