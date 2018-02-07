NHIS Controversy: Yusuf’s recall will not affect corruption investigations – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo: Daily Trust]

The reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, will not stop any investigation of corruption allegations levelled against him, the federal government said on Wednesday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who stated this on Wednesday, however, said he was not aware Mr. Yusuf was being investigated by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

“I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of NHIS. But if that is the case, I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation,” Mr. Mohammed told journalists at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Mohammed later clarified his statement. “I didn’t say I’m not aware of his investigation. I was precise. I said I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating him and that if it is true, that the fact that he has been reinstated does not mean a stop to it. That is what I said.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reinstated Mr. Yusuf exactly six months after he was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, following allegations of gross misconduct.

A panel commissioned by the minister after Mr. Yusuf’s suspension later found him culpable of infractions that ranged from nepotism to theft of public funds.

Mr. Adewole sent the report of the panel to the president in November.

However, on Tuesday, the minister received a letter signed by President Buhari’s chief of staff announcing Mr. Yusuf’s reinstatement. The letter was silent on the report of the health ministry’s panel and whether or not the president cleared Mr. Yusuf of the panel’s findings or even reviewed the findings.

On Wednesday, the presidency summoned the health minister and the acting Executive Secretary of NHIS, Attahiru Ibrahim, to the presidential villa.

Ayo Osinlu, Head, Media and Public Relations of NHIS, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Mr. Adewole, and the Acting Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Attahiru Ibrahim, were summoned to the Presidential Villa.

Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: Concise News]

Mr. Osinlu, however, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday night that the summon was not related to Mr. Yusuf’s recall.

“Their presence was not in any way related to the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary,” he said. “Rather, they had attended to present and defend for approval, some projects of the Federal Ministry of Health with bearing on NHIS at FEC.”

Mr. Osinlu had earlier said the recalled NHIS chief did not resume duties on Wednesday.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, bigot, sectionalist and herdsman Muhammadu Buhari is an orchestrated calamity, a choreographed catastrophe and an unmitigated disaster.

    • Olu Badejo

      @disqus_adrUdD9Atb:disqus;

      Muhamadu Buhari
      is clueless without administrative skills. He unilaterally reinstates a public
      officer indicted by a Panel of the Ministry of Health for violation of the Public
      Service Rules. Worse than that Buhari’s reinstatement order was made without
      any reference to the Ministry’s Panel’s indictment, and without reference to a
      valid suspension order issued by the Minister of Health. What sort of ignorant
      government is Muhamadu Buhari running to the shame and damage of Nigeria?

      Are there
      no adults left in Nigeria who can speak out against Buhari’ ignorance? No one
      expects Bola Tinubu to have a voice; having been bought and sold and sent on
      errand to reconcile himself with others like him who have grievances against
      Buhari’s and the APC party’s illiterate way of doing things, but Bola Tinubu is
      not relevant to the issue of Muhamadu Buhari as a national burden for his
      lack of knowledge.

      • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

        My brother, the real issue is that our Minister of health hasn’t turned in his resignation yet.

  • Observer

    Bihari and his Cabal will never stop amazing Nigerians

  • Debekeme

    Buhari and his guys are so reckless and arrogant that they dont even bother to pretend any more.

    Look at this blatant abuse of processes. I wonder what goes through the mind of ardent Buhari supporters when they consider objectively how this administration has carried itself.

    PDP and other the opposition dont even have to do anything. Buhai and his crew are doing all the damage to themselves by themselves.

    Ive lost total respect for Buhari

  • Millenium Boy

    @disqus_adrUdD9Atb:disqus

    Lai Muhammed fails to defend Buhari’s illegal action

    Would it not have been better if Lai Muhammed simply kept quiet? Than utter these inane statements, and, confirm
    all derision about himself? I think he rather should have shut up. President Buhari who acted illegally did not attempt
    to defend himself, once the coin later dropped. The President of Nigeria has no right under the public service rules
    to sit as a one-man judge over the case of a public servant suspended by a Minister pursuant to Public Service Rules
    and to cancel the Minister’s suspension order and reinstate that public servant according to his own whim. No right is
    accorded an elected President of Nigeria to do such thing. But i would have thought Lai Muhammed would know that.

    The public service rules of the federation constitute the law and apply to its own subject-matter like any law passed by
    the National Assembly. President Buhari has no discretion to put aside the process stipulated by Public Service Rules
    of the federation. The nonrational explanation attempted by Lai Muhammed is as irrelevant as it is bone-headed. Any prohibited act is an illegal act. No Minister of Information can step forward to attempt a defence of President Buhari for
    this prima facie illegality without himself looking silly. I want to appeal to the few educated Nigerians left in the country to stand up at times like this before Lai Muhammed and his addled cronies mislead the distressed country further down the
    slope of ignorance.

    • princegab

      Thanks for the cool truth sir.
      Constitutional breaches of Mr president are beyond words. The question to ask is, who bell the cat?
      Saraki, dogara, the governors or oyegun? Methinks, naija has hit the bottom. May 2019 come with the “change” the people want. Pmb administration is irredeemably corrupt and incompetent. MUST BE VOTED OUT.

  • Otile

    Before you know it kay soyemi(fake esq.), woman learder1, john, Screw-em, olabutosan & the rest of the touts will jump in to pollute the atmosphere in the name of defending their master Lair Mohammed.

  • musa aliero

    How can u reinstate someone under investigation for graft?? Buhari is truly fighting kwaraption