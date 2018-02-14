APC senators attack Saraki, reject change in election timetable

APC Senators

A group of senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress has rejected the senate adoption of the conference committee report on amendment to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act.

Specifically, the senators said they were opposed to the amendment to section 25 of the Act which re-arranged the order of the 2019 elections.

The House of Representatives was first to amend the Electoral Act to change the order of the 2019 general elections putting the election of federal lawmakers first before that of the state lawmakers and state governors, with the last being the presidential election.

The senators, 10 in number, left the chambers to address the press while plenary was still on.

The 10 senators are Abdullahi Adamu, Nasarawa-APC; Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta-APC; Binta Garba, Adamawa-APC; Ali Wakili, Bauchi-APC; Kurfi Umaru, Katsina-APC and Andrew Uchendu, Rivers-APC.

Others are: Abdullahi Danbaba, Sokoto-APC; Yahaya Abdullahi, Kebbi-APC; Abu Ibrahim, Katsina-APC, and Benjamin Uwajumogu, Imo-APC.

They described the amendment and process of passage as ‘illegal’, vowing that it would not stand.

Leader of the dissenting group, Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa-APC), questioned the conduct of the senate president, Bukola Saraki, in the passage process.

“We are part of the whole body of senators who oppose the process by which the so-called conference report was laid and considered as rushed. I had the opportunity (to speak), I was heard but the Senate President said my observation was being noted.

“The reliance upon the relevant statutes, some of which have actually not been signed to the best of our knowledge, and we did challenge that anybody who has the signed copy should produce it there so as to check doubting Thomases. We believe the process was rushed. There is no need for the rush. Give everybody the opportunity. There is no reason for just two people to speak on the issue. It’s not the tradition of the senate.”

He alleged that the process was pre-determined as even the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC did not sign the report.

“We are against what has happened. We are not the only ones. If you take note of the report that was circulated, the chairman and co-chair did not sign. We don’t know why they didn’t sign.

“Why do we want to make a law that addresses one particular issue targeted at a person. This is very partisan. You could see from the body language, from the utterances that it is a pre-determined thing by a political party that is threatened by the APC government. Whatever incumbency given to anyone we are denying that one. We are not part of this endorsement.”

Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta-APC, said the bill would not have been passed if the presiding officer had allowed a division.

He also alleged that the House of Representative did not form a quorum when the issue was considered.

“For some of you who are familiar with what transpired in the House of Reps, only 36 members were on the floor when this so-called amendment to section 25 of the Electoral Act was introduced. The position we took is that 36 people cannot determine the destiny of 360 people in the house, which is now being carried over to 109 in the senate. The least we are owed is for this so-called amendment to be deliberated upon and our rule is clear.

“We have 59 senators who are opposed to the inclusion of section 25 of the Electoral Act. If that division was allowed today, 59 senators would have voted to delete that purported amendment to section 25.”

Binta Garba, Adamawa-APC, said the amendment is not healthy for the current economic situation in the country.

“Now we are having economic crisis in our hands and instead of us to look at the welfare and wellbeing of our people, we are looking at selfish interest in the long-run. It is not because of Mr. President. What happens tomorrow if you are the president, will you now want to amend again to suit yourself? Why I’m not in support is that the economic crisis we have on ground, we must look into it. Only God knows how much it will cost.”

Similarly, Ali Wakili, Bauchi-APC, said the new arrangement is not ‘well’ for the economy.

“Why did they wait until after the INEC has come out with timetable? If we look at the cost-benefit to the economy, four elections in one month will be too staggering. It is not well for the economy, politics, and security.

“We had inside this chamber considered conference reports and we dissolve into house, look at it clause by clause, raise observations and return it back to the House of Reps, why must it be different in this case?”

Kurfi Umaru (Katsina-APC) described the amendment as illegal.

“This is absolutely wrong. We are lawmakers, elections is for INEC, so why should we bother ourselves with election? This thing they are doing is absolutely illegal. There is no way they can achieve.”

  • daniel

    The very conduct of traitors. These protesting senators are getting worked up, over what? Why does the president not like the amendment to the electoral laws? The president can call off his attack dogs, because it would matter nothing. He’s going to lose the election, no matter what.

    • Sam

      So you think , mind you elections are not won on Internet forums ,that day most of you will be watching nollywood movie’s or opt for bear parlour .

