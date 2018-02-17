JUST IN: Cows stray into Nigeria airport runway, delay aircraft’s landing

Cattle

An Air Peace flight was prevented from landing Saturday as cows strayed into the runway of the Akure airport in Ondo state.

The airplane, which travelled from Lagos for Akure, was delayed for several minutes, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said.

FAAN said normalcy has since been restored at the airport as officers of the aviation security department quickly dispersed the cows from the runway.

It said the aircraft had since been cleared for landing after it was delayed for several minutes.

FAAN apologised to Air Peace Airlines and passengers for the incident.

“The Authority will like to assure travellers and the general public that efforts are already ongoing to close the gap that aided this incident,” it said.

  • John A

    How did Nigerians walk into these scenario where cow have more privileges than humans?
    Buhari MUST be shipped to sambisa forest with his cow colony mentality to become their president, since cow is more precious to him than human.

  • Otile

    God forgive sin. Did the Governor give away that good state as a cow colony in the name of keeping Nigeria one? Na waa for una one Nigeria.

  • Olusola

    cows…cows…cows all over the place. They grazed around Aso Villa, where else is sacred? They will soon graze inside the airport terminal building…those synthetic grasses may look inviting to the herdsmen and his cows must graze them.

  • Maria

    Solution: Create colonies for the cows at the airports.

  • ForHowLong

    The live of those in the aircraft is not as important as the cows that is how a Fulani man sees things as testified by a useless legislative woman. There can be no peace in Ondo state until colony is carved out for the privileged herders. Akeredolu try and ACCOMODATE your fellow countrymen is the gospel according to Boohari.

    • Jon

      Once the colonies are built, Buhari should resign and become commissioner of cattle colonies.