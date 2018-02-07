Again court refuses bail to Maryam Sanda, accused of killing ex-PDP chairman’s son

Maryam Sanda
Maryam Sanda covering face. [Photo credit: Linda Ikeji's Blog]

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has struck out an application for bail by daughter-in-law of former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Haliru Bello.

The daughter-in-law, Maryam Sanda, is facing trial on allegations of homicide for the alleged killing of her husband, Bilyamin Bello. The deceased was a son to former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bello Haliru.

It is her second attempt at bail.

A previous request for bail made by Mrs. Sanda’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, had been refused in December.

Mr. Daudu made another request on Monday.

The judge, Yusuf Halilu, struck out the application on Wednesday, for lacking in merit.

