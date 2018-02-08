NHIS workers protest reinstatement of Executive Secretary Yusuf

Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: Concise News]

The worker’s union of the National Health Insurance Scheme on Thursday staged a protest against the reinstatement of the suspended Executive Secretary of the scheme.

Scores of the union workers are currently staging a protest at the NHIS office in Utako, Abuja.

According to the workers, reinstating Mr. Yusuf at this time is contrary to fairness and equity.

“The man has a case in court. We are calling on president Muhammadu Buhari to revisit allegations against Mr. Yusuf and investigate this matter before reinstating him.

“EFCC is investigating him and president Buhari should allow the investigation before recalling him”, the chairman association of senior civil servant NHIS chapter, Razaq Omomeji, said.

The workers called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the reinstatement.

President Buhari on Tuesday reinstated Mr. Yusuf exactly six months after he was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, following allegations of gross misconduct.

A panel commissioned by the minister after Mr. Yusuf’s suspension later found him culpable of infractions that ranged from nepotism to theft of public funds.

Details later…

  • Bayo

    Fighting corruption indeed.
    Buhari is a very big disappointment.
    I regret supporting. I even contributed my hard earned money via SMS to APC.
    I’m ashamed if my action.
    As for Buhari, I’ve given up on him.
    He is a hypocrite.

    • Kade Ivbe

      I WANTED TO SUGGEST SOMETHING. I want our intellectuals in Nigeria
      to organize something like public lecture. The title will be: HOW BUHARI
      UNDER – DEVELOPS NIGERIA WITH HAUSA/FULANI TRIBALISM.

      This lecture will save a lot of lives in Nigeria. All the dead people inside
      Benue state will even hear the lecture inside their grave to know why they
      were killed. Buhari’s tribalism is the biggest crisis in our country today.

      People with very good education should come out to analyse how this
      Buhari was able to deceive Obasanjo since 1962 until now when he came
      out in his true colours as a Fulani Islamist Jihadist of the worst type.

      President Donald Trump should be invited to that public lecture as a guest
      of honour because Trump has been saying it for long that Islamists are the
      worst cancer in world history that should be bombed and killed at sight.