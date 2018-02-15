Police, Peace Corps supporters clash in Abuja

Police, Peace Corps supporters clash in Abuja. [Photo credit: Samuel Ogundipe]

The police on Thursday clashed with activists and supporters of the Nigerian Peace Corps at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja.

The police arrived in five Toyota Hilux vans after activists and Peace Corps members attempted to implement court orders that the facility be reopened. 

The development came two days after the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions asked the police to obey court rulings and vacate the headquarters which was first sealed in February 2017.

The lawmaker’s ultimatum ends Thursday.

A group, known as the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Justice and Equity, had on January 25, petitioned the House, accusing the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of flagrantly disobeying subsisting court orders in favour of the Peace Corps.,

In November 2017, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the police to unseal the headquarters of the paramilitary group.

Another federal judge, John Tsoho, on January 15, 2018, ordered the police to vacate the office.

Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday morning that he doesn’t have any information about the police faceoff with the Peace Corps.

The police have accused the Peace Corps of being an illegal organisation, and its leader, Dickson Akoh, of allegedly defrauding the youth with a promise to get them jobs.

The Peace Corps bill has been passed by the National Assembly since last year and is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s table awaiting ascent, the presidency said.

Details soon…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • FreeNigeria

    Animal Farm. Disbanding the NPF will be the best thing ever in Nigeria

  • ’70

    Poor NPF, they are finally realizing that there are alternatives to them and Nigerians are going to explore these alternatives. Now they are panicky… If only they did their jobs honestly and conscientiously all this would not have been necessary… Maybe they should be consigned to the role they love best – being escorts top big men… As for road blocks mba!