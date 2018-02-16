Zamfara killings: Buhari vows to end ‘spilling of innocent blood’

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to bring an end to violent killings in the country.

Mr. Buhari, who was commenting on the recent killings in Zamfara State, said Friday on Twitter, “The perpetrators of all of these senseless attacks on innocent and defenceless Nigerians, in all parts of the country, will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers had Wednesday attacked Birane villa in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara, killing 18 persons, according to the police.

“We must and will bring the spilling of innocent blood to an end,” Mr. Buhari said on Twitter.

He was tweeting through his personal Twitter handle @MBuhari.

Mr. Buhari’s response appears to be his quickest so far to frequent cases of mass killings that have dogged his administration for months.

Besides the menace of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, which has led to thousands of deaths in the North-east of the country, Nigeria has been bedeviled by fatal clashes between herdsmen and farmers and cult-related killings in different parts of the country.

Seventeen people, mainly Christian worshippers returning from church, were gruesomely shot dead in Omoku, Rivers State, on New Year Day.

At least 73 people were killed in Benue State in January also when herdsmen invaded five villages in Guma and Logo local governments of the state.

The killings in the country and the seeming inaction on the part of the federal government has become a campaign issue against President Buhari and his ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, ahead of a crucial general election in 2019.

The president said he has directed the Minister of Defence to proceed immediately to Zamfara and undertake on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the state.

A statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, directed the defence minister to report his findings.

The president also directed security agencies to “immediately mobilise and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law”.

While condemning the attacks, Mr. Buhari also commiserated with the families of victims of the “heinous and inhuman attacks on defenceless citizens which left many injured”.