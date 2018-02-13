2019: Tinubu meets Buhari, speaks on APC crisis, Obasanjo, IBB’s letters

Tinubu and Buhari

A leader of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has said that his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile all warring groups in the party is a great honour.

The ex-Lagos governor also spoke on the recent letters to President Muhammadu Buhari by two former Nigerian leaders.

Mr. Tinubu was appointed by Mr. Buhari last week to bring an end to various internal squabbles among members of the ruling APC across the country.

The former Lagos State governor, who met behind closed doors with the president in his official residence on Tuesday, said he has already started the assignment.

In a brief interview with the Nigerian Television Authority after the meeting, Mr. Tinubu, who spoke about the appointment, said Mr. Buhari has given him free hand to carry out the assignment.

“Democracy is about conflict resolution process. You can’t do it without resolving conflicts. We can’t build it without understanding the conflicts and where we are coming from.

“But we want to leave the country with a legacy. It’s not about Mr. President. That is what he’s telling the country,” he said.

The APC leader, who was accompanied to the meeting by the former interim national chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, also said the decision by Mr. Buhari to ask him to carry out the assignment is one of the best ways to improve Nigeria’s democracy.

He said Mr. Buhari is “one of those rare beings around the country, around Africa who had experienced both worlds: he fought a battle to save Nigeria and came to politics to save Nigeria.

“Very rare people have such an opportunity in their life time and that’s what we talk about legacy; and where we have all the challenges, do what we should do. I am enjoying the challenges so far.”

On the chance of APC emerging victorious in the 2019 elections, Mr. Tinubu said the APC has a better chance and is strongly “determined to prosecute election in a most transparent and democratic manner.

“And we will win,” he said.

Mr. Tinubu also spoke about the recent statements issued by former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida urging Mr. Buhari not to seek re-election.

“I don’t address those shadows. We should let our former presidents join retirees’ club and take pensions but they can participate in our politics if they are interested.

“It is a free world, but this freedom is not served a la carte. They should allow us to move our country forward. It is a challenge to every Nigerian,” he said.

  • MO the Observer

    Forget about reelection clause, what about the impunity clause? We should forget about that too? I laugh Tinubu in chinko… I awaits the lies he will sell to is come 2019

  • pheliciti

    Measured response from Tinubu to put the dinosaurs in their place. Obj that ran a farm bankrupt has the guts to accuse Buhari of being poor in economic management…

  • Mosley

    Tinubu now has the opportunity to visit Aso rock, what an achievement. One thing he has longed for all his life. So, he cant aspire to be president?

  • Debekeme

    Asiwaju, again, you are speaking on behalf of this man as you did in 2015.

    Can the man not talk? Can he not compose his own thoughts and vision and communicate them to me, a citizen, convincingly??.

    I heard what you said in 2015 and i voted for Buhari. But time has shown that Buhari is not the leader you said he was. Buhari will NOT get my vote this time no matter what you say or the nice TV commercials you are producing says.

    Asiwaju, you will not get away so easily this time. There is nothing unique about this man and stop trying to present him to me as if hes some amazing gift to the country and Africa.

    Asiwaju, you are interested in Buhari because the ONLY way you can continue to operate as a colossus on the Federal level is if Buhari comes back in 2019, wins, and allows all your ‘guys’ continue to enjoy the perks of Federal level grooving. You have tasted it and it feels good right? Deep inside you know Buhari is a let down. You know that.

    If God says you will be restricted to only being a local King in Yoruba land and that Buhari will return to tending his farm in Daura; then so shall it be.

    May the will of GOD be done and may those who stand against what is best for Nigeria find themselves in dark eternal oblivion.

    • Anonymous

      PMB is still the best man for Nigeria for this season. Any other person right now is a danger.

      • Debekeme

        We shall wait and see. When all the contenders fr office of president line up we shall look at them and see who our conscience says is truly the best for NIgeria.

        Even if that person will not win, I will still vote for the person. My soul will be restless if i cast a vote for Buhari.

        Hes not the type of man i thought he is.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    Nigerian way of electioneering being what it is, and given that Buhari has reserved all security positions for his Katsina friends and relations, and with the Electoral chairmanship headed by his relation, who can stop him in 2019? That was what we said about Abacha, and that was what he thought!

    Despite that, Buhari is toast come 2019.

    I do not pray ill for Buhari, however, the natural law is that you sow what you reap. His ‘Foreign Fulani Herdsmen’ have carried out “Rwanda proportion” genocide in the middle Belt, his soldiers have killed the 4 sons of Zak Zaky – the head of Shiites in Nigeria, blinded the man himself and put him in an underground dungeon and massacred hundreds of his followers who just happened to be Shiites!

    What is the natural consequence of such atrocity. God has not been blinded, neither is he in slumber or asleep!

    As for Tinubu, he can only claim relevance whilst continuing to escape natural justice if he is at call and behest of Buhari anytime he (Buhari) snaps his fingers!

  • KELLOGGS

    Nigerians,

    Don’t let Buhari make you blockheads.

    Think about it; do you think that if Buhari was going to honor the people’s will, or choice, he would treat middle belt, the Yorubas, and so many constituents he used to win the last time the way he is treating them?

    This Tinubu cat is a mere diversion, and distraction from the real deal.

    The cabal behind this administration is going to use the army, SSS, and force to return Buhari to power. And they know that the Yorubas will protest it, that’s when they will finish off the Yorubas in severe violence.

    WATCH MY WORDS!

    • Suleiman Alatise

      Prophet of doom.

  • Frank Bassey

    Fake characters