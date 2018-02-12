Two Civil Defence officers killed in Benue

NSCDC officials
NSCDC officials used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: NAN]

Two officers of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps have been found dead in Benue State following a gun battle with armed attackers suspected to be herdsmen, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

“They were in a gun duel with the herders and, unfortunately, we lost two,” NSCDC spokesperson, Emmanuel Okeh, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Monday evening.

The attack occurred in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Some residents of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that four NSCDC officers were killed in the attack, but Mr. Okeh told PREMIUM TIMES he could only confirm two.

The remains of the officers have been taken to the Benue State Teaching Hospital in Makurdi, the state capital, he said.

The news came hours after the police confirmed the killing of one of their officers in the neighbouring Logo Local Government Area on Monday morning.

The officer was amongst the four mobile policemen that went missing in an ambush by suspected herdsmen on Saturday afternoon.

Both Logo and Guma LGAs were attacked on January 1 during which more than a hundred villagers were killed.

Seventy-two bodies were buried in a mass grave near Makurdi by the state government on January 12.

  • Folahan

    Sai Baba……. Wait…… I actually meant KAI BABA…….. May the souls of those men rest in perfect peace. Amen.

  • Debekeme

    Speak as God fearing Nigerians and speak the truth;

    Apart from corruption, how can you say Buhari administration is better than Jonathan administration???.

    Till tomorrow my wife quarrels with me for convincing her to vote for Buhari. I keep quiet now when she talks in anger about Buhari.

    This government will go down in history as one of the worse. Its now 3 years in power, we can see the pattern and we can see the style.

    Buhari is a great disappointment and those who want him for another 4 years are selfish and motivated by other considerations.

    Even in the fight against corruption; has Buhari really been successful.? Buhari deserves all the insults he receives for letting us down so badly. What a let down!!

  • Freedom Bini

    upon the deployment?

  • chinedu

    Our great president who speedily declared ipob a terrorist group is still reflecting on the herdsmen’s killings and the their myethy Allah’s support. Security meetings and consultations are going on with a view to addressing the injustices meted out to the killers are their supporters. Our all knowing government is working out a settlement plan for this world fourth most dangerous killer group even as they have now turned their killing machine against our security forces. What a country. A place where contradictions,pretences and sycophancy are the best qualities of our leaders and patriotic followers. Welcome to the country of mediocrity.

  • man

    these herdsmen may be bokoharam.

  • KBE

    Yet the murderer and the terrorist President claimed to have deployed troops to Benue state. The IGP ran away in defiance of the order of CiC yet nothing happened. He sent soldiers fully armed to South South and South East but could not raise a finger while his kinsmen hold Benue hostage moving freely without resistance from the soldiers. Yet they will ask for the votes of United north. This is how boko haram was encouraged by the same blood sucker in aso rock. The battle is now against security.

  • Debekeme

    How many police men did IPOB kill?
    How many Civil Defense members did IPOB kill?
    How man Nigerians did IPOB kill?
    How many non South East states did IPOB operate in?

    Yet, Buhari sent his soldiers to crush, kill and jail IPOB members. The IPOB leader was chased underground and till this day no one knows his true location.Other IPOB members are in court for sedition and terrorism charges.

    Look at Meyetti Allah and their support groups. Imagine all they have done. Till tomorrow they kill NATIONWIDE, threaten and WALK FREE!

    Remember the Northern youth who gave Quit Notice to all Southerns in Northern Nigeria? Despite the arrest orders by various organs of Government, did any one touch those Northern youths?

    Where there is no justice there can never be any peace. Buhari should reflect on that. We see these things Buhari and his people are doing. God abhors injustice and in due course Buhari and his circle will see the wrath of God.

  • Debekeme

    Rather offensive.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    What would it take for the National Assembly to consider impeaching illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, bigot, sectionalist and herdsman Muhammadu Buhari?

  • FreeNigeria

    Crazy country we live in, Fulani herdsmen are better shooter and equipped than our law enforcement officers. Our government still won’t tag them terrorists or mercenaries