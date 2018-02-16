INEC raises committee to probe underage voting in Kano

Underage voters used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Post-Nigeria]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday constituted an investigative panel to probe the recent cases of possible underage voting in Kano State.

Footages were recently circulated which showed some voters who were obviously children participating in the local council elections conducted across Kano State last weekend.

Following nationwide outrage that sparked fears of irregularities in the coming general elections, the electoral umpire initially responded that it should not be blamed for the brazen violations of electoral law because it didn’t conduct the Kano council elections.

But while INEC was procedurally correct that Kano State Independent Electoral Commission conducted the election and should be held responsible for alleged abuses, critics blamed INEC officials for registering people who have not attained the age of maturity to begin with.

The Nigerian electoral law requires that a voter must be at least 18 years of age.

INEC is the only statutory body that registers voters and keeps the database of certified Nigerian electorate.

The investigative panel will start work next week, INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu said on Friday.

The constitution of the panel was announced by Mr. Yakubu at the election preparation workshop underway at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos.

More to come…

  • Julius

    Funny ppl. Na now you go investigate what brought many of you into the office. Yeah, sure…another money wasting scheme.

    • Sheikh Messi

      No, they unwittingly want to investigate what brought Buhari into office in 2015.

      • Julius

        Oh really? Would they also investigate what brought Obj , Yaradua and Jonathan too ? Abeg, they knew what has been going on all along.

  • Debekeme

    The real scam is the national population /census figures. It’s the biggest fraud of all time.

    Let’s challenge all the injustices that have been structured into the foundations of this country.

    Nigeria can only be one united country on the basis of truth, justice and fairness.

    Check the population figures.

    • Julius

      Yep, goats, camels , horses , cows and donkeys were counted as humans in the North.

      • Sheikh Messi

        Easy bro, you go lose yur N5,000/month o!

        • Julius

          Huh? That won’t even fill up my truck for 2 weeks.. vomit for road. I no be you !!

  • Konkolo

    It’s called, “catching them young”. These are the future super crooks of tomorrow. What else will be news that one has never heard from Nigeria? So sad!!!!!

  • Factsayer

    Fraudulent Country

  • ForHowLong

    Mere smokescreen. INEC is north North is INEC. THE NUMBER OF UNDERAGE ALMAJIRIS REGISTERED IS UNPRECEDENTED.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Same method was used in 2015 of which Buhari was the major beneficiary.
    Realizing Buhari has been a flop and become persona non grata in parts of the middle belt, the Kano state governor has promised to ‘augment’ the shortfall with 5million votes.
    There is a difference between being religious and being godly.
    Hypocrites!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    In Kano and Sokoto, all cows and chickens vote what more of underaged .

    • KELLOGGS

      This INEC guy has no shame! If it was in Japan, you are supposed to RESIGN or kill yourself when your scam is shamefully exposed as here!

      These people have no honor.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Does the word “honour” make sense to the average Nigerian politician ?

  • Adele Uhuru

    In these Northern portion of this amalgamated country, mostly the core North cheating and public fund stealing is a way of life for their elites over there. You can trace all their wealth to stolen public monies, worst off they act as though these thievery and abuse of office is their birth right?