Buhari speaks on herdsmen crisis, ‘nepotism’

President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja explained that the policy proposed by Federal Government in response to the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country is not meant to colonise any part of the country.

Receiving Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) led by Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, President Buhari said the intention of government is to create grazing locations for cattle rearers, which has now been misconstrued as another form of colonisation.

President Buhari said he regretted that the “well-thought out policy of the Federal Government, which was conceived after wide consultations with stakeholders”, had been largely misunderstood by a section of the public.

He, however, assured the Catholic Bishops that the Federal Government will continue to explore all opportunities and support initiatives to ensure peace and stability in restive areas.

Condemning recent spate of killings in Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, and Zamfara states, the president said security operatives would ensure prosecution of perpetrators and all those found with illegal arms in the affected areas.

‘‘The impression created that I was sitting in an air-conditioned office and home, enjoying myself while these things happened, is dishonest.

‘‘At every step, I have tried to foresee these problems because I have the experience as a former military officer who commanded three out of the four divisions of the Nigerian army, in Lagos, Ibadan and Jos.

‘‘I am quite aware of the problems we have and I am doing my best to get law enforcement agencies to be on alert,’’ he said.

Mr. Buhari told the Catholic Bishops that he would not be tired of recounting remarkable progress recorded in the areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption.

‘‘We have done very well on security in the North East, when you compare what the condition was before we came in and what it is now.

‘‘On the economy, particularly agriculture, I am very pleased that God answered the prayers of Nigerians who prayed for bountiful harvest.

‘‘People have taken advantage of Federal Government policies and programmes to return to the farm and they have not regretted,’’ he said.

On the fight against corruption, the president said the government would be guided by the law in the investigation and prosecution of all graft-related cases.

‘‘People are being prosecuted systematically with evidence.

‘‘If a permanent secretary has five houses in Abuja, two in Kaduna and one in Borno and Sokoto and he can’t account for the properties and there are bank transactions linking him to the properties, the prosecuting agencies will not have difficulties to make progress on the case,” he said.

On the question of federal character, the president said no ethnic group or political zone has been deliberately marginalised in the appointments made so far.

He, however, added that he would take a second look at areas on which issues have been raised, when a compendium of all government appointments is submitted to him.
In his remarks, Mr. Kaigama pledged that the Catholic Church in Nigeria would continue to support the Buhari administration and make its contribution to nation-building through prayers, admonitions and assistance to needy Nigerians.

‘‘As the voice of the people, we shall continue to highlight the plight of our people and play our prophetic role of sensitising the government, thus promoting good governance, national unity and cohesion,’’ Mr. Kaigama said.

  • Mamman Bako

    “He, however, added that he would take a second look at areas on which issues have been raised, when a compendium of all government appointments is submitted to him.”

    This is from the same man that said “I am not in a hurry”.

    ‘Second look’ may never happen.

    • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

      In any case, it is too late in the day.

    • KELLOGGS

      He forgot his mathematical faux pas against the Igbos, 97% and 5% voters…

    • Nwa_Africa

      He is just saying it for saying sake…………………Who appointed the first eleven of his security team if not him?

  • Jon

    Mr. President, the word “Colony” is offensive. And, the words “Cattle Colonies” are even more offensive. What Nigerians have, is a nepotistic, radical Islamic Jihadist and, above all, a Northern parasite who quickly grab the post of minister of Southern oil, because of their belief that the oil belongs to the North.

    • KELLOGGS

      And now, Buhari has clearly earned the biggest title in the world, and that is, A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!

      This guy is denying even his nepotism!

  • Debekeme

    My people; education, exposure and wide circle of friends is important in life o! Dont play with that.

    Just look at all the different posts and positions Buhari has held in life yet hes still an ignorant and unenlightened man. What a shame!.

    Buhari has a VERY narrow view and understanding of the world. Till TOMORROW, Buhari doesnt understand what hes done wrong and why everyone is criticizing him.

    Hopefully, he will understand when he starts to pack his personal belongings out of Aso Rick after losing the 2019 elections

    • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

      Illiteracy is a disease. So is parochialism. Buhari suffers from both.

    • Record Keeper

      Let us accept that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what
      it can do to the limit of its ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the
      (BUHARI) administration and its political party platform agree with the
      rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing
      is not good enough for us.

      They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give.
      Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given
      or what we know they are capable of giving. To ask them to give more
      will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of
      four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery
      and substantial growth.”

      ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

      (January 23rd, 2018)

    • AryLoyds

      He knows what he has done , he is only pretending and buying time!

  • Ibraheem Aruna

    Why couldn’t somebody remind our dear President that 2019 is just around the corner.?

  • Mentus

    This man is absolutely incorrigible. He keeps harping on people returning to agriculture when the farmers are complaining that herdsmen are letting the cows loose on their farm produce and all he could say is for them to be accommodated.
    So he is encouraging farming so the cows can feed fat on peoples hard worK.
    As for his fight against corruption, it a ruse for persecuting his perceived enemies.

