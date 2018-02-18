EXCLUSIVE: Real reasons Senators, Reps amended 2019 election sequence

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, Yakubu Dogara. [Photo credit: Newmail-ng.com]

Details have emerged on the reasons the National Assembly changed the sequence of elections ahead of the 2019 polls.

Some lawmakers who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in confidence said negotiations that preceded the passage ended in majority favouring the change based on past experiences and calculations about the 2019 elections.

According to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presidential and National Assembly elections were slated for the same day on February 16, 2019.

 However, with amendment to section 25 of the Electoral Act, election into seats in the National Assembly will hold on the first day before those of the state lawmakers and state governors on the second day, with the presidential election holding last on a separate date.

According to the section, the elections shall be held in the following order: (a) National Assembly election (b) States House of Assembly and Governorship elections (c) Presidential election.

The House of Representatives was first to amend the Electoral Act some weeks after INEC’s timetable was announced. However, the passage at the senate was not without drama and dissent.

The senate chamber was thrown into a rowdy session on Wednesday, February 14, following the adoption of the conference committee report on amendment to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act.

The senate in its justification of the amendment said members of the conference committee followed rules guiding legislative procedures in the Senate and the House of Representatives in making the recommendation.

“Our rule says whatever position we have taken and there is a similar one in the house, we harmonise, but where the house has taken a position that we have not taken, we are bound compulsorily to adopt that of the house,” Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, said on Wednesday.

While the plenary was still on, 10 senators left the chamber to address the press on their disapproval of the amendment to section 25 of the Act. They alleged that the change in sequence was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, two influential senators who supported the amendments, and who have deep insights of the political schemings that culminated in their passage, have now confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the changes were indeed targeted at President Buhari, with sights trained on the next elections.

Both senators asked not to be named so they are not victimised by the presidency and the national leadership of the ruling party.

The first lawmaker traced the decision to amend the sequence of elections to the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The change in sequence is as a result of APC crisis where it was predicted that senators and members of House of Reps will not be given ticket because the governors want to replace them with their own candidates,” he said.

“Almost 70 to 80 percent of APC senators and Reps members are working on moving to other parties. So, in order for them to move to other parties, the understanding is that if they will move to other parties, under the old order, it will be difficult for people to win elections. The idea is that if you move to a new party, people can be voted based on their own merit.

“The new arrangement favours three categories of people. One, the APC members who are aggrieved, second, it favours smaller political parties. Third, it favours the PDP.”

The lawmaker added that rather than fighting the President as the dissenting senators claimed, they are actually fighting for their political interests.

“Those who came up against it, outwardly, they are saying that it was targeted at Buhari but inwardly, what they were saying was that if they separate presidential election from National Assembly election, the APC will not release money for polling agents. That APC will not release money for the National Assembly elections. But it is only when they tie National Assembly election with presidential election that the APC will have no option than to fund it.”

The second lawmaker said the need to erase the notion that lawmakers won their elections in 2015 due to the bandwagon effect of Mr. Buhari’s election informed the new order. 

After the 2015 elections, analysts posited that majority of APC lawmakers rode on the popularity of Mr. Buhari to win their elections. This, some of the lawmakers consider offensive.

The lawmaker said the need to test the water, with or without the President, informed the decision to alter the election sequence.

Also, the new order was imperative due to alleged electoral attitude of President Buhari and the APC.

If the sequence was left the way it was, the lawmakers are of the opinion that Mr. Buhari will not be interested in other elections once he wins his.

Besides, according to our source, the APC will be forced to release money for other elections bearing in mind that the president’s election is at stake.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, unlike the Senate, adopted the harmonised version of the amended Electoral Act on Wednesday.

The amendments, if eventually signed by the president, will effectively re-organise the sequence of elections in Nigeria.

However, if the president withholds assent, the lawmakers are empowered by the constitution to veto the amendment with the votes of two-thirds of their members.

The lawmakers told PREMIUM TIMES that they (senators) are ready to veto the decision should the president reject the bill.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • adeade

    If this is true , then it’s a good step moving forward.. we need to start voting for people based on individual merits and not collective merits.. it’s then we can have a better nation .. it is well with my country !!

    • U. Suki

      @disqus_dXGNNRPHYW:disqus

      The final solution to Nigeria’s crisis proposed

      The level of ignorance and illiteracy in Yorubaland
      is now at par with the swathe of illiteracy and ignorance badly flaying the
      Hausa Fulani states in the northwest of the country. It thus follows that both
      societies look the same today and may be governed by the same standards of
      illiterates. That is why I write to implore the Hausa/Fulani people not to be
      shy but instead to move southwards and colonize the supposedly educated but
      useful idiots in Yorubaland so as to bring Yorubaland under the overall control
      of the Sultan of Sokoto as THE ISLAMIC STATE OF NIGERIA. This will resolve the
      problems in the country immediately. Fulani colonization of Yorubaland is the
      solution to the messiness in Yorubaland today. Bola Tinubu is a satrap of the
      Fulani Muslims and poses no problem whatsoever to the Fulani overrunning
      Yorubaland and declaring Yorubaland as part of an Islamic state.

