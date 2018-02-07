Six dead, 12 missing in Kebbi boat mishap

Capsized boat used to illustrate the story.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Dakingari, said on Wednesday that six traders died while 12 persons were missing after a boat mishap on River Niger in Shanga Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Dakingari made the confirmation on Wednesday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi.

“Two canoes were carrying more than 78 passengers, six persons have been confirmed dead while 12 are still missing and over 60 were rescued,” he said.

He said Governor Atiku Bagudu of the Kebbi State had directed the traditional rulers, local government chairmen, Nigerian Inland Waterways’ officials and Marine Police to prohibit night travels by boats and canoes.

According to Mr. Dakingari , the governor gave the directive while on a condolence visit to the relatives of the victims in the area.

NAN reports that the incident happened following head-on collision of two canoes carrying traders and their goods on Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in Barikin Sakace in Shanga Local Government Area.

A resident of the area, Abubakar Maleje, told NAN that it was a terrible scene as the traders were brought out from the river.

“I have seen six dead bodies and others are still missing in the river while search and rescue mission is still on by the authorities concerned.

“Most of the passengers were travelling in the night inspite of the dangers of river voyage in the night.

“ You can see the local boat operators over loading their boats with goods and people,’’ he said.

The Executive Director of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Abbas Kamba, also confirmed the incident.

NAN also recalls that in September 2017, no fewer than 53 traders were reported dead in a boat mishap on River Niger in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.