  • Nkem

    “He, however, added that he would take a second look at areas on which issues have been raised, when a compendium of all government appointments is submitted to him.”

    So our president cannot see at first glance that the entre security architecture of the country – (1) National Security Adviser, (2) Minister of Defense, (3) Chief of Army Staff, (4) Inspector-General of Police, (5) DG of National Intelligence Agency, (6)Head of DSS, (7) Chief of Air Staff (8) Controller-general of Customs (9) CG of Immigration (10) CG of Prisons (11) Civil Defense Commandant (12) Head of Military Intelligence (13) Head of Defense Intelligence – is in the hands of a particular group of people? So who appointed these people in the first place? So he wasn’t looking the first time when he was appointing them that he now wants to take a second look, and wait for “a compendium of all government appointments is submitted to him” before accepting the facts staring him squarely n the face?

    What manner of dishonesty is this?

    • Sam

      No , we shouldn’t pick and choose, if the whole appointments is critically analysed region by region ,not by lumping the whole three region of North as one group , maybe we will come to accept, for example the economy of the Nation is being lead by a particular region , likewise other critical sectors going to other groups ,for example the last time number of all civil servants was looked into ,it was discovered that the south East has the most, yet other regions didn’t cry .lets be fair in all we do .

      • Olusola

        You appoint a Samson Adedeji from Oyo state and appoint another Ayodele Medupin from Kogi state, it never occured to you that you have only appointed two Yoruba people? Fulani is Fulani whether from Kebbi, Zaria, Potiskum, or Kotangora! Federal Character is not about states and zones but also about Ethnic origin, religion and zones in Nigeria. You cannot say you gave south-south six slots and appoint all six from Delta and Rivers; while six will not go round, common sense is you ought to have a spread. Dont put other people’s sensibilities to task? It is too risky in a multi ethnic society like ours to have entire security architecture in the hands of just Fulani! If he had done something differently, say an Igbo as defense minister such would never have allowed changing Leo Irabor and those lives lost could have been prevented. It is even a sign of profound gaming and ingenuity to mix/match people. What about Rotimi as Chief of staff or Ngige? If people hazarded their own lives for your ambition and you shut them out, it is bad. He lost it from the moment he made Kyari a chief of staff. Buhari from that point showed he is an ingrate!

    • Uzoma John

      And for your info, the appointment of Service Chiefs is by seniority and not by choice of the President. Please let’s check our facts before coming public. You cannot pick a lower officer ahead of his senior because you want to balance appointment equation in the military. When our people are busy heading the civil service and other private sector organisations, the North were busy enrolling in the army. Don’t blame PMB for that please. Let’s comment with some atom of fact check.

  • Guest

    Please and please, if you dont have a voters card, go and register. All voters should not just vote but ensure they stay back and ensure their votes are counted……………………….Vote for credible inviduals, not parties in 2019.

  • Lanre

    Muhammudu Buhari. You can only deceive gullible Nigerians. You made categorical statements asking the people of Benue to accommodate invading Cattle Herders; your Minister of Defence dismissively told everyone that cared to listen the problem was States trying to introduce laws, not the cattle herders; the IG of Police has asked States to reverse laws constitutionally made. We just heard that a Police Officer was killed by “suspected” Cattle Herders in Oyo State on Tuesday. Did Obasanjo ask the Northern Hausa-Fulani-Kanuri states to reverse Sharia, before you all went to encourage Boko Haram? Bringing disgrace worldwide to the “Nigerian” Demonym?
    On your appointments. Are you saying you do not review names and lists brought to your desk, including background checks before approval and announcement? Are you confirming what has been said that if not for the constitution and the requirements of Party Politics, all your appointments will be made from Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Borno, Adamawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa and Yobe? And you are a retired General who served in the Nigerian Army to keep Nigeria one? Or perhaps you are confirming what we hear that you are not in power but only seat on a desk. That Abba Kyari and Babagana Kingibe (The Kanuri Duet) with Mamman Daura, Isa Funtua, Farouk Jubril, N. El-Rufai are the ones in Charge?

    Concluding Statements.
    Buhari’s statements are deceitful. I have been following these guys for close to 40 years. Nothing will rescue us from them except a restructuring of the Political Configuration/Structure of Nigeria. At a minimum, Six Regions before 2019 with each Governing Unit having control over its Taxation and Economic/Natural Resources. Each region will contribute 20% of revenue to the center and will be able to decide in 10 years (2028) if it wishes to be part of Nigeria. Enough of deceit (which is a willful and deliberate act).

  • shola

    ‘‘At every step, I have tried to foresee these problems …“ only
    that your reaction comes always 1Minute to 12. Why this go slow, Mr.president? President Trump reacts at least through
    his tweeter handle even faster than any politician in his cabinet. We have so many national problems that Nigerians can not afford a pasive head of States.

