Buhari’s SGF spends N65 million on website

Boss Gida Mustapha
Boss Gida Mustapha, who just replaced sacked Secretary to the Government, SGF, Babachir Lawal. [Photo credit: The Nation]

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, in 2017 appropriated and claimed to have spent N65 million on its website.

PREMIUM TIMES review of the 2017 budget performance of the OSGF revealed that N65 million was budgeted for the already existing website while the office claimed that N64, 855, 875, the amount released, had been fully utilised.

Quoted as ‘OSGF WEBSITE,’ the budget performance record remarked that the ‘procurement process is ongoing.’

The office of the SGF is currently occupied by Boss Mustapha who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2017. The office was formerly occupied by Babachir Lawal who was sacked after President Buhari adopted recommendations of a report of a panel headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which investigated allegations against Mr. Lawal who was suspended for months.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain which of the two government officials executed the project.

Appearing before the Senate committee in January 2018 to defend the 2017 budget performance, Mr. Mustapha said the office received 50 per cent of its appropriation for capital projects.

“Performance for capital is N1.2 billion released as at end of December, 2017. It represents 50 per cent. We are hoping that the National Assembly will extend the lifespan of the budget so that we can handle other procurement processes.

Apparently, the fund release for the website is one of those captured in Mr. Mustapha’s 50 per cent but the cost and execution of the project left more to desire.

Spokesperson to Mr. Mustapha, Mohammed Nakorji, when contacted, declined to answer PREMIUM TIMES’ questions on how the fund was disbursed.

“I’m not an accountant please,” he snapped.

Meanwhile, technology experts say the claim was suspicious and impossible.

After a review of the website, communications officer of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, PIN, Sodiq Alabi said the claim that N65 million was spent on the website looked ‘very impossible.’

“We have reviewed the website, it is simply shocking that N65 million was spent on the website. It’s implausible,” he said. “OSGF must provide more details on what they did with the money. The website has no special features to justify more than a million naira budget.

A screen shot from the website. [Photo credit: Www.osgf.gov.ng]

“It doesn’t look like they are even updating the website. The copyright is 2013. It looks very impossible and suspicious. At least the SGF office should tell us what they did with the money. They should tell us what they did with the money so that Nigerian tax payers’ mind can be at rest.”

Cheta Nwanze, Head of Research, SBM Intelligence, after a review of the website, said the N65 million could never be justified.

He said, “The website was built using the Joomla CMS, which is a free content management system. All of the media is hosted on YouTube, which is an external server. It uses Google Hosted Libraries for its content distribution. No way can it cost ₦65 million, unless I heard you wrong.”

He said the maximum cost for such a website would be $105 per month.

“Depending on the hosting package, $100 per month can get you a very good hosting plan. If you insist on using Google apps to host your emails and documents, that’s $5 per user per month. So you can do the maths.”

    Buhari and his wuru wuru appointees… It will only get worst.

  • This how our budget was made a very good conduit pipe for looting from time immemorial!,kudos to those who took their time to stop this once and for all!.

  • observer

    hahahahahha… Buhari is really fighting corruption

  • samG60

    They have chopped the money ofcourse, does anybody really believe governments change? The civil servants are there chopping the money everyday and showing/co-opting their political masters once they get into office, I’m not even sure who’s really the master in this relationship.

  • Anasieze Donatus

    NONSENSE NEWS

  • Fernando Luis

    still yet the stinking brainwashed suffering smiling APC Supporters thinks their demi god, the brain dead illiterate old sick man of daura alias buhari is fighting corruption. bunch of cowards

    • Sheikh Messi

      They are more of shameless HYPOCRITES!
      They are all over the place like headless chickens when the news is on ‘non APC members’, but once it has to do with one of their own, they all run into hiding, pretending to be with the president in daura drinking fura da nono.
      Names like Kay soyem/bunmi Binite, tundeMESS/tunsj/Julius/Sam/manEnough, abdulmojeed, Maria, Rommel, etc, come to mind.
      SCOUNDRELS!

  • Yego V

    ss

    • Sheikh Messi

      Their former fans call it ‘unforced error’, since they can’t admit they were utterly FOOLED!

  • Yego V

    According to the Book of Buhari, and approved by APC; Stealing, robbery, embezzlement, crookery (whatever language may be politically correct), is no longer considered a CRIME but rather a bad habit punishable with forgiveness.
    Sai baba

    • AryLoyds

      Buhari is a common criminal

  • Yego V

    Just coming in : Lai Mohammed used half the amount to visit Shekau and help develop Boko haram website. Deal

    • forestgee

      Lol. The money was used to pay internet rats that are here to distort facts.

      • Danladi Mammani

        They bought servers, and paid for the hosting and developement – software engineers – Convert these cost to Naira, it’s almost the same. They are telling the truth, shikena.

  • wazobia decomposition !!!!!!

    chopping spree continues ………………i think these SGFs under buhari are envious of anyim …………….. they need serious lessons on how to “grab” without attracting unde attention to themselves,at least for the period their party would remain in power ……………….. anyim 101 will help ……………..

  • Sheikh Messi

    BREAKING NEWS: MY HUSBAND WAS ‘TRASHE’ AFTER APC WON 2015 POLLS – TINUBU‘S WIFE!!

    Despite the pain and embarrassment it gives the SW-APC crowd, Remi Tinubu has voiced out what we all know:

    She said, “He was campaigning, I did too. We were running three campaigns in my house. And for him to be TRASHED like that?

    DETAILS LATER!

  • Sheikh Messi

    BREAKING NEWS: MY HUSBAND WAS ‘TRASHED’ AFTER APC WON 2015 POLLS – TINUBU‘S WIFE!!

    Despite the pain and embarrassment it gives the SW-APC crowd, Remi Tinubu has voiced out what we all know:

    She said, “He was campaigning, I did too. We were running three campaigns in my house. And for him to be TRASHED like that?

    DETAILS LATER!

  • Sheikh Messi

    BREAKING NEWS: WIVES ON STRIKE!!

    Like Aisha Buhari, Mrs Tinubu has also added her melodious voice to ondemn the mess going on within the APC!
    She admitted on a Tv programme her husband has been TRASHED!

    Well meaning Nigerians now fear she might now be called the ‘suicide bomber from LAGOS’.
    God forbid!!

    Details later!!

  • Sanssouci

    Only yesterday I had a very hard time reading the nauseating crap that the MURIC Prof wrote about Buhari’s incorruptibility. It was dripping with the most abject type of sycophancy that. Of course such revelations will never be investigated by Magu and his fake ass gang nor commented upon by Sagay.

  • Abdullah Musa

    If Babachir has not turned the corner kindly call him back.