PTCIJ launches fact-checking websites, Dubawa, Udeme

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, will today launch two fact checking sites designed further promote transparency and deepen the democratic space.

The sites will be launched at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja by 10:00 a.m.

Expected at the launch are dignitaries such as Yemi Kale, Statistician General of Nigeria; Idayat Hassan, Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Sani Zoro, chairman House of Representatives Committee on IDP & Northeast development among others.

The sites, “DUBAWA and UDEME” are meant to provide accurate information to people, fact-check publicly available information and generally deepen the democratic space.

“The term UDEME originates from the South-south and South-east parts of Nigeria which means ‘My Share’. It is a platform designed to hold the Nigerian government and lawmakers accountable for how funds released for capital projects are spent.

“The aim of the platform is to educate citizens on what part of the budget is earmarked for developmental projects in their community and thus, empower them to track, investigate and report any form of corruption in the procurement process and implementation of capital projects in the past and present government budgets,” the Udeme platform states on its website.

“DUBAWA is an open source verification and fact-checking platform, developed and designed to sift through the barrage of information and stream out the truth. DUBAWA is a community for journalists, researchers, academics, policy makers and the general public to report, question and verify information posited not just by government and all its arms, agencies and parastatals but also claims by the media,” the Dubawa website states.

