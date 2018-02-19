Pope appoints new administrator for Nigerian Catholic diocese that rejected his nominee

Vatican Pope New Bishops
Pope Francis [Photo: salon.com]

Some Nigerian Catholics who defied the Pope on the appointment of a new bishop have finally had their way.

On Monday, the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, appointed an administrator for the Diocese of Ahiara in Imo State, following the resignation of its former Bishop, Peter Okpalaeke.

Mr. Okpalaeke resigned following a series of crisis that lingered for almost six years, with most members of the diocese rejecting Mr. Okpalaeke after his appointment in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the members insisted on the rejection even when Pope Francis insisted they obey him as the bishop and that he would not be replaced.

In a statement on Monday from the Nigerian Catholic secretariat signed by its director of social communications, Chris Anyanwu, the church said the appointment of the new administrator is with immediate effect.

“Following the resignation of Most Rev Peter Okpalaeke as the Bishop of Ahaira Diocese, as a result of the crisis that has lingered for nearly six years in that diocese, His Holiness Pope Francis has today appointed Most Rev Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of Umuahia as the Apostolic Administrator of Ahaira Diocese. This appointment is with immediate effect,” Mr. Anyanwu, a Catholic priest, said.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Prosperous Nigeria

    People Power don prevail! These are really interesting times.

  • Larry Azuh

    Hope they will accept the new Bishop and move on

  • Justice and Fairness

    How now, would the infallibility of the Pope in Spiritual matters be explained, if he now has to bow to men’s protest to change or ammend his decision in a purely spiritual issue. Meanwhile the protest has purely ethnic or tribal coloration. Nothing spiritual or religious about it.