Cows stray into Nigeria airport runway, delay aircraft’s landing

Cattle

An Air Peace flight was prevented from landing Saturday as cows strayed into the runway of the Akure airport in Ondo state.

The airplane, which travelled from Lagos for Akure, was delayed for several minutes, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said.

FAAN said normalcy has since been restored at the airport as officers of the aviation security department quickly dispersed the cows from the runway.

It said the aircraft had since been cleared for landing after it was delayed for several minutes.

FAAN apologised to Air Peace Airlines and passengers for the incident.

“The Authority will like to assure travellers and the general public that efforts are already ongoing to close the gap that aided this incident,” it said.

  • John A

    How did Nigerians walk into these scenario where cow have more privileges than humans?
    Buhari MUST be shipped to sambisa forest with his cow colony mentality to become their president, since cow is more precious to him than human.

  • Otile

    God forgive sin. Did the Governor give away that good state as a cow colony in the name of keeping Nigeria one? Na waa for una one Nigeria.

  • Olusola

    cows…cows…cows all over the place. They grazed around Aso Villa, where else is sacred? They will soon graze inside the airport terminal building…those synthetic grasses may look inviting to the herdsmen and his cows must graze them.

  • Maria

    Solution: Create colonies for the cows at the airports.

  • ForHowLong

    The live of those in the aircraft is not as important as the cows that is how a Fulani man sees things as testified by a useless legislative woman. There can be no peace in Ondo state until colony is carved out for the privileged herders. Akeredolu try and ACCOMODATE your fellow countrymen is the gospel according to Boohari.

    • Jon

      Once the colonies are built, Buhari should resign and become commissioner of cattle colonies.

  • Otile

    For all practical purposes Imam Buhari is a big disappointment. Whoever imagined that Nigeria would become so backward within a space of 2¾ years?

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    VIA (Very Important Animal) Movement. Why don’t we just rename Nigeria as Federal Republic of Cattle? Nigeria is in trouble with the regime of illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, bigot, fundamentalist, sectionalist and herdsman Muhammadu Buhari.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      As long as Buhari remains in office cattle and herders will continue to lord it over all Nigerians. They come first.

  • Du Covenant

    Sometimes, I get confused about the motives behind some of the articles published on Premium Times. Like this one, why is the title so misleading?. Many mishaps happen in other country’s airports that are none critical from an international perspective. This is a local airport for God sake!, no impact on any international flight, why are we so wicked to our own country?.

    • So oju abe niko

      Your comment is a head-scratcher. So only international airports should be safely secured? Cow do not belong in any airport – period. What exactly is alarming in the PT report? Is Akure airport not a Nigerian airport?

      • Du Covenant

        The short answer is No, this is whay there different grades, standards or level of facilities that ought to be in different types of airports. This is true even from where the Wright brothers were born..Whose fault is it that cattle strayed onto this local airport?. Is anybody going to be punished for such a lapse in Nigeria?.

        • Otile

          Show me any airport on earth where a particular tribesmen arm themselves with AK47s and lead their cows to compete with planes on the runways. Are Fulanis sensible human beings at all?

    • Jahswill Acheme

      Local airport indeed…am sure if you were on that flight u would forget where u are landing and face the fact…

      • Du Covenant

        While for me safety should be paramount be it on our roads, railways, waterways etc. Why are Nigerians so fixated with airports when we lack te disciplne to maintain such equipment?. Does this not say a lot about where our priorities are as a people and as a nation?. Once upon a time there was Nigeria Airways, what happened?. Instead of such sensational headings, you will eventually find out that the cause is corruption that led the perimeter of this airport not to be adequately fenced so no animals bridge such a fence since we are so fascinated about air travel in Nigeria without the discipline for safety.

    • Otile

      You and your Fulani masters do not value human life. The lives of those passengers are more important to us than the horde of fulani cows roaming about causing death and panic wherever the Fulanis set their dirty feet. Their ways are not our ways, life means little to them, Nigeria should separate oil or no oil. Our people should not be subjected to further stúpídity simply because parasites depend on oil for survival. Nonsense.

    • Ola

      Thank you Sir.,how come FAAN has not fenced the airport and protected the runway and other infrastructures in the airport. It is a small airport anyway and should have been fenced long before now.

      This article by Premium times is just being alarmist. What if birds cause aircraft landing problem, would premium times report it as if heaven is falling down?

      • Henry

        What is you issue with premium times that why they reported the incidebt? Or the story wasn’t true, if. PM carried fayose slap its aid that is the good news PM should carred. God is watch us in this country

  • Jamie

    During Obasanjo’s regime,it was odi and Zaki biam that got cleared out. Also,he tackled the rising cases of militancy and corruption unsuccessfully. The late Yar’dua dealt with armed robbery, kidnapping ,militancy and even granted militants amnesty. Then came goodluck Jonathan who tackled Boko Haram unsuccessfully. Now, it’s Buhari who has been struggling to tackle corruption,Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping,bad economy (which he inherited from the previous government), Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes and ethnic groups tension.

    The conclusion is, there’ll always be problems for Nigeria’s president to solve regardless of who occupies the Aso rock.

    • Otile

      This is a hopeless defeatist ideology. We reject these leaders from 1960s era. If only Buhari and his born to rule people give way there are many young educated bright people amount 200 millions ready to do Nigeria and Africa proud. Buhari is not the best Nigeria can produce in the 21st century. Omo ronu.

      • Jamie

        Nigeria has a Constitution which stipulates maximum of eight years rule for the north or south depending on which region occupies the seat of power per time. Since the return of democracy in 1999,south has ruled Nigeria longer,and created most of the problems Nigeria has today. If you say North ruled Nigeria more than south during the military era,truth is we have more hausa/Fulani than any other tribe in the Nigeria army. Yoruba do not like to die.So,they rarely join the army. If you say North should produce another hausa/Fulani for the 2019 presidential poll.Who can match PMB from the north? No one, for how. If you say PMB has little education qualification and certification, little Western education cum certification is synonymous with the north. However,the knowledge of Quran and quranic schools are widespread in Northern Nigeria.

  • Ola

    Premium times should have investigated why this airport does not have a perimeter fence to protect the place rather than running sensational stories about cows.

  • Henry

    Why will they block the exiting grazing route that is the cause of what happen last Saturday. Defend minister way he will respond this what happen in akure

  • Riot50000

    THE SHAME OF AFRICA, REPUBLIC OF ZOO COWS.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    They are laughing at us, they are laughing at us all over the world, we are the butt of demeaning jokes even among African countries. We have been reduced to an animal kingdom, this is worse than the Orwellian in that under this shambolic contraption called a government, cows have been elevated to a preeminent position of more equality than Nigerians .