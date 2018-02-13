Buhari under a trance – Soyinka

President Muhammadu Buhari and Wole Soyinka (Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo)

The Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as being under a trance.

Mr. Soyinka, who expressed frustration about what he described as the unforced errors of the Buhari administration, made the comment at a press briefing on the increasing agitation across the country following attacks by armed herdsmen on farming communities.

When asked during the briefing what he would tell Mr. Buhari if he met him, Mr. Soyinka replied:

“I would say: Mr President, I think you are under a trance,” he said. “The sooner he gets out of it the better. So many unforced errors are going on,” he added.

Mr. Soyinka cited Mr Buhari’s recall of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, after he was suspended for alleged graft by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, as a recent example of the unforced errors that has characterised the government.

More details later…

  • FreeNigeria

    Simply put, Buhari is absolutely WORTHLESS

    • forestgee

      Kai. Lol

    • solidarity

      Buhari opened buhari support group headquarters last 4 months in Jabi district of Abuja, and after 1 week…it was deserted, tell me, Do they need a prophet to tell them to pack and go?the game is up, they are just waiting for the electorate to send them home..Go Buhari go..PLEASE GO OH OH OH OH OH!!!!!!!

  • speechtherapy

    When others do it, it is corruption but when Buhari does it it is “unforced error” ….. Na wa for Nigeria Union of Hypocrites (NUH)

    • forestgee

      Lol

  • Dr.Alfred Branson

    This comment that Buhari is under a trance.means he is not real.mean he is physical while acting as in spirit or reaming.Doing things ordinarily he not have done it if he is awake.recalling a suspended civil servant who was accused of corruption he says he is fighting,.As that of Mainagates,as that of Herbsmen.etc.

  • Salisu Dan-Gombe

    HABA PROF WOLE SOYINKA ……… WHY LEVY THIS KIND OF INSULT ON BUHARI?

    Walahi …. I think Buhari should just go home and rest ……. these insults are getting too much for us to bear.

    How can somebody say that a sitting “President” is in a trance ….. go and check the dictionary meaning of TRANCE!

  • Debekeme

    Trance means= The man in Aso Rock is not the man we thought we voted for in 2105.

    Buhari has fallen to the lowest level possible when many people are now asking themselves:’ How is Buhari Government better than Jonathan Government’?

    When i asked someone this question last week, he quoted a list of things that mostly included what Jonathan started or what Jonathan initiated, the list also included silly things like; ‘He has paid salaries, pension and bonuses’.

    The person also mentioned TSA and increased IGR etc. Foreign reserves are up because oil price is up and saving from lower importation of food due to improved domestic agric production THAT STARTED UNDER JONATHAN MINISTER OF AGRIC (Adewunmi)

    What im asking is; What has Buhari done to transform and set Nigeria on the long road to a prosperous destiny like the leaders of Singapore, China and UAE did? What are the MASSIVE things he has done? Has be achieved MORE UNITY? MORE LOYALTY TO THE NATION? INCREASED SENSE OF NATIONAL PRIDE, MORE NATIONAL COHESION, MORE NATIONWIDE SECURITY AND PEACE, A SPECTACULAR REDUCTION IN CRIME AND CORRUPTION? ETC

    These are the base ingredients of nation building. Instead Buhari is proud of rubbish like TSA , paying of salaries and a phantom war against corruption that we all know is selective, incomplete and insincere!

    • forestgee

      Exchange rate was N199 to $1 now N364, Petrol price was N87 now N200 (N145 official) inflation single digit now double digit! Even with rising external reserves, people are suffering more than before! He should go home

    • solidarity

      you got one well cooked egusi soup and pounded yam on my behalf..u culdnt have said it better, May God bless you.

      • Debekeme

        Make that Okra soup, fresh fish and pounded yam and i will take you up on the offer.

    • Khafilat Adeoye

      Please be informed that Jonathan’s Presidency conceived and started implementing TSA …… Buhari has nothing to do with TSA.

      In Fact, the Whistleblowing Policy was conceived by Jonathan’s government long before it was forced out in 2015.

      All that Buhari has to his credit are:

      1. The release of hundreds of thousands of detained Boko Haram killers whom he successfully transformed into murderous Fulani Herdsmen.

      2. Construction of Helicopter Helipad in Daura

      3. Massive medical Bills plus huge aircraft parking charges

      • Sam

        Nearly does not kill a bird , what stops Jonathan from implementation of those policies?

      • Debekeme

        To be honest, both are fairly poor leaders, i mean Jonathan and Buhari.

        Go see what that Kigame guy is doing in Rwanda. You may say its a very small country but hes still doing a good job. I hope he keeps it up and doesnt end up just another failed African leader like Zuma, Jonathan and Buhari

    • Sam

      So in myopic mind ,Singapore and the likes ,transformed their country in less than three years?