Nigerian Army places new bounty on Boko Haram leader, Shekau

Abubakar Shekau in a recent video

The Nigeria Nigeria Army has promised a N3 million cash reward for credible information on the hideout of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, whom it declared a fugitive.

Army spokesman, Sani Usman, a Brigadier General, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

This would be the third bounty placed on the Boko Haram leader since 2012.

In November 2012, the federal government offered a N290 million cash reward for any information that would lead to arrest of Mr. Sbekau.

In June, 2013, the United States of America officially declared Boko Haram a terrorist organisation and placed a $7 million ransom on Mr. Shekau.

About four years after, it appears the worth of the Boko Haram leader has gone down following the degrading of his once formidable terror group.

The army has repeatedly claimed to have killed Mr. Shekau, who appears later in videos to dismiss the claim.

Mr. Shekau has appeared in at least two new videos this year taunting the military’s effort to completely defeat his group.

Mr. Usman’s statement on the promised ransom reads:

“The Nigerian Army will give out Three Million Naira (N3,000,000.00k) cash reward for any credible information that leads to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, the fugitive factional Boko Haram terrorists’ group leader.

“Anybody with such credible information can either contact the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, any military location, security agencies or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre 193”.

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Nicholas Rogers, a Major General, had at a press conference on Wednesday declared that the Boko Haram leader had been chased out of his hideout and has since been on the run.

  • Sword of Damocles

    The Bounty that will be paid out by the NA will be the COAS Burutai’s properties in Dubai. So Hear ye, Hear ye, who ever so furnishes information that leads to the capture of Shekau will be rewarded with the deeds to the aforementioned properties located in Dubai & currently owned by General Burutai. Now that’s patriotism isn’t it?

  • shola

    What is that, a joke?. You reported yesterday that this man was spotted in a woman’s dress wearing hijab. And now, you are placing a new bounty on him? It doesn’t make sense!

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    This ransom is not only laughable, it is also insane. It just shows that the Nigerian Army isn’t serious about arresting or killing Abubakar Shekahu. Why didn’t they make the bounty N3,000. Mtcheeeeew. Unserious characters.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    3 million ? What a joke lol