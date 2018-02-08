Nigerian govt arraigns civil servant found with 86 cars

Related News

The federal government has arraigned a director of finance and account at the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, Ibrahim Tumsah, for alleged fraud.

Mr. Tumsah was indicted by the Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property, after he was found in possession of 86 cars and some landed properties beyond the capacity of what he should earn as a civil servant.

In a suit filed by a senior legal officer for the investigation panel, Celsus Ukpong, on behalf of government, Mr. Tumsah was charged with two-counts of fraud, for allegedly failing to declare his assets to the panel.

The alleged offence is contrary to provision of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision) 2004 and punishable under section three of the same act.

The matter was heard in the court presided by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba.

Mr. Tumsah was arraigned along with his brother, Tijani Tumsah.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were subsequently admitted to bail with a bond of N20 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge said the surety must be either a business man or a civil servant, not below the rank of grade level 15.

As part of their bail conditions, the defendants were also ordered to deposit their international passports with the court.

According to the judge, if the defendants failed to meet their bail conditions within three days, they will be remanded in prison.

Other properties confiscated by the December 6 court order include: four houses located in the federal capital territory; a quarry plant in Kuje, a suburb of the FCT.