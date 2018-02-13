Bus crash claims 22 secondary school students

Road-accident-along-bauchi-kano-highway
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

At least 22 secondary school students died on Tuesday in a road accident in Gaya local government area of Kano state, police have said.

The Kano command of the Nigeria police confirmed the accident, saying its operatives were at the scene trying to “calm the situation”.

The accident, which occurred at about 11.00 a.m., involved a truck and a bus conveying the students from Misau local government, Bauchi.

The students were going on an excursion at a radio station.

A witness, Tella Maiunguwa, said the bus collided with the truck as both were trying to avoid a pothole at Samia Uku village.

Mr. Maiunguwa said the accident occurred close to Maitama Sule College by Dudduru.

Musa Majiya, the police spokesman said the police was ”taking care of the situation.”

More details later.

  • thusspokez

    In many countries, the the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje would be visiting the scene or at least, giving press interview and taking questions; the president of the country, Buhari too will be issuing words of condolence and offer of federal government help to Kano state and the parents of the deceased children. But because dead is everywhere and every day, Nigerian lives matter very little. Hence we haven’t heard anything from governor Abdullahi Ganduje or Buhari or both.

    May the souls of those boys and girls rest in peace! And my sincere condolence to their parents.

  • Gary

    And the carnage on Nigeria’s highways continues unchecked. Good job, FRSC.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Heartbreaking tragedy. RIP