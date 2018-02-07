NHIS reinstatement controversy: Buhari summons health minister, acting executive secretary

Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: Concise News]

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, and the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Attahiru Ibrahim, have been summoned to the Presidential Villa.

Ayo Osinlu, Head, Media and Public Relations of NHIS, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the meeting,” he said.

The meeting was yet to start as at the time of this report as the Federal Executive Council meeting was ongoing. The council meeting is being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. The health minister and other ministers are also at the FEC meeting.

The meeting on the NHIS controversy is expected to hold after the FEC meeting.

The meeting between the officials and President Buhari is expected to centre on the controversial reinstatement of the suspended Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Usman Yusuf.

The invitation came a day after President Buhari reinstated Mr. Yusuf as exclusively reported by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health, Mr. Adewole, in June 2017, following allegations of gross misconduct.

A panel commissioned by the minister after Mr. Yusuf’s suspension later found him culpable of infractions that ranged from nepotism to theft of public funds.

An administration official familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening that Mr. Buhari did not consider Mr. Yusuf’s indictment by a ministerial panel before asking him to return to work.

Health Minister, Isaac Adewole

The letter authorising the reinstatement of the Mr. Yusuf was signed by Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter with subject matter ‘Recall from suspension of Professor Usman Yusuf, dated February 5, with ref no: FH/COS/10/6/A/29 was addressed to Mr. Adewole and delivered to the ministry of health on Tuesday evening.

“The above subject matter referred, kindly note that His Excellency Mr. President has approved the recall of Professor Usman Yusuf from suspension effective immediately”.

The recall of Mr. Yusuf came exactly six months after his suspension. He was initially suspended from office on July 6, by the minister of health after directives from the office of the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo while in acting capacity as the president.

Mr. Adewole in his letter to Mr. Yusuf, had directed him to step aside and hand over to the most senior officer at the agency so as not to influence outcome of the investigate panel set up to investigate the allegations against him.

Mr. Yusuf had been accused of nepotism, misappropriation of funds, among others.

However, as at Wednesday, Mr. Yusuf was yet to resume office.

President Muhammadu Buhari signing

“NHIS Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf is yet to resume office after his reinstatement by the Federal Government on Tuesday, February 6,” the NHIS spokesperson said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Phill

    The same way minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu was summoned after his outburst against NNPC GMD, and till today, nobody hears anything about the saga any longer. What a way to fight corruption! When those involved are Buhari’s people or appointees, he has a way of sweeping their case under carpet. This is shameful. It is hypocrisy of the highest order.

    • Kayode K.

      @disqus_IU5znOohb5:disqus

      “I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for but there comes a time
      in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest. This is the time for us to
      reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the younger generation, stimulate their entrepreneurial
      initiatives and provoke a conduce environment to grow national economy both at the micro and macro levels.

      The next election in 2019 therefore presents us a unique opportunity to reinvent the will and provoke fresh
      leadership that would immediately begin the process of healing the wounds in the land and ensuring that the
      wishes and aspirations of the people are realized in building and sustaining national cohesion and consensus.”

      …………….General Ibrahim Babangida

      (February 4, 2019)

      • Rafiu ebiti

        Gentlemen
        2019 is round the corner please relax.unfortunately for pmb.his kitchen cabinet show us all that pmb is a president for katsina.then the northern part of Nigeria.
        They are deliberately trying to provoke and insult other nigerians from the south inso many ways.but history is not on their side
        The same babangida that overthrew pmb.has come out again to upstage him for making same mistakes
        No one can make the entrenched bigots see reason.
        I however find it difficult to understand why ibe kwachicku of nnpc has not resigned.
        I hope professor adewole of health ministry would be MAN ENOUGH.
        KEMI ADEOSUN BE WARNED ON GWAZO THE SEC DG ON SUSPENSION.YOU MAY LOSE OUT TOO
        SELECTIVE WAR ON CORRUPTION IS THE GAME

  • Sheikh Messi

    The minister spoilt his case when he accused the NHIS boss of ‘nepotism’.
    NEPOTISM is a virtue not a crime under buharis APC gwamnenti.

    • Sanssouci

      lol!!!!

    • Debekeme

      Im sorry but this got me really laughing out loud. Good one.

    • Otile

      Please my brother save us. If Imam can only understand your humor he will invade us.

  • Debekeme

    ”Show me your friends and i will tell you who you are”.

    You can tell a lot about Buhari by the type of men he surrounds himself with.Deal men and hustlers.

    This NHIS saga, just like Maina issue was a deal. The NHIS man spoke to some people, shared some money and they promised him they would handle it.

    Its when the public (ME & YOU) started to shout that they are pretending to take a 2nd look into the matter..

    Buhari runs a ‘face me i face you’ type of Govt.

  • Spoken word

    these malos will never learn, maybe they will eventually learn when we go our separate ways

    • Holy Man

      @Debekeme:disqus

      “Let us accept that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what
      it can do to the limit of its ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the
      (BUHARI) administration and its political party platform agree with the
      rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing
      is not good enough for us.

      They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give.
      Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given
      or what we know they are capable of giving. To ask them to give more
      will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of
      four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery
      and substantial growth.”

      ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

      (January 23rd, 2018)

  • Olu Badejo (B.sc, Msc, M.phil)

    @Phil:

    Muhamadu Buhari
    is clueless without administrative skills. He unilaterally reinstates a public
    officer indicted by a Panel of the Ministry of Health for violation of Public
    Service Rules. Worse than that Buhari’s reinstatement order was taken without
    any reference to the Ministry’s Panel’s indictment and without reference to a
    valid suspension order issued by the Minister of Health. What sort of ignorant
    government is Muhamadu Buhari running to the shame and damage of Nigeria?

    Are there
    no adults left in Nigeria who can speak out against Buhari’ ignorance? No one
    expects Bola Tinubu to have a voice having been bought and sold and sent on
    errand to reconcile himself with others like him who have grievances against
    Buhari’s and the APC party’s illiterate way of doing things, but Bola Tinubu is
    not relevant to the issue of Muhamadu Buhari as a national burden for his
    lack of knowledge.

    • Mizch

      Olu, a polite request: We don’t need to see your degrees displayed, because you do give out good opinions. Bravo!

      • Otile

        Why do you want to silence him? Pay attention to the way he writes, indeed he earned his degrees, and if he likes he should display them proudly. What is wrong is seeing charlatans such as: kay soyemi(fake esq.), Mumuwole Awosan, and Babalowo Bunmi displaying unmerited educational titles. It is disgusting.

        • Okakuoofbenin

          Seconded

  • Mizch

    Again. again. Can someone tell us if British doctors removed the heart of Buhari and replaced it with that of someone who does not understand the geography of Nigeria? When it comes to balancing, the refurbished Buhari is wanting since he rushed home from London at the behest of #Mumudondo. Unfortunately he came back and RODENTS pursued him from his office.

    • Otile

      Imam’s heart transplant restored him to good physical health, his heart is pumping blood normally again. As for his loss of memory that is in his brain. He did not undergo brain transplant, he is still functioning in his old dull brain. Remember, he has never passed any examination in his life. Exams are the tools that test the brain, he flunked even ordinary GCE. Please understand, and pray that he does not plunge Nigeria into another catastrophic war for he has been amassing weapons to subdue his imaginary enemies. Buhari is a dangerous man and people should approach him with caution.

  • bobisa

    Buhari is monumental disgrace !!!

  • Debekeme

    Buhari won the election & declared he would transform Nigeria into the promised land.

    To do this, this is the team he picked: Babagana Kingibe, Abba Kyari , Funtua, Mamman Daura and Lawal Daura….LOL

    LOL Please laugh with me. These are core think tank members to transform Nigeria? Seriously?

    Stop kidding yourself. This administration will in the long run achieve nothing.

    The Buhari administration dont even appreciate that whatever they achieve will be eroded to zero if there is no stability, lack of trust in leadership and no confidence in the leadership of the nation.

    The people increasingly see Buhari as unstable, untrustworthy and we have no confidence in his administration. He needs to gain the respect and trust of the citizens. He doesnt seem to understand this.

    • Ehis

      Which confidence? So you think that man has brain?

      • Otile

        He has brain, but his brain is dull. He is not called Dullard of Daura for nothing.

        • Adie

          Lol

  • Olusola

    It is Abba Kyari that summoned them not Buhari. Kyari is ruling Nigeria because Buhari, due to poor health is only active a few hours per day. Kyari does the rest like Turai ruled Nigeria for four months, “…..Alhaji said…..” “…..Alhaji say….”

    • Lanre

      You are right. When Buhari appointed his ministers, he told them to route all official communication and request for appointment with him through Abba Kyari – His Chief of Staff. The feelers we are getting is that power lies with Kyari, Kingibe, Mamman Daura, Monguno, Isa Funtua, Farouk Jubril, El-Rufai and Ali Hammed.

  • utolason

    Buhari’s series of errors in spite of warnings is strange. I am beginning to suspect that the curse of Shehu Shagari is having effect on Buhari.for the wrong done to his civilian administration in 1983. Has anyone thought about this?

  • thusspokez

    The letter authorising the reinstatement of the Mr. Yusuf was signed by Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

    So Abba Kyari signed it!

    An administration official familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening that Mr. Buhari did not consider Mr. Yusuf’s indictment by a ministerial panel before asking him to return to work.

    He did not consider the report or it was hidden from him — presumably by the same person who signed the reinstatement letter.

  • Otile

    Chei, Ifa Orunmila – are you playing tricks with omo yin? Ifa, where is your son Abubakar tundemash?

  • kenmege

    Abba Kyari is the divine undertaker sent from above to bury the presidency of Buhari government. It’s funny the old man occupying the aso villa seat doesn’t seen the danger Kyari is causing.

    • Oguntade

      Wake up man. Buhari is more of a devil than kyari

  • pheliciti

    But could the Minister validly suspend someone he didn’t have the power to appoint? Shouldn’t he just recommend to the President?

  • omo56

    And Buhari is fighting corruption ?

  • Lanre

    Prof. Adewole resign. E ma bo nile. But something tells me Respect (dignity) and the Nigerian Public Official is an oxymoron.

  • wazobia decomposition !!!!!!

    getting humiliated by your subordinate and president because of tribal affiliation isn’t the way to go ………………….. ever considered resignation? doesn’t happen in this part of the world ……………….too much to “chop” for plantation ……..