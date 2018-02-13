2019: Tinubu meets Buhari, speaks on APC crisis, Obasanjo, IBB’s letters

Related News

A leader of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has said that his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile all warring groups in the party is a great honour.

The ex-Lagos governor also spoke on the recent letters to President Muhammadu Buhari by two former Nigerian leaders.

Mr. Tinubu was appointed by Mr. Buhari last week to bring an end to various internal squabbles among members of the ruling APC across the country.

The former Lagos State governor, who met behind closed doors with the president in his official residence on Tuesday, said he has already started the assignment.

In a brief interview with the Nigerian Television Authority after the meeting, Mr. Tinubu, who spoke about the appointment, said Mr. Buhari has given him free hand to carry out the assignment.

“Democracy is about conflict resolution process. You can’t do it without resolving conflicts. We can’t build it without understanding the conflicts and where we are coming from.

“But we want to leave the country with a legacy. It’s not about Mr. President. That is what he’s telling the country,” he said.

The APC leader, who was accompanied to the meeting by the former interim national chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, also said the decision by Mr. Buhari to ask him to carry out the assignment is one of the best ways to improve Nigeria’s democracy.

He said Mr. Buhari is “one of those rare beings around the country, around Africa who had experienced both worlds: he fought a battle to save Nigeria and came to politics to save Nigeria.

“Very rare people have such an opportunity in their life time and that’s what we talk about legacy; and where we have all the challenges, do what we should do. I am enjoying the challenges so far.”

On the chance of APC emerging victorious in the 2019 elections, Mr. Tinubu said the APC has a better chance and is strongly “determined to prosecute election in a most transparent and democratic manner.

“And we will win,” he said.

Mr. Tinubu also spoke about the recent statements issued by former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida urging Mr. Buhari not to seek re-election.

“I don’t address those shadows. We should let our former presidents join retirees’ club and take pensions but they can participate in our politics if they are interested.

“It is a free world, but this freedom is not served a la carte. They should allow us to move our country forward. It is a challenge to every Nigerian,” he said.