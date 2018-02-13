Buhari under a trance – Soyinka

Related News

The Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as being under a trance.

Mr. Soyinka, who expressed frustration about what he described as the unforced errors of the Buhari administration, made the comment at a press briefing on the increasing agitation across the country following attacks by armed herdsmen on farming communities.

When asked during the briefing what he would tell Mr. Buhari if he met him, Mr. Soyinka replied:

“I would say: Mr President, I think you are under a trance,” he said. “The sooner he gets out of it the better. So many unforced errors are going on,” he added.

Mr. Soyinka cited Mr Buhari’s recall of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, after he was suspended for alleged graft by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, as a recent example of the unforced errors that has characterised the government.

More details later…