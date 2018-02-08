What we’re doing to end petrol scarcity — NNPC

Long queue vehicles at the Central Area in Abuja as the fuel scarcity on Friday (22/12/17). 06991/22/12/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it will take delivery of two cargoes of petrol per day for the rest of February to boost supply and eradicate queues.

A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday stated that two cargoes of 50 million litres each, making a total of 100 million litres, would be brought-in per day in February to replenish strategic reserves.

The statement follows month of severe petrol scarcity across the country.

The government has failed to resolve the crisis despite repeated promise.

“To enhance supply, 45 million litres of petrol was discharged from ships into jetties across the country yesterday.
“Prior to the fresh 45 million litres discharged, we have 324 million litres of petrol on land and 432 million litres in marine storage making a total of 756 million litres,” the NNPC spokesman said.

“These are enough to last for 22 days at 35 million daily consumption rate,’’ he said.

Mr. Ughamadu said the jetties that received the 45 million litres shipments include Nacj, Apapa; Bop, Apapa; Techo Jetty, Lagos; Dutchess, Oghara; Vine Jetty, Calabar; Chipet Jetty, Lagos; and ECM Jetty, Calabar.

“To ensure efficient distribution of the product to depots in the hinterland, the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), a midstream subsidiary of the NNPC, has been mandated to fix relevant pipelines to facilitate seamless pumping.

“This is in addition to massive trucking arrangement that is in place,’’ he said.

Ughamadu gave the assurance of the Corporation that with the measures in place, the fuel queues being experienced in some cities would soon be a thing of the past.” (NAN)

    When a government run out of lies, they will keep reaching for straw to hold. Imagine since December 2017, this lying government have been importing fuel that could last the nation for 30 days while the masses are experiencing acute fuel scarcity.

    Can Buhari stop lying and address the nation about the obvious problem confronting NNPC – NNPC can not import enough fuel that will service the nation even when all their allocated (450K) crude oil barrel are refined and returned to the country.

    In addition, marketers can never import fuel under this vindictive and wicked administration that can never obey any agreement because the landing cost of fuel is far higher than the official price. Hence, the marketers would prefer to resell fuel bought from NNPC than importing ( with attendant smuggling that have exacerbated the situation).

  • FreeNigeria

    Animals, buying what you have in abundance, yet people are still supporting these clowns

  • Frank Bassey

    It is still the same story of Cargoes, Cargoes. Cargoes discharging million tonnes of PMS. Be truthful to yourself and to Nigerians: You cannot sustain the N41.40/Litre differential (you said we should not call it ‘subsidy’) between the landing cost and pump price. The marketers are not buying at “official rate” and cannot sale at “official rate”. This drama of sealing off petrol stations and arresting pump price “violators” will amount to nothing. If the goal is to earn a score for 2019 elections, it will deduct more of it because, the scarcity is worsening and making lives more miserable for ordinary Nigerians. Why do you not go to the countryside and seal off petrol stations there?

  • Abiola

    Super Story

  • Sheikh Messi

    Truth is, with the current price of crude, NO importer will bring fuel to self at N145/L without subsidy. Consequently, the NNPC has been the sole importer since October last year.
    THE NNPC DOES NOT HAVE THE CAPACITY TO MEET THE DEMAND OF BEING A SOLE IMPORTER.
    The short term solution will be for this lying government to OFFICIALLY bring back the subsidy regime. I say officially because they are already paying it thru the back door..with osinbajo telling his minions ‘NNPC’ and not the government(whatever that means)’ is paying the subsidy. The finance minister also said ‘technically there is no subsidy’.
    BALDERDASH! When this government wants to lie, they introduce the word ‘technical’!
    Problem is, this regime said subsidy is a scam..there is nothing like subsidy. ‘Who is subsidizing who’, Buhari had asked.
    Now shame won’t let them bring back the subsidy..even while they know NNPC CANT COPE!
    They have chosen the option of lying to themselves and their fans..while the nation groans.
    All na change.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Why hasn’t sai baba held another ‘media chat’ since his fans said he performed ‘excellently well’ in the one and only one he had.
    Was his performance so ‘excellent’?

  • Mercy John