      • Sheikh Messi

        And you will likely be in a brothel

        • Sam

          Most of us who support Buhari ,are attracted to him for his integrity and anti corruption stance ,judging from that ,such people are not prone to visiting prostitutes, it is rather thieves and corrupt people like yourself that take brothels as second home..twat!

          • Chibobo

            Real twat!

          • Mosley

            Integrity my yansh, only the almighty God has integrity, forget that Tinubu/Amaechi integrity trash story. They cant deceive us twice.

          • Usher

            Lamido-Fayose!!!! Haha. Joke country. Jumping from Buhari to another set of jokers. We are in trouble.

          • Salisu Dan-Gombe

            INTEGRITY ? …………BUHARI? ………….. WASC? ………. INTEGRITY?

        • forestgee

          Lol

      • Usher

        Hahaha, my brother you said it all. Make we dey watch.

  • Chibobo

    I pity Saraki. He has drawn a battle line. Most senators won their elections because they were attached to Buhari. Some of them have fallen out of favor and think the party won’t nominate them for 2019. The worst is the appointment of Tinubu to reconcile APC fighting members. Saraki days are numbered as Senate President.

  • forestgee

    Trying to avoid the “Real Change” in 2019. They want the present mess & killings to continue.

  • Usher

    “36 people cannot determine the destiny of 360 people in the house, which is now being carried over to 109 in the senate”. …this shows you that this vultures are all for themselves. see how they are sweating back and forth. I gree, I no gree. Let them put this energy to better use not who gets elected first.

  • Samira

    The 10 senators that protested know they cannot win election without Buhari’s rigging.

  • Gary

    Can anyone please explain to Nigerians how or why the order of elections impacts the fortune of any candidate running for office? If there’s no mago-mago already planned by INEC to help Buhari rig?
    Why are these renegade APC Senators, shockingly include Ovie Omo-Agege of Delta Central, up on arms over the sensible ordering of the polls for the most important one, the Presidency to come last?
    We can safely speculate that reporting the schedule has thrown INEC off-balance to tilt the first poll for Buhari and set off an electoral bandwagon that will result in one-party dominance of the federal and state legislatures.
    Those who support a candidate will support that candidate no matter the day or week the polling holds. What are Buhari’s APC minions afraid of about changing the order from what OBJ had unilaterally tampered with? Has anyone seen any place where elections into a major office like the Presidency precedes minor offices like the national and state legislatures?
    Must we always turn logic and commonse upside to satisfy the interest of one man over that of the nation? Ten Senators out of 109 do not constitute a majority. Looks like it’s not only our President who has difficulty with simple Arithmetic.

    So here’s a message to the renegades: Go to Hell, Nigeria is bigger than the interest partisan interests of any party or transient leader. The National Assembly has done the right thing in this instance. We will not you or INEC set the stage to rig the 2019 elections. Professor Yakutia and his men must be told that the future of the Nigerian federation now rests on the conduct of free, fair and credible elections next year. No more, no less.

    • Usher

      I don’t get you, seems you getting things mixed up here! The only group afraid is the group trying to change the status quo. This was the order during the 2015 election so why are they in a rush to change it?

    • Iskacountryman

      the bandwagon effect…

  • Salisu Dan-Gombe

    MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

    First, this amendment is nothing new …… it is merely returning the sequence to what it was from the beginning.

    Secondly, the sequence of holding the Presidential election last makes more sense and stands to add more value to our electoral process.

    Let’s get it on.

    • Opekete

      If your reasoning is the why behind the amendment, then why not start with state governors and state assemblies first. Then we move to the national assembly and presidential election in that order. The members of the national assembly are obviously of their own shadow. Thank God the president have to sign the bill before it becomes law and concerned citizens who can see beyond the antics of these corrupt members of the nass will also contend with citizen law suits that will drag up to the supreme court. This law will not see the light of the day before the next election.

  • Opekete

    I have heard a lot of things from supposedly enlightened people that is mind boggling to put it mildly. One of the uncharitable comments was why should the government prosecute one of his own in the case of Saraki before the CCT? What a disgusting reasoning? Thank God the supreme court has ruled that he has a case to answer. Why was justice Umar cleared and charged again? We have forgotten that the EFCC can only indict but they have no power to convict. Why are we always undermining our own institutions? When our institutions does what they are set up to do, we ask why are they doing it. When they are seemingly not doing it, we ask why are they not doing it? We always find a way to eat our cake and have it at the same time. There are interesting days ahead and I can assure many of us that the mightiest are going to be falling and some of them ignominiously.