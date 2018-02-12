Buhari summons emergency security meeting

PIC.1. FROM LEFT: CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, AIR-MARSHAL SADIQUE ABUBARKAR; CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, GEN. ABAYOMI GABRIEL OLONISAKIN; VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI; CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT-GEN. TUKUR BURATAI AND CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF, VICE-ADMIRAL IBOK ETE EKWE IBAS, AT THE DECORATION OF SERVICE CHIEFS AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (13/8/15). 5926/13/8/2015/ICE/CH/NAN

Barely 48 hours after the release of three lecturers of University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers’ wives by the Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting which started at about 11.00 a.m., is attended by all service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

NAN observed that the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahma Dambazau, might brief the council on some security related matters, as heads of para-military organisations under the ministry were seen at the venue of the meeting.

NAN gathered that the release of three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers’ wife by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday might be part of matters to be discussed at the council.

It would be recalled that the State Security Services, SSS, on Saturday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the negotiated release of the lecturers and police officers’ wives.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who announced the release in a statement in Abuja, recalled that those released were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Magumeri in Borno.

He said their release followed series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

(NAN)

  • Izedomi Ohirein

    I hope Nigerians can cure President Buhari of his sluggishness, blind tribal and sectional bigotry, and re-fucose his mind into fighting corruption, crimes. Building agribusiness, railway, power, petrol oil refineries and roads infrastructures.

    No one would have imagine that any human being will remain indifference to the plights of Benue people in the hands of armed fulani herdsmen.

    It is most regrettable, when those people are responsible for our common safety as a Country.

    • KBE

      What you don’t have you can’t give. The analogue, retired and tired, old soldier with no refresher courses in the last 35 years can’t lead a digital 20th century country like Nigeria.

  • Olusola

    Please PMB reshuffle your “Fulani war cabinet” It is for your own good, otherwise your name will go down in history as the worst President in terms of the Unity of Nigeria. At least sack Idris and remove the new NIA and change guards at DSS. That is the minimum! You may get a chance to redeem your image. How do you feel that in an emergency security meeting featuring about 30 people only five will be non-Fulani and no Igbo man, not a single one?

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Very good comment and advice, but you might as well save it, if his wife has told him same and nothing happened, then you can well be assured it is of no use

      • Jon

        What does one expect from a radical, Islamic Jihadist you have as President of a supposedly secular State.

        • KBE

          You were all warned. But you all said the ethno religious bigot and tyrant is now a born again democrat.

        • Izedomi Ohirein

          That is your opinion.
          Despite his shortcoming. I am prepared to continue criticizing Buhari for his failures and still support him for 2019 election.
          I can’t see what good came out of Jonathan, Ngozi and Diziani 5yrs stewardship when they presided over our highest oil revenue ever under any one government, that preceded that of the preceding
          16 years revenue.
          Buhari has to manage poor health condition, with a drastic fall in Oil price from $140PB – to under $28PB, depicted national reserves from $65billion – $27billion and 60% reduction in oil export caused by Ijaw pipelines vandals. It a shame you can’t understand this.

    • AryLoyds

      Buharis name is already soiled. He is on his way to Daura to spend the rest of his time in a cattle colony!

    • princegab

      Don’t waste your time bro, pmb is irredeemable. Too late for cabinet reshuffle sir.

  • Curtx Maccido

    But the above pix shows 3 northerns and 3 southerners…what’s all the fuss about? Chief of Defence Staff and Naval Staff are not northerns. I d always prefer performance to performer – it doesn’t matter who is doing it, doing it is what am interested in!!!

    • Gary

      Please don’t try to be clever by half. How much clout does the Chief of the Navy wield on terrestrial security matters in Nigeria? Does the Chief of Defense Staff, created by IBB to shove General Domkat Bali into irrelevance, wield any command or control over the Service Chiefs or the troops?
      It’s like saying the Yorubas have a say in the major decisions of the Buhari regime because Yemi Osinbajo is Vice President. When we all know that Mallam Abba Kyari and his cabal are really running the show in Buhari’s name.
      Look st that picture above and tell us who amongst them will dare tell Buhari the unpalatable truth about the state of the nation; when they all owe their positions (including service extensions) to him?

  • Fadayomi Charles

    You’re a cattle president not nigerians president.

    • Voice of the oppressed

      must you abuse someone, simply because you did not agree with him, try to be civic in your utterances, stop abusing freedom of speech.