Several feared dead in Adamawa communal clash

Several people are feared dead in a communal clash in Libbo ward of Shellenge Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Confirming the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, the councillor representing the ward, Shuaibu Waleed said the clash allegedly started when a body of a man from Gomba community of neigbouring Demsa Local Government Area was sighted and the people of Gomba claimed that the deceased was killed by a Fulani.

“The bodies of two Fulani were later seen in what looked like a reprisal leading to further attacks.

“I can’t actually say the number of people killed but I knew that we buried five dead bodies and I saw one other dead body burnt beyond recognition inside a mosque while about 200 houses were burnt,” Mr. Waheed said.

He said normalcy had been restored and already soldiers and policeman had been drafted to the area.

The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Haruna Furo, said six communities were affected by the crisis.

“I don’t have details of the incident; all I know is that about six communities were affected.”

Mr. Furo said already the agency had dispatched relief materials to the area.

The Spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, Othman Abubakar, said a unit of MOPOL had been deployed to the area.

“I am yet to get details of casualty but normalcy has been restored to the area. A unit of MOPOL had been sent to the area to maintain peace,” Mr. Abubakar said.

(NAN)