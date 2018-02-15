Police, Peace Corps supporters clash in Abuja

Related News

The police on Thursday clashed with activists and supporters of the Nigerian Peace Corps at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja.

The police arrived in five Toyota Hilux vans after activists and Peace Corps members attempted to implement court orders that the facility be reopened.

The development came two days after the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions asked the police to obey court rulings and vacate the headquarters which was first sealed in February 2017.

The lawmaker’s ultimatum ends Thursday.

A group, known as the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Justice and Equity, had on January 25, petitioned the House, accusing the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of flagrantly disobeying subsisting court orders in favour of the Peace Corps.,

In November 2017, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the police to unseal the headquarters of the paramilitary group.

Another federal judge, John Tsoho, on January 15, 2018, ordered the police to vacate the office.

Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday morning that he doesn’t have any information about the police faceoff with the Peace Corps.

The police have accused the Peace Corps of being an illegal organisation, and its leader, Dickson Akoh, of allegedly defrauding the youth with a promise to get them jobs.

The Peace Corps bill has been passed by the National Assembly since last year and is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s table awaiting ascent, the presidency said.

Details soon…