150 deputy directors in federal civil service fail promotion exams

Winifred-Oyo-Ita
Head of Service, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita

At least 150 federal civil service deputy directors who sat for promotion examinations to the position of directors failed the test.

This was disclosed by the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, at a quarterly meeting with organised labour, conducted by her office in Abuja, Wednesday.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita also announced that a court injunction on the promotion of the 2014 batch of directors in the administration cadre of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies has finally been lifted.

She said that the lifting of the injunction will enable the civil service administrative positions which were filled by officers in acting capacity, to be filled by substantive directors.

“I am particularly delighted to inform you that the issue of promotion for the 2014 batch of directors in the Administration Cadre has been finally resolved,” she said.

“The lifting of the court injunction on this issue also led to the conduct of examinations for 2015 – 2017 batch of Directors in the same cadre.”

“Over 290 Deputy Directors sat for the examination out of which only about 140 were successful. I am certain that going forward, the civil service will ventilate itself and officers will be rewarded for hard work.

“With this, we now have a solution to the issue of dearth of Directors of Administration in MDAs. Departments which were hitherto manned by officers in acting capacity would now be manned by substantive Directors,” she said.

She also addressed the issues of service delivery and a conducive working environment for staff.

“The issue of a conducive working environment for staff that has been raised by organised labour is very dear to my heart.

“To achieve this I have set up a committee on office allocation and expansion with a focus on maintenance, rehabilitation and expansion of office allocations to MDAs.

“Similarly, I have also approved the constitution of two committees on the development of a policy framework for Public Service Disaster Prevention and Safety Management,” Mrs. Oyo-Ita said.

  • Debekeme

    Have you ever sat and casually chatted with top government officials? I mean across all Arms; judiciary, executive and legislators?

    Ive met judges that cant properly speak English and whose grasp of world affairs and general knowledge is alarmingly poor. Dull fellows.

    Ive met legislators (Honorable and Distinguished) who should not be insulted if you called them: stark illiterates

    Ive met PSs, Ds and DDs and even ministers who should not be anywhere near positions of authority talk less of managing national assets.

    Set exams with question commensurate to the offices these Civil Servants hold and im sure at least minimum of 50% of them will fail.

    Go to NNPC for instance and see the quality of the top management of very sensitive and technical departments/operations. You cant grow a nation this way. Low intelligence, low morals, low ethics.

  • Steve

    And all 150 of them will get promoted especially the ones of northern extract. Cos this administration rewards failure(s).