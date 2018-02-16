UPDATED: INEC raises committee to probe underage voting in Kano

Underage voters used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Post-Nigeria]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday constituted an investigative panel to probe the recent cases of alleged underage voting in Kano State.

Footages were recently circulated which showed some voters who were obviously children participating in the local council elections conducted across Kano State last weekend.

Following nationwide outrage that sparked fears of possible irregularities in the coming general elections, the electoral umpire initially responded that it should not be blamed for the brazen violations of the electoral law because it didn’t conduct the Kano council elections.

PREMIUM TIMES had not independently verified the authenticity of the videos, including whether they were captured in Kano or when.

But while INEC was procedurally correct that Kano State Independent Electoral Commission conducted the election and should be held responsible for alleged abuses, critics blamed INEC officials for registering people who have not attained the age of maturity, to begin with.

The Nigerian electoral law requires that a voter must be at least 18 years of age.

INEC is the only statutory body that registers voters and keeps the database of certified Nigerian electorate.

The investigative panel will start work next week, INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu said on Friday at an election preparation workshop which held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos.

“Recent reports of violations by underage persons following the local government elections in Kano State are deeply disturbing,” Mr. Yakubu said.

He acknowledged that INEC supplied Kano State Independent Electoral Commission with a soft copy of the voter register in the state.

“The voter register in Kano State is the one used for the 2015 general election,” he said. “In July 2016, INEC used the same register to conduct a State Assembly bye-election in Minjibir Constituency which has 78,210 registered voters spread across 126 polling units clustered in 11 Registration Areas (Wards).”

However, during the by-election, which was conducted by INEC, “no single incidence” of underage voting was recorded,” he added. “What therefore happened in the last local government election conducted by the State Electoral Commission? Was the voter register actually used or not?”

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had dismissed the circulating videos as the handiwork of his political detractors. He said his political antagonists staged the event as part of their propaganda tactics to embarrass his government.

“Independent observers were there and they found no gross irregularities as widely alleged,” the governor said.

Mr. Ganduje’s party, the All Progressives Congress, emerged winner across all the 44 local council elections. The Peoples Democratic Party, which is the major opposition in the state, rejected the election as a charade and accused the APC administration of taking electoral fraud to an unimaginable level.

At the strategic meeting in Lagos, which held exactly a year before the 2016 polls are slated to commence, Mr. Yakubu said Nigerians should remain confident that INEC would conduct the upcoming general elections in a manner that would be acceptable to all.

He said the commission will harmonise the activities and needs of all departments/directorates in the commission into an implementable plan for the 2019 elections.

Mr. Yakubu listed the five priorities of INEC ahead of the elections as including the need to organise the 2019 elections in line with the highest global professional standards; Deliver a cost-efficient but high-quality general election; Ensure that all stakeholders are carried along and create a level playing field for all candidates and political parties in administering the election; Ensure accountability and responsibility of all INEC staff in the conduct of the election.

The chairman said the voters register would be sanitised and all the 1, 446 registration centres nationwide will continue registering citizens until a few weeks before the elections.

He said all the complaints relating to registering that Nigerians have pushed to INEC would be promptly addressed.

For those who registered last year, four million permanent voter’s cards would be ready for collection by May 2018. Those who are just registering this year would get their PVCs within the shortest period possible, Mr. Yakubu said.

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

  • Julius

    Funny ppl. Na now you go investigate what brought many of you into the office. Yeah, sure…another money wasting scheme.

    • Sheikh Messi

      No, they unwittingly want to investigate what brought Buhari into office in 2015.

      • Julius

        Oh really? Would they also investigate what brought Obj , Yaradua and Jonathan too ? Abeg, they knew what has been going on all along.

  • Debekeme

    The real scam is the national population /census figures. It’s the biggest fraud of all time.

    Let’s challenge all the injustices that have been structured into the foundations of this country.

    Nigeria can only be one united country on the basis of truth, justice and fairness.

    Check the population figures.

    • Julius

      Yep, goats, camels , horses , cows and donkeys were counted as humans in the North.

      • Sheikh Messi

        Easy bro, you go lose yur N5,000/month o!

        • Julius

          Huh? That won’t even fill up my truck for 2 weeks.. vomit for road. I no be you !!

      • Jayjay

        Yet, when they ask you to either go and get counted or registered for elections, you bring up IPOb into it and refuse yo both get counted and registered for elections.

        Now, who do you now blame? Look at the current registration going on, the East has taken the back seat so far and it will remain like that, and then someone else wins and brings his people’s agenda and you all cry yeeeeeee!!!

        Just shut up first and go and register! And move your family so to do and stop the blame games that don’t help anyone.

        • Julius

          What da hell are you talking about ? Are you okay ? When they asked me to go and vote I brought up ipob ? lolz..put the crack pipe down son,,,it’s affecting your brains. You are becoming delusional.

    • KELLOGGS

      You’re asking for too much.
      Have you ever seen or read any hausa-fulani concern themselves with civil rights leaders, such as martin Luther king jr, or malcolm X, or Mandela? Or even, African Americans, or anything Africa? Even the most educated, care nothing about “blacks” in general. I don’t know where they came from!

  • Konkolo

    It’s called, “catching them young”. These are the future super crooks of tomorrow. What else will be news that one has never heard from Nigeria? So sad!!!!!

  • Factsayer

    Fraudulent Country

  • ForHowLong

    Mere smokescreen. INEC is north North is INEC. THE NUMBER OF UNDERAGE ALMAJIRIS REGISTERED IS UNPRECEDENTED.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Same method was used in 2015 of which Buhari was the major beneficiary.
    Realizing Buhari has been a flop and become persona non grata in parts of the middle belt, the Kano state governor has promised to ‘augment’ the shortfall with 5million votes.
    There is a difference between being religious and being godly.
    Hypocrites!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    In Kano and Sokoto, all cows and chickens vote what more of underaged .

    • KELLOGGS

      This INEC guy has no shame! If it was in Japan, you are supposed to RESIGN or kill yourself when your scam is shamefully exposed as here!

      These people have no honor.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Does the word “honour” make sense to the average Nigerian politician ?

  • Adele Uhuru

    In these Northern portion of this amalgamated country, mostly the core North cheating and public fund stealing is a way of life for their elites over there. You can trace all their wealth to stolen public monies, worst off they act as though these thievery and abuse of office is their birth right?

  • observer

    this is a simple case, screen the voters register.

  • Mizch

    Even if all their cows vote in next election, it does not improve the North. They are fantastically backwards. They have all the political criminals in the country but yet the wailers. Is the North not under a curse?