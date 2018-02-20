Court strikes out corruption charges against former Gov. Nnamani

Chimaroke Nnamani (Photo Credit: DailyPost)

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed the charges against a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, for lack of “proper charges” before the court.

Chuka Obiozor, the judge, said the affidavit filed by Mr. Nnamani showed that the court had entered judgement in the same suit on July 5, 2015, by another judge, Mohammed Yunusa.

Rickey Tarfa, counsel to Mr. Nnamani, had informed the court that the defendant filed a motion disclosing the facts that this case has been put to rest by Mr. Yunusa in his judgement suit no FHc/L/09c/07.

According to Mr. Tarfa, a senior advocate of Nigeria, parties in the suit had entered a plea bargain before Mr. Yunusa and there is no valid pending charges before Mr. Obiozor as the court cannot sit on appeal for the case of another judge of concurrent jurisdiction.

Kelvin Uzozie, the EFCC prosecutor, said he had looked at the affidavits filed by the defendant in the case and was applying that the entire proceedings be expunged to enable him file fresh charges against Mr. Nnamani.

In a short ruling, the judge said, “I agree that in view of the plea bargain judgement of this court delivered on the 7th of July, 2015, that there is no valid charge before me and I thereby expunge the entire proceedings before me.”

Details later…

  • share Idea

    Buhari fighting corruption….where are the APC e-mob. Nigeria we hail thee.

    2019 election will put the final nail on Mr Buhari’s battered integrity claim

    • Eze

      Inasmuch as i am disappointed with this news, i dont think Jonathan has done anything different or commendable in this line. as a matter of fact, the PMB administration has done much more better in arresting corrupt situation and fighting some of the cases from past corrupt politicians. However, it is a shame that corrupt elements in his government like Daura, Babachir, Malami etc are still there to continue frustrating the fight against corruption.

      • share Idea

        What you should understand that there is world of difference between shouting corruption (or corruption fight) from actual fighting of corruption.

        How can you claim that someone is fighting corruption and in the same breadth said that you’re disappointed in the way he is handling corrupt acts located under his presidency.

        Fighting corruption should not be selective as Buhari is not elected to fight corruption rather he was elected to obey the laws of the land. There are institutions of government saddled with fighing corruption. Where those individuals fail to carry out their function, the blame goes to the leader (in this instance case Buhari) except where the leader have demonstrated that he tried his best and circumstance prevented him from doing that.

        In the instance case, Buhari have not performed as people indicted by previous administration or the ones indicted by his administration of corruption are routinely reinstated. Magu was declared unfit to preside over EFCC, and Buhari have violated the constitution and kept him there.

        If in future any of the convictions secured by Mage (although he hasn’t in terms of politically exposed persons cases) are quashed by superior court because the leader of EFCC as at the time the convictions were secured was not supposed to be there, people like you will start making noise that corruption is fighting back.

        Democracy thrives on rule of law and any devious is frown at by competent court of law.

    • Tunsj

      No one can do anything about corruption until there is a revolution. Majority of Nigerians will do the same thing. The first person that should be prosecuted is Obasanjo.

  • Dazmillion

    Rickey Tarfa and Justice Yunusa, doing what they do best, letting criminals off the hook

  • Debekeme

    This man left Government 11 years ago. Till date the matter is still at trail, in 2018.

    The elites must thank God for Nigeria.

    Where else can you steal and the law goes to sleep, but the law is FULLY awake for the poor and petty thieves.

    Ride on Nigeria elites, one day, we the poor will catch you and we will skin you alive and set you all on fire and burn you all beyond recognition for the horror and suffering you have put us through for decades.

    You gave us not light, no roads , no water, no security,, no health facilities. no hope and no justice. Yet you steal in Billions.

    • kazkaz

      Supported, that day is fast approaching.

  • thusspokez

    The headline “Court strikes out corruption charges against former Gov. Nnamani is rather confusing given the following paragraph in this report:

    “Kelvin Uzozie, the EFCC prosecutor, …was applying that the entire proceedings be expunged to enable him file fresh charges against Mr. Nnamani.”