LIVE UPDATES: Babangida’s spokesman Kassim Afegbua turns self in at police headquarters

Ibrahim Babangida's spokesperson, Kassim Afegbua and his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, in the office of FPPRO, Jimoh Moshood, this morning

Kassim Afegbua is turning himself in this morning at the Force Headquarters, two days after he was declared wanted by the police.

The police accuse Mr. Afegbua of distributing a false statement on behalf of former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.

The statement criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and canvassed a young leadership for the country.

The police said the statement is inciting, but did not say which part of it was contentious.

Mr. Afegbua maintains no wrongdoing. The declaration by the police has been condemned by rights groups and lawyers.

PREMIUM TIMES bring you live updates from the Force Headquarters in Abuja where Mr. Afegbua is set to turn himself in.

Kassim Afegbua arrives Force HQ

Ibrahim Babangida’s spokesperson, Kassim Afegbua and his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, in arriving force headquarters

Babangida letter saga: Police detain PREMIUM TIMES reporter, confiscate phone

The police briefly detained a PREMIUM TIMES reporter who arrived at the Force Headquarters with Kassim Afegbua on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Afegbua, a longtime spokesperson for a former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, turned himself in two days after he was declared wanted on allegations that he made “false statements, injurious falsehood, defamation of character and for an act capable of inciting public disturbance throughout the country.”

Mr. Babangida had openly stated that he authorised the statement, which was critical of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday night, but the police moved against Mr. Afegbua nonetheless.

Mr. Afegbua arrived at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, accompanied by his lawyers and four journalists, including Samuel Ogundipe, a general assignment reporter for PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Ogundipe, who was assigned to run live updates of the event, was filming the arrival of Mr. Afegbua and his legal team, led by Kayode Ajulo, when the police officers on duty at the reception confiscated his phone.

The major part of Mr. Afegbua’s arrival that was captured by the reporter was when police officers were asking a man that had been declared wanted to introduce himself.

Mr. Afegbua told the officers that he was declared wanted and some of them asked: “by who”?

He then said it was the force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, that made the announcement.

Some of the officers then asked if he was on an appointment, and Mr. Ajulo interjected that if Mr. Moshood was not ready to receive his client, “then everyone should go back home.”

It was at this point that the police started demanding that PREMIUM TIMES reporter’s phone be confiscated and he must not be “allowed to leave the building.”

When Mr. Afegbua arrived, he was interviewed by a battery of reporters near the parking area of the headquarters.

But they were all prevented from following him into the building, leaving only Mr. Ogundipe as the only reporter capturing Mr. Afegbua’s move from the parking area into the reception.

Several officers, including two, whose uniforms identified as James Oyibo and Daniel James, demanded that Mr. Ogundipe must delete the video he had captured of Mr. Afegbua’s arrival and it took several minutes and explanations for the police to understand the reason he was at their headquarters.

“I insisted that I will not delete the video and they prevented me from going out of the reception,” Mr. Ogundipe said.

After delaying him for several minutes, he was asked to go after a female officer told the male officers of Mr. Ogundipe: “He’s a PREMIUM TIMES press man.”

When approached about the development, Mr. Moshood said he could not immediately retrieve the reporter’s phone.

“All the reporters that came here with Kassim Afegbua today did not ask for my permission,” Mr. Moshood said. “So I don’t know how I could help for now.”

Mr. Moshood said Mr. Ogundipe was wrong to have taken his phone into the premises of the Force Headquarters, much less using the device to film activities inside.

“You should have dropped your phone at the gate and collect a tag,” Mr. Moshood said.

Nonetheless, he promised to help return the phone within a few minutes.

But after the reporter spent 20 minutes without seeing Mr. Moshood, he decided to return to the office.

Several calls and text messages to Mr. Moshood seeking the latest about the reporter’s phone were neither answered nor returned as at the time of filing this report.

The police have been criticised for declaring Mr. Afegbua wanted following a contradictory statement that was released after the one he distributed to the media for Mr. Babangida.

The emergence of the second statement, which PRNigeria said was also signed by Mr. Babangida but which was less critical of Mr. Buhari, threw the public into confusion on Sunday night.

Femi Falana, a senior lawyer and human rights advocate, said in a statement Tuesday that it was clear “that it is the Inspector General of Police who has defamed Mr. Afegbua by portraying him as a fugitive from the law.”

“Therefore, Mr. (Ibrahim) Idris is advised to withdraw the offensive declaration without any further delay,” Mr. Falana added.

Despite repeated requests, the police have not told PREMIUM TIMES which aspects of the statement Mr. Afegbua released on behalf of his principal were capable of “inciting the public into violence.”

Mr. Babangida himself has not spoken about the controversy since he confirmed to THISDAY on Sunday that the statement emanated from him.

Mr. Afegbua, however, told PREMIUM TIMES shortly before he turned himself in to the police Wednesday morning that the former military leader was “fully behind him and he had been in touch with him.”

“There’s no need for him to say anything more than he had already said,” Mr. Afegbua said of his principal.

Mr. Ajulo said he advised Mr. Afegbua to turn himself in to show Nigerians that “his client was not on the run as the police stated.”

Mr. Afegbua was still at the Force Headquarters as at the time of filing this report.

  • Oguntade

    Hmmmmmm!

  • Justice and Fairness

    The inexperienced, unprofessional, incompetent Police Authorities shall inadvertently serve to further popularize the message, increase the popularity of Afegbua and further damage the image of their principal – Buhari.

    • Vi

      Exactly! Shooting himself on the foot.

  • Nwa_Africa

    Yeye APC Government that hates to hear the hard truth about Buhari…………….I wonder if Jonathan had come hard on APC , if they would have won the Presidential election?

    • Holy Man

      “I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for, but there comes a time in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest. This is the time for us to reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the young younger generation, stimulate their entrepreneurial initiatives and provoke a conduce environment to grow national economy both at the micro and macro levels. The next election in 2019 therefore presents us a unique opportunity to reinvent the will and provoke fresh leadership that would immediately begin the process of healing the wounds in the land and ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of the people are realized in building and sustaining national cohesion and consensus.”

      …………….General Ibrahim Babangida

      (February 4, 2019)

  • omo56

    This is crazy. Has Babaginda level any charges against this man?

  • thusspokez

    I would encourage Mr. Kassim Afegbua to use this opportunity to inflict maximum damage on the image of the Nigerian police as payback for the first-class ineptitude and stúpídíty of its IGP.

    Mr. Afegbua should invite the world press to the to witness his arrest for phoney charge at the Police HQ. We need live streaming on facebook for the world to see and shame the Nigerian police. Maybe, just maybe, this will teach the IGP and the Nigerian police a valuable lesson not to act as police in a police state.

    • Olusola

      You dont seem to know Nigerian Police, when he arrives, they will tell him IGP is away even though he could hear his voice. After closing or after wasting over two hours, they will ask him to come again another time. But he should heed your advise and go with press!