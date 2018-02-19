All unclaimed looted assets will be sold – Buhari

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said all unclaimed looted assets including landed properties recovered by the federal government would be sold and the proceeds deposited into government treasury.

The president made this known when he addressed members of Daura Emirate coalition who paid him a condolence visit at his country home, Daura, Katsina State.

President Buhari noted that many suspected looters of government resources had been denying ownership of their ill-gotten properties and assets across the country.

He stated that he was not surprised by the increasing number of those denying ownership or disclaiming the properties traced to them by the various anti-corruption agencies.

“Some years back, one of my schoolmates in the primary school who worked at a cottage company before his demise predicted that we will come to a situation when looters will deny their loots in Nigeria.

“So as a civil servant, you have 10 houses in Abuja and even in Kaduna and abroad, the more you show them the properties the more they will swear that it does not belong to them.

“And we are still following the process, you know democracy you have to follow due process and respect the rule of law.

“If you are following you will hear that some of these looters were arrested, and for those who deny their loots, then instead of what happened before, this time around we will sell those stolen properties and the proceeds will be deposited in government treasury,’’

“If the money is in the government treasury I will see who will come back after we left and reclaim them,’’ he said.

The president pledged that government would ensure availability of fertilizer and other farm inputs to farmers to sustain the successes recorded by the farmers in the previous farming seasons.

He said: “Please tell Nigerians that we are trying our best, and I thank God, the rainy season is blossom, we will try to add more money to farmers, and ensure the availability of fertilizer and other farm inputs.

“We will also continue to reconstruct roads and railways and provide electricity and we promise we will continue to do so.’’

The leader of the coalition, Muhammed Sale, told the President that they were in his resident to condole with him over the death of his two relatives.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Emeka

    This is the sweetest part, and I quote “If you are following you will hear that some of these looters were arrested, and for those who deny their loots, then instead of what happened before, this time around we will sell those stolen properties and the proceeds will be deposited in government treasury,’’
    “If the money is in the government treasury I will see who will come back after we left and reclaim them,’’ he said.

  • Bassey Frank

    Pls keep quiet if you have nothing important to say. You refused to make your own personal asset declaration public. If those assets were truly acquired legally and can be explained by your legal income from legal earnings from your past jobs, why then would you refuse to make them public for Nigerians to see? You claim you had no N5m to buy presidential forms but you managed to declare over N30m cash. Who is fooling who? Over 150 people have been killed in Benue by Fulani Herdsmen since January 2018 and you have not visited that state. Isn’t that more corruption than looting? Nonsense!

  • Arogundade

    STOP herdsmen killing. Identify and name suicide bombers & Fulani herdsmen. These are worser crimes than looting.

    • Really

      No! for he is the herdsman and cannot Identify or stop himself from soaking the Dogs and Baboons in blood according to him.

      He made his intentions clear before now i suppose.

      A word is enough for the wise.

  • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

    Good President, the wailers are not happy