Zamfara killings: Buhari vows to end ‘spilling of innocent blood’

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to bring an end to violent killings in the country.

Mr. Buhari, who was commenting on the recent killings in Zamfara State, said Friday on Twitter, “The perpetrators of all of these senseless attacks on innocent and defenceless Nigerians, in all parts of the country, will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers had Wednesday attacked Birane villa in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara, killing 18 persons, according to the police.

“We must and will bring the spilling of innocent blood to an end,” Mr. Buhari said on Twitter.

He was tweeting through his personal Twitter handle @MBuhari.

Mr. Buhari’s response appears to be his quickest so far to frequent cases of mass killings that have dogged his administration for months.

Besides the menace of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, which has led to thousands of deaths in the North-east of the country, Nigeria has been bedeviled by fatal clashes between herdsmen and farmers and cult-related killings in different parts of the country.

Seventeen people, mainly Christian worshippers returning from church, were gruesomely shot dead in Omoku, Rivers State, on New Year Day.

At least 73 people were killed in Benue State in January also when herdsmen invaded five villages in Guma and Logo local governments of the state.

The killings in the country and the seeming inaction on the part of the federal government has become a campaign issue against President Buhari and his ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, ahead of a crucial general election in 2019.

The president said he has directed the Minister of Defence to proceed immediately to Zamfara and undertake on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the state.

A statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, directed the defence minister to report his findings.

The president also directed security agencies to “immediately mobilise and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law”.

While condemning the attacks, Mr. Buhari also commiserated with the families of victims of the “heinous and inhuman attacks on defenceless citizens which left many injured”.

    Too little too late Mr. President. Your initial silence over this same issue in Benue State few weeks ago tends to give the perpetrators of these crimes more power to keep carrying on. Mr. President, Nigeria is not united as one and can never be with the thinking of your almagiri brothers/sisters. Please sir, I humbly advise you to call for an urgent meeeting of all stakeholders of Nigeria on the way forward in going our separate ways peacefully. These continuos bloodshed by your Fulani brothers is enough.

      Why should he worry he is about to get his party’s normination. PDP is having its own problem, non of the APC governors whose constituents are victims of fulani herdsmen had publicly challenged him. Even in this paper, the governor of Zamfara state is still at Abuja

      Many Nigerians will not trust nor forgive Obasanjo for the mess he created

      I pray that you are right that Nigeria is not united as one, especially middle belt to cut ties with the north. Just looks hopeless that this person may win.

      If he does not get support from SW, he will reach out to other regions. And they, his backers have lots of money to pay off “useful idiots” to enable him remain in power

      Not the same issue!!!! Herdsmen were killed in Zamfara, that’s the reason for the quick response!!!!

    Mr. Buhari, who was commenting on the recent killings in Zamfara State,

    When Senator Kabir Marafa (Zamfara Central) tried to raise this issue on the floor of the Senate and was shut down by the crooked Saraki, many posters here come to the crook’s defence and some even ridiculed Mr Marafa for skipping attendance of some public forum — as if the violence which the Senator complained about, would have evaporated into thin air if only he had attended that public forum.

    Few days after the Senator is ridiculed by the crooked Saraki and his Cyber followers, extreme violence revisits Zamfara to bring the state into the news and Buhari ordering the immediate dispatch of the armed forces to the state.