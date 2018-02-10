2019: Northern elders meet, push for alliance with other regions

Bello Mohammed, a former Defence Minister

Some politicians and elders from the northern part of Nigeria have started consultations preparatory for political alliance with other geo-political zones based on unity, equity and justice.

The politicians and elders, who converged on Abuja on Saturday, under the aegis of Northern Elders and Stakeholders Conversation, said they would work towards promoting the unity of the north ahead of 2019 presidential election.

The meeting was co-convened by a former Minister of Defence, Bello Mohammed, a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and Paul Wampana, a former senator.

In his opening remark, Mr. Mohammed, a former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that for the north to attain the desired unity, deliberate measures should be taken towards forging a strong bond on solidarity among the political class.

He said it had become critical to establish a wide and enduring political network and channel of communication for consultations and dialogue among the apparatus and leadership of all the various northern political elite.

“This will reduce acrimony and conflict; and conversely create trust among the northern political elite and facilitate the attainment of the set goals—cultural and political unity of the north.

“It is our unity in the north that can facilitate and give legitimacy to our alliance with the south to provide the required leadership to move this country forward.

“From what is apparent in the political arena today, it is clear that the major political operators have agreed that in the forthcoming 2019 election, it is the turn of the north to produce the president.

“Therefore, there is a need to partner with brothers and sisters from other regions to ensure that, this time around, the leadership that shall emerge is one that can unite and develop our country with equity, justice and peace for all; this is the main objective of this meeting,’’ he said.

In his remark, elder statesman and Chairman of the meeting, Tanko Yakasai, said it had become urgent for elite of the north to stand up in unity and save Nigeria from instability.

He said that the conversation, though political, was non-partisan and not a prelude to the formation of a political party.

According to him, the conversation represents all shades of political opinions, ethnic and religious diversities of the north.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mamman

    Bring It On…old PDP fools. Who are you people fooling?

  • Say the truth

    “The politicians and elders, who converged on Abuja on Saturday, under the aegis of Northern Elders and Stakeholders Conversation, said they would work towards promoting the unity of the north ahead of 2019 presidential election.” As usual it is about the votes, the ‘north’, the elections and not Nigeria. Everytime the north is mentioned Benue, Taraba, Gombe and Plateau are included but it is a common knowledge that these are always being used and dumped. They are never really considered as the ‘north’. The recent events in Benue and Taraba bear witness to this. Whenever the ‘northern elites’ want votes they will sing about unity of the north but once they get what they want they will treat the other partners as rags. For example since the killings in Benue and Taraba how many northern states government have shown any concern? How many northern governors identified not to talk of extending hand of fellowship to these states? While the likes of Wike and Fayose from the south donated to the Benue there is no APC state or governor on record that has done anything for a so called fellow APC state. What manner of unity are they talking about? Who are the stakeholders in the south that they planned to work with? They went on to say everyone agrees that north should produce the next president but they all kept quiet while Buhari allocates everything to the north alone. I may not be against the north but BUHARI MUST NEVER RULE US AGAIN.

    • Musa M. Dantsoho

      1. Where did Chief of Army Staff from?
      2. Where is SGF from?
      3. Where is Minister of Agric from?
      4. Where is Minister of Women Affairs from?
      5. Where is House of Rep Speaker from?
      6. Where is Chairman National Christian Pilgrims Board from?
      7. Where is acting Chairman EFCC from
      One simply wants to confirm whether you had researched on your comment or writing impulsively.

      • Prosperous Nigeria

        The North should produce Dogara as the next Northern President since the position is zoned to the North. On Dogara we stand. A Northern Christian has never been presented for Election as President. Shagari, Umoru Yar Adua, Mohammed Buhari. Haba! Na wetin!

  • realist

    The meeting sounds like vote of no confidence in Buhari from his northern brothers. Good development.