NHIS workers protest reinstatement of Executive Secretary Yusuf

The worker’s union of the National Health Insurance Scheme on Thursday staged a protest against the reinstatement of the suspended Executive Secretary of the scheme.

Scores of the union workers are currently staging a protest at the NHIS office in Utako, Abuja.

According to the workers, reinstating Mr. Yusuf at this time is contrary to fairness and equity.

“The man has a case in court. We are calling on president Muhammadu Buhari to revisit allegations against Mr. Yusuf and investigate this matter before reinstating him.

“EFCC is investigating him and president Buhari should allow the investigation before recalling him”, the chairman association of senior civil servant NHIS chapter, Razaq Omomeji, said.

The workers called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the reinstatement.

President Buhari on Tuesday reinstated Mr. Yusuf exactly six months after he was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, following allegations of gross misconduct.

A panel commissioned by the minister after Mr. Yusuf’s suspension later found him culpable of infractions that ranged from nepotism to theft of public funds.

Details later…