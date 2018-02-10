Four officers missing as ‘herdsmen’ ambush police team in Benue

Police on patrol

The police in Benue are searching for four officers following an attack on a patrol team in Logo Local Government Area on Saturday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The men were returning from a confidence-building mission in remote villages when suspected herdsmen opened fire on them in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town, police and residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We had had an encounter around Azege when a team of mobile police went on confidence patrol,” said police commissioner Fatai Owoseni. “When they were coming back at a point in Azege, they started hearing gunfire from inside the bush suspected to be from the herdsmen.There was a serious exchange of gunfire.”

Mr. Owoseni said the attackers burnt a police van and four officers could not be found as at 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

“One of our vehicles was set ablaze. So far, on their side, we’re still trying to ascertain casualties; while we’re yet to see four of our men,” he said.

The police chief said more officers have been dispatched to the areas to comb for the missing officers.

His statement to PREMIUM TIMES corroborates what witnesses had earlier informed this newspaper about the development.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that a police officer who sustained gunshot injury was taken to the hospital in Ayilamo, the headquarters of Tombo Council Ward about eight kilometres from Azege where the attack occurred.

Enoch Nyikyaa, a chief in Logo LGA, told PREMIUM TIMES the attack occurred in his domain and that the herdsmen who carried it out also destroyed farmlands with their cattle.

He said the attack occurred in Tse Akpam village, which is within Azege.

The herdsmen are still reportedly grazing in some remote villages in Benue despite a subsisting law that prohibits open-grazing in the state.

The attack comes a day after three persons were killed in separate assaults on villages in the same local government area Thursday night.

Three persons who sustained injuries in the attacks are currently undergoing treatments at the hospital.

The Thursday night attack, which occurred near Anyiin, a town in Logo LGA that serves as a base for police special forces, earned the police renewed criticism from those who believe the security agencies are doing too little to resolve the frequent herdsmen clashes, which has claimed over a hundred lives in Benue alone this year.

Residents have also accused the police of being too afraid to move to the dangerous areas where herdsmen are said to be hiding and which they use as bases to launch attacks, a situation that some officers confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in confidence last month.

But Mr. Owoseni said Saturday’s attack should be seen as an evidence of police’s proactive approach towards the crisis.

“People are saying police are not working, but going on confidence-building patrol is being proactive,” Mr. Owoseni said. “If we didn’t go on patrol, how would we have suffered this attack?”

The commissioner said Azege and its environs are safe, urging the residents to believe in the ability of police to return peace to the entire state.

“We will not relent, we’ll continue to take the fight to them and give assurances to the people that we won’t wait until they come and attack them,” he said.

  • Olusola

    Police farce! can only confront civilians in towns and cities and extort them and kill some over 20NGN. What is confidence building? do they lack confidence? a whole mopol, fulani captured four one time and to make it worse dragged their bodies with them, to add salt to injury Owoseni’s men could not find a single one as captured; dead or alive. They caught NOTHING! Anyways they would have had to bullet proof vest, they went to build confidence bare chested! What a shame. I feel sorry for them, Nigeria is just falling one piece a time and Buhari is watching with arms folded.

    • Man of Peace

      @Olusola,

      Fulani herdsmen are the new Boko Haram

      Let us call a spade a spade, Fulani herdsmen are the new Boko Haram.
      Fulani herdsmen must be shot on sight anywhere they are found for
      attacking the sovereign symbol of Nigeria by ambushing a police
      patrol van, setting the van on fire, and abducting the policemen.

      The Nigerian Army commanders must deem this felony as act
      of war and face these Fulani militias without waiting for the
      consent of Alhaji Jihadi Buhari who will never agree to it.
      But the ttibalism and nepotism of Buhari cannot annul
      the laws of Nigeria authorising the army to repel any
      threat to the lives of NIGERIAN PEOPLE forthwith.

  • Liberty

    And, what does the nationaal command of the police have to say now?

    It is disheartening to note that while the administration of PMB is doing everything to qeunch the Boko Haram inferno, it is doing, as it were, everything possible to bequeath to the country an even more grave national disaster.

    The country is increasingly becoming more divided along every known and new fault lines, which development, in my view potend by far more greater danger to the survival of the nation state than the Boko Haram scourge.

    Along ethnic lines, farming communities and rural dwellers have never felt their lives and property vulnerable to cruel and mindless desecration. Feelings like which would do nothing else than provoke people to doing everything possible to secure their lives, including arming themselves.

  • Galantman

    This has all the hall marks of professional killer militia men trained, armed,financed and unleashed on innocent citizens by the same politicians crying like babies to deceive the gullible.
    Let the army have a shoot at sight order for all miscriants ranging from the herdsmen and the militia. That’s the only solution and to start blaming all attacks on herdsmen

  • Frank Bassey

    This is mere communal clash.

  • Yoruba Ronu 2019

    DEAR EDITOR,

    Please allow me space to use your newspaper to express sincere condolence
    to the family and friends of BOLA AHMED TINUBU for the tragic loss of their bread winner to the bait and chain of invading Fulani illiterate barbarians who
    have captured Bola Tinubu without firing a single shot. If we were paid our
    six months salary by the Osun State APC government I would have paid
    for advert but I don’t have any money and can only write letter like this.

    Of all the Yoruba elites destroyed by the Fulani it was BOLA TINUBU that
    was the easiest to capture. He has been buried alive by the Fulani who
    turned him into a house slave. President Buhari has now instructed
    Bola Tinubu to run round the 36 states of NIGERIA at age 66, and,
    to tell Nigerians how wonderful a president Muhamadu Buhari is.
    Bola Tinubu cannot reconcile aggrieved APC members otherwise
    than around a central idea that Muhamadu Buhari is too much.

    What a shame! Even Afonja who was the first Yoruba elite to be captured
    by the Fulani in ILORIN was not sent on such a fool’s errand by Alimi, but
    at least fought back after realising he had been duped by crooked Fulani
    alliance partners. But Bola Tinubu is meek as lamb and only does as told
    by his Fulani captors without raising his voice in dissent. Bola Tinubu has
    never once condemned genocide by FULANI HERDSMEN so as not to lose
    his shack in the back house of his FULANI masters as a house-slave.

  • Dafidion

    @disqus_EkZWB7P0Qm:disqus

    This Benue state genocide exposes
    the falsehood called “northern unity”. There is nothing called Arewa
    in real terms. It is just a word – it is not the truth. The Idoma people of
    Benue for example can walk for few minutes to Enugu state, and yet, Benue
    state is said to be in the north, whilst Enugu state is said to be east, when in
    actual fact, it would take 20 days for anyone in Idomaland to walk to Sokoto
    which is said to be as northern as Idomaland. The geographical meaning of
    the north is a lie told in the afternoon; and, the effect today is genocide.