    • KELLOGGS

      Here are some undeniable truths:

      1. Buhari is very slow to do good things, or the right thing; but very fast to kill, or commit genocide.
      2. An illiterate, uninformed, unscientific, insular, myopic Buhari is not good, but a vassal Buhari, by which wicked and cunning people such as El Rufai, Sa’ad, Lamido Sanusi, Ganduje, herdsmen, boko haram, Falana, and several others, can enter and use to destroy our country is even worse.
      3. Buhari and other militant Sunnis of Nigeria, massacred over 1000 Shiites and buried them in mass graves, and are holding their leader El Zakzaky and wife incommunicado, against Court orders.
      4. Buhari sent a detachment of Nigeria Army to conduct an operation in Nnamdi Kanu’s home, and since that hour, Nnamdi Kanu and his Father, Mother, family, members and others are missing; nobody is asking or holding him accountable for this crime; as if it will just go away. The press in Nigeria are jokers and pretenders.
      5. Buhari has strategically placed his people in key security positions of the country; from legislative to Judiciary, to Military to Executive, in effect, all regions are conquered territory, when the inevitable clash for 2019 ensues.

      • shola

        Well, I need proofs that he actuall gave the order to commit such atrocities. I don’t want to join that train, sir.

        • KELLOGGS

          If he didn’t give the order to massacre over 1000 of your fellow countrymen and women, and it happened, yet he did nothing about it, isn’t that even worse?

          • shola

            Don’t get me wrong. Please aknowledge that I ‘m not taking part in this conspiracy theory.

  • Folahan

    This man is trying to be clever by half, why is he asking for all federal government appointments, he only needs to ask for all appointments that he has made since 2015. I am beginning to believe that he is very crafty and knows what he is doing.

    • KELLOGGS

      There’s a cabal behind him, and they tell him what to say, or not say.

    • princegab

      Yes sir, oga pmb knows what he’s doing. He is responsible for all the mess. May God take off this bile come 2019. Doom days are here already.

  • cheky

    I thought you didn’t care!

    • thisnigeria

      Election is close by, you know.

      • Nwa_Africa

        Don`t mind Buhari

  • ojomaje ijato

    Mr President, I wish to remind you that you did not only relax at home when Benue was deeply mourning but you were hosting several APC stalwarts in a well documented dinner. At this dinner, you said that you are deliberately slow in taking decisions until your conscience is clear. On another occasion, you said your doctors asked you to eat and sleep. The perception these created is that of someone that is insensitive and having a good time. Nobody is unfair to you, you brought it on yourself. Again, do you really think that farmers whose farms have been destroyed by irresponsible grazing will be happy with your claims that farmers are having a good time? Don’t you think such manner of speaking is offending their sensibilities?

  • thisnigeria

    It is estimated that by the year 2050 the population of Nigeria would have grown so much that Nigeria would become the third largest populated country in the world. Instead of planning how to conserve land for human beings right away, we are planning for “cattle colonies” and archaic cattle grazing land instead of ranches. So, Nigerians would be living on the trees and cattle on the land? “ Shior”!

    • shola

      Nigeria lacks visionary leadership.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      Very accurate deduction from your 2050 prediction of population growth. But truth is will most of them be born by British colonial Nigerian ancestors? actual Nigerian parents. We have no borders. Nigeria is free for all from west Africa, North Africa, central, south east etc. No country smack-centred in the heart of a poverty ridden continent or region that has no border control can ever attain a super power status.

      • Solomon Brown

        No one wants to attain super power status and Africa isn’t poor. Stop with the white supremacist talking points.

  • Truthman

    A slap in the face of Nigerians. What did Buhari mean by wide consultations with stakeholders? Did he invite farmers? Did he have consultations with the farmers and the indigenes of each State he intends to establish a cattle colony? This man certainly thinks we are fools! “President Buhari said he regretted that the “well-thought out policy of the Federal Government, which was conceived after wide consultations with stakeholders”, had been largely misunderstood by a section of the public.”

    • Uzoma John

      Are you a farmer? Who told you farmers were not consulted? Please be serious and stop constituting a nuisance.

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    Ok. we Nigerians are dumb and uneducated so we dont understand what cattles+colonies+Dinosaur old men in power are. So gives us an explanation we would understand and give you guys our support about a worthy proposed solutions. Your chances are kinda like Russian roulette, so you guys got just a few moves/spins to convince Nigerians. 2019 campaign begins in em…..a few cycles. Not enough time. But remember if the milk turns out to be sour, we (Nigerians) aint the kinda Pussies to drink it. You know what i mean?

  • marcaurelius

    “People are being prosecuted systematically with evidence…” Lol. B.S.

    U.S. (Underground System) – Fela Kuti.

  • Otile

    The Bishop understands very well that hell was created with good intentions. He now knows that Buhari has good intentions for creating the well thought out cattle colonies so that cattle can eat up good crops and and feed fat while farmers will not object because Buhari means well.

  • Intrepid

    Buhari is the Grand father of NEPOTISM .

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Ethnic nepotism to be more precise