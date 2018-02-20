PTCIJ launches fact-checking websites, Dubawa, Udeme

and
PTCIJ

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, will today launch two fact checking sites designed further promote transparency and deepen the democratic space.

The sites will be launched at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja by 10:00 a.m.

Expected at the launch are dignitaries such as Yemi Kale, Statistician General of Nigeria; Idayat Hassan, Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Sani Zoro, chairman House of Representatives Committee on IDP & Northeast development among others.

The sites, “DUBAWA and UDEME” are meant to provide accurate information to people, fact-check publicly available information and generally deepen the democratic space.

“The term UDEME originates from the South-south and South-east parts of Nigeria which means ‘My Share’. It is a platform designed to hold the Nigerian government and lawmakers accountable for how funds released for capital projects are spent.

“The aim of the platform is to educate citizens on what part of the budget is earmarked for developmental projects in their community and thus, empower them to track, investigate and report any form of corruption in the procurement process and implementation of capital projects in the past and present government budgets,” the Udeme platform states on its website.

“DUBAWA is an open source verification and fact-checking platform, developed and designed to sift through the barrage of information and stream out the truth. DUBAWA is a community for journalists, researchers, academics, policy makers and the general public to report, question and verify information posited not just by government and all its arms, agencies and parastatals but also claims by the media,” the Dubawa website states.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the event.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Joseph Dauda

    This is one of the most important initiatives I’ve ever read about. If well executed, it can become the secret of our success as a people. Because of Murphy’s Law, politicians and leaders have a lot to gain from a well informed and actively engaged citizenry. Kudos to PT.