      Bola Tinubu’s mostly Muslim followers have
      no opinion on Fulani genocidal killings in Benue state, or did Bola Tinubu
      himself say one word in condemnation of the protest or condemnation of the
      Benue genocidal killings by the Fulani Islamist militias. The Yoruba Christians
      on their part have no sense or gumption and know next to nothing about public
      affairs, as their naïve eyes are trained only to look at the skies in delusive
      expectation of divine intervention. The aces are now with northern Muslim
      Fulani to complete the rout of Yorubaland and impose Emirs in each of the six
      state capitals of Yorubaland. That is the solution to Nigeria’s problems, as
      the Yoruba illiterates will be at home with their Fulani illiterate overlords
      insofar as both cultures extol illiteracy and ignorance. After the Yoruba
      conquest, all lands lying east from Agbor to Ikom in Cross Rivers state, where
      the best educated ones in Nigeria come from, and where Christianity prevails by
      over 90%, shall become free and independent country to be called, not
      necessarily Biafra, but more appropriately FREE REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.
      Consular arrangements can then be made between both countries.

      • U. Suki

        ………..Final solution to Nigeria’s crisis proposed

        Bola Tinubu’s mostly Muslim followers have
        no opinion on Fulani genocidal killings in Benue state, or did Bola Tinubu
        himself say one word in condemnation of the protest or condemnation of the
        Benue genocidal killings by the Fulani Islamist militias. The Yoruba Christians
        on their part have no sense or gumption and know next to nothing about public
        affairs, as their naïve eyes are trained only to look at the skies in delusive
        expectation of divine intervention. The aces are now with northern Muslim
        Fulani to complete the rout of Yorubaland and impose Emirs in each of the six
        state capitals of Yorubaland. That is the solution to Nigeria’s problems, as
        the Yoruba illiterates will be at home with their Fulani illiterate overlords
        insofar as both cultures extol illiteracy and ignorance. After the Yoruba
        conquest, all lands lying east from Agbor to Ikom in Cross Rivers state, where
        the best educated ones in Nigeria come from, and where Christianity prevails by
        over 90%, shall become free and independent country to be called, not
        necessarily Biafra, but more appropriately FREE REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.
        Consular arrangements can then be made between both countries.

        • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

          You might likely di e due to self inflicted pains.

          • ???????????

            @abdulmojeednojeemdeen:disqus

            ……………Why should @Suki die if he is convincing me that Islamic state is the way to go?………..
            ……if we have been doing constitutional conference, reform, change and such nonsense………..
            …..and none of them has worked, what is wrong with Fulani colonization of Yorubaland?……….
            ……if you cannot tell me why illiterate Yoruba people and illiterate Fulani must not unite……..
            ….then, it means you just came to abuse somebody without your having a better solution…………..

  • Suleiman Alatise

    They are trying to carry a cow through the window

    • S.O. Williams

      @suleimanalatise:disqus;

      Please help us use your respected media to educate Nigerian voters on the coming election in 2019.
      In Lagos the youths are so mentally confused they sound like dunces when I overhear them discussing
      politics. Whereas it is true that the main alternative to Goodluck Jonathan at the 2015 election was Muhamadu Buhari, the next main alternative to Muhamadu Buhari at the 2019 presidential election is not Goodluck Jonathan,
      but any of the best thinkers amongst 90 million adult Nigerians the opposition political parties separately present.

      The 2019 election won’t be about Goodluck Jonathan. The Lagos youths were instead saying, “Buhari was at least
      a better option” at the 2015 election, but saying so as if that choice in 2015 is the same options to be presented at the 2019 election. Please educate our misinformed youths in Lagos state that Goodluck Jonathan is not a candidate at the 2019 election. Rather, the issue for each youth is to decide for himself if the doldrums and economic recession Muhamadu Buhari threw Nigeria into should continue for four (4) more years. That is the issue to be voted in 2019.

      • Record Keepa

        @suleimanalatise:disqus

        Let us accept
        that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what it can do
        to the limit of its ability, aptitude, and, understanding. Let the Buhari
        administration and its political party platform (APC party) agree with the
        rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing
        is not good enough for us.

        They have given as best as they have
        and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better
        than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving.
        To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence
        Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it beyond the
        possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth.”

        ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

        (January 23rd, 2018)