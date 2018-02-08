2019: Buhari turns to Oyo in moves to secure South-west votes

President Buhari and Oyo state governor, Ajimobi. [Photo credit: Channels TV]

Weeks after the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and other state officials boycotted a presidential campaign programme launched in his state, the presidency has sent an emissary to the governor

The South-West Zonal Office of the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group, a campaign organisation for the re-election of the president, was launched in January in Ibadan.

The group is led by the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, who seeks to take over from Mr. Ajimobi as Oyo governor. Although both men are members of the APC, they are political opponents in the state, thus leading to the state official’s boycott of the event.

Some of the attendees at the launch including ex-Abia governor, Orji Kalu, and ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to mediate the Oyo crisis.

Perhaps in response to that call, a team of two APC governors and a national official of the party met behind closed doors with Mr. Ajimobi on Wednesday night.

The governors of Kano and Jigawa states, Umar Ganduje and Badaru Abubakar, along with the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mala Buni, met with Mr. Ajimobi

The governors and party secretary did not address journalists after the private meeting which was held at the governor’s office late in the evening.

It was, however, gathered that the meeting deliberated on issues affecting the coming general elections and the fate of the president in 2019.

A statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by the Oyo State Commissioner of Information, Toye Arulogun, confirmed that the delegation was an “emissary” from the president.

Mr. Arulogun said they were in Ibadan to deliver the president’s message to Mr. Ajimobi.

Although he did not specify what the message was, he said the visit was important given that Mr. Ajimobi would play a major role in deciding who occupies the “royal seat” at Aso Rock and coupled with the fact that he “is the eye of Jagaban (Bola Tinubu)” in the South-west.

“Therefore, the two northern governors, a South-south Minister and Director General of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019, with the party National Secretary in attendance, delivered message of President Buhari to our governor,” Mr. Arulogun said.

In explaining the relevance of the state to Mr. Buhari’s possible re-election, the commissioner stated that “Oyo State gave the president the largest number of votes in the South-west during the 2015 elections.”

Unlike in previous presidential elections, Mr. Buhari won in most of the six South-west states in 2015.

The commissioner also linked the visit to Mr. Ajimobi’s closeness to Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor and APC leader.

“The presidency emissary conveyed the president’s message to the man who has the ear of Asiwaju (Mr. Tinubu). Governor Ajimobi being a loyal party man and leader of the party in the state promised to get back to the team soonest.”

Mr. Tinubu had earlier been appointed by Mr. Buhari to lead a team to resolve the crisis in various chapters of the APC. The ex-Lagos governor played a major role in Mr. Buhari’s election and nominated his former commissioner, Yemi Osinbajo as Mr. Buhari’s running mate in 2015. He has also pledged to support a Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019 if the president finally announces his decision to seek re-election.

The commissioner also stated that the visit was an indication that Mr. Ajimobi plays the big brother role to the other governors in the South-west irrespective of their political affiliation as seen in his mediatory roles in the past.

“His affiliation and good relations with other party leaders and governors across the country can’t be overlooked,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said Mr. Ajimobi is “yet to utter a word on the visit from the presidency’s emissaries.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Iskacountryman

    if you touch a fula…you would be in trouble…

    • Nwa_Africa

      What is this aboki doing here?

  • joelaw

    You folks are overestimating the relevance of ’emperor Ajimobi in Oyo politics, the man has lost followers in the state. I think Ajimobi should warn the president against nepotism and the acceptance of a true federation, otherwise 50 Ajimobis can’t convince Oyo people to vote Buhari

    • princegab

      Thanks bro, even a thousand Ajimobi(s) will not save pmb in SW.
      Mr president should forget reelection.
      Ajimobi and his supporters know that Atiku will do a better job.
      Jagaban has no time for fools (Half a word sir).

  • Otile

    The devil is a lair. Buhari is not going to get Oyo State because our Yoruba brothers are not that naive. The Japanese have a saying that – there are two kinds of fọols, those who have not been to Mount Fuji, and those who have been there two times.

  • Denis_NG

    Ajimobi doesn’t even possess the political goodwill to get Ibadan town to vote Buhari, let alone Oyo State.

  • ed

    What’s President Buhari going to run on any way.
    Fulani’s terrorist herdsmen killers massacre.
    Nepotism Tribalism and Corruption on steroids.
    $1.00 to N360.00 Naira.
    NNPC $25 billions fraudulent contract.
    Mainagate.
    Insecurity all around the nation.
    Can any Nigerian answer yes to the question:
    Are you better off today than you were 3 years ago?

  • Debekeme

    The voting population of the South West (Nigeria): includes Lagos State, Osun State, Oyo State, Ogun State, Ekiti State and Ondo State (13,731,090/19.9%).

    Before Buhari teamed up with Bola Tinubu, hes only been able to won between 18% to 32% of the nationwide voting population (1999-2011).

    Buhari always wins the votes in the North by a wide margin of as much as 2 to 3 Million plus. If there is a strong/acceptable Northern candidate to challenge him and split the Northern votes, and if we diminish the number of votes he expects in the SW we MAY have a chance of getting him out of Aso Rock.

    Im also sure we can count on our SE and SS brothers to do the right thing and vote in the needed direction.

    Despite his popularity in the North and power if incumbency , we MAY just be lucky to get him out of Aso Rock.

    We must save Nigeria from this regime (I cant use the word administration, Buhari runs a regime)

  • thisnigeria

    Buhari in Oyo State to campaign for 2019? After he has disappointed Nigerians so badly and his government failed so woefully? Very irritating, nauseating, aggravating and utterly annoying. I just cannot believe this.

  • Nkem

    The president cannot send a team to Benue, but he is sending people to go and lobby for him in Oyo State. See how for him election is more important than human lives.

  • Frank Bassey

    Adebayo Shittu, one of the most incompetent ministers, is spear-heading the campaign for re-election of Buhari. The South-West is one zone no one can pin to any factor. Always neither here nor there.

  • FreeNigeria

    It’s truly sad for this 100 years old antique lame azz Buhari to want to continue ruining Nigeria. please Aisha call your husband to the other room