Days after Zamfara killings, governor ‘unaware’, remains in Abuja

Gov. Abdulazizi-Yari of Zamfara State. [Photo credit: THISDAY]

Three days after several citizens of Zamfara state were killed by bandits in two separate attacks, Governor Abdulaziz Yari is yet to return to the state.

The governor, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, has remained in Abuja attending various functions.

Bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers had Wednesday attacked Birane villa in Zurmi local government killing 18 persons, according to the police.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement Thursday said hunters from Birani village intercepted and accosted a suspected cattle rustler herding in the bush with some ‘stolen’ cattle and sheep.

“The herder abandoned the animals and escaped into the bush, but unknown to the hunters, the cattle rustler went to Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto State and mobilised bandits to attack the hunters.

“On February 14, the bandits ambushed the hunters in the bush and there was a clash that led to fatality on both sides,” Mr. Shehu said.

Vanguard newspaper quoted a witness, Hussaini Abdu, who said that the bandits “arrived in large numbers and on motorbikes, intercepting and killing people who were coming or going out of the village. About 41 people were shot dead within a short period of time.”

He also said a commercial motorbike rider conveying a woman and her three children was killed and his motorbike burnt, while the whereabouts of the woman and her children are still unknown.

A journalist based in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara state told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the bandits “returned to the village again on Thursday and killed more people. So far, I can confirm to you that 74 persons have been killed.”

The journalist who declined to be named due to safety concerns also said Birane villa is difficult to access.

“You can’t drive there from here, you need to take two different motorcycles after parking your car to get to Birane and it’s a dangerous journey because of the bandits,” he said.

State government reacts

Contacted Thursday, the state commissioner of Information, Sanda Danjari, said he was still trying to confirm if the attacks took place.

“I heard it on Radio France this morning, but I am yet to confirm,” Mr. Danjari, who said he was travelling, told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone.

Asked whether the governor was aware, Mr. Danjari said he tried “without success to speak with the governor.”

“I tried his ADC and Sani Garba but I couldn’t get them. I wanted to confirm if His Excellency heard too,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES can confirm that Mr. Yari chaired a meeting of the NGF, Wednesday night and he also attended the meeting of the National Economic Council Thursday at the presidential villa Abuja.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    APC STYLE !! This insensitive and wicked bunch of selfish fascists have succeeded in degrading the value of human life so much that when people are killed within their state of responsibility they are not even aware. Nigerians must have realised the mistake of entrusting the nation to such heartless group of people but at a very high cost in human lives..

    • bola

      Bros, this is not peculiar to APC, they are all the same. They all fail in the area of welfare and protection of lives and properties. Recently gov. Ayo Fayose instructed the EKSU to be locked and bring the key to him, he cannot make self salary, also remember that GEJ never believe Boko Haram killings was real until a long time after

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    “Contacted Thursday, the state commissioner of Information, Sanda Danjari, said he was still trying to confirm if the attacks took place.
    “I heard it on Radio France this morning, but I am yet to confirm,” Mr. Danjari, who said he was travelling, told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone.”
    ——
    It took the coverage of a foreign agency for you to hear and know what was happening in your state and yet you are still not sure if it took place ? A whole Info Commissioner ? What a shame.

  • Oguntade

    What business has these people got,being a leader? They are just as,callous,wicked,mean,evil like their president. Buhari

  • Fawaz

    Why would he be aware? When it is not about occupying political office? The people she swore to protect are being killed like chicken, yet he shows no concern. Senseless leaders on the prowl

  • PolyGon2013

    He should have left what he is doing and head back to his state! No compassion.

    • Sword of Damocles

      There is nothing in Zamfara for Atari except for looting of monies to be shared. Abuja & Lagos are the places to be, after all, his Excellency or should I say his dotardsy is a “metropolitan” fella. Someone needs to quickly build 5 star hotel in Zamfara & dash it to this TOOL so he can govern the people he campaigned to govern. PS couldn’t his “best friend”, General Buhari have whispered to this clown to go home and tend to his people?

  • bala

    WATCH OUT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NIGERIA. THIS COULD BE ATIKU AGAIN OOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. REMEMBER HE SOLIDLY SUPPORT MIYETI ALLAH AND HE’S ONE OF THE FINANCIER OF THE HERDSMEN GROUP.
    WHY ZAMFARA OF ALL PLACES?

  • Mizch

    Members of APC seem to lack compassion.