CCT Chairman speaks on corruption charges filed against him by EFCC

Danladi Umar, the Chairman of the tribunal
Danladi Umar, the Chairman of the tribunal

The chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, said on Tuesday that he was prepared to fight off the corruption charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC brought the charges against Mr. Umar last month, accusing him of taking up to N10 million in bribes from a former Customs official who was facing false assets declaration charges before him.

Mr. Umar, in his first comments to the media since the details of the EFCC charges were made public last Friday, claimed he was facing “trumped up charges,” but was nonetheless prepared to vigorously defend himself in courts.

“We’re waiting for the court summon and which judge the case will be assigned to,” Mr. Umar said through the tribunal’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Al-Hassan. “After that, we’ll see how this would play out.”

The tribunal chief accused the EFCC of “unstable” tactics, saying the charges were brought against him after he had been twice cleared by the same agency.

The EFCC had filed charges against Mr. Umar at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on January 25. It was endorsed by the court on January 2, but no judge was immediately assigned to hear the case.

The charges, prepared by Festus Keyamo, an EFCC prosecutor, came about two years after the anti-graft agency last absolved Mr. Umar of any wrongdoing in a case of judicial bribery and racketeering.

Court filings made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening by Mr. Keyamo said Mr. Umar collected N10 million from Rasheed Taiwo, a former Customs official who was facing false assets declaration charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal sometime in 2012.

The prosecution also accused Mr. Umar of receiving N1.8 million of the N10 million bribe sum through one of his personal assistants, Gambo Abdullahi.

Mr. Umar said he wondered why Mr. Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, suddenly became the prosecuting counsel in the bribery case, especially since his law firm had been standing as defence counsel for Mr. Taiwo.

“Mr. Keyamo was the defence counsel for the ex-Customs official that was charged for falsely declaring his assets,” Mr. Al-Hassan said. “But now he has suddenly become the EFCC prosecutor to charge the CCT chairman for the allegations that his client brought.”

Mr. Al-Hassan said Mr. Keyamo appeared for Mr. Taiwo until recently when he stopped coming. Still, lawyers from his chambers stilled appeared for Mr. Taiwo in the last two hearings.

Mr. Keyamo declined comments on the matter to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night, urging Mr. Umar to raise any issue he deemed necessary to his case when the trial commences.

“I have no comments,” Mr. Keyamo said by telephone. “Any objection he has, he should raise it in court.”

The two counts of fraud were in violation Section 12(1) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003, Mr. Keyamo stated in charge affidavit prepared on January 25 and stamped on February 2 at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The CCT chair could face up to seven years’ imprisonment if convicted of the charges.

Mr. Umar said the EFCC had nothing on him since it is bringing up the same charges in which anti-graft detectives had cleared him of any wrongdoing on at least two different occasions in the past.

The EFCC first cleared Mr. Umar via a notice written on March 5, 2015 through the office of the then-SGF, Pius Anyim.

When the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki reached its peak in 2016, the anti-graft office wrote another letter clearing the jurist of any wrongdoing in Mr. Taiwo’s case.

“We would like to reiterate the Commission’s position in regard to this matter as earlier communicated to you and stated that the allegations levelled against Justice Umar were mere suspicious and consequently insufficient to successfully prosecute the offence,” the EFCC said in an April 20, 2016 letter to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which supervises the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

In the same letter, the EFCC concluded that there was no strong case against Mr. Umar but that there was prima facie evidence to prosecute Mr. Abdullahi, his personal assistant “who could offer no coherent excuse for receiving N1.8 million naira into his salary account from Taiwo who is an accused person standing trial at the Tribunal.”

The EFCC cleared Mr. Umar after he came under intense scrutiny since the commencement of the trial of Mr. Saraki, over alleged false assets declaration, with many accusing him of being equally tainted and calling on him to excuse himself from Mr. Saraki’s case.

In December 2016, a group, the Anti-Corruption Network, had also alleged that Mr. Umar used his office to purchase N34.9 million exotic vehicles, furniture and other household items without following due process.

Mr. Saraki’s lawyers also demanded that Mr. Umar must step down to face his corruption allegations, but the EFCC put paid to the efforts by clearing the CCT chair of any involvement in the N10 million bribery claims.

In June 2017, Mr. Umar ultimately found Mr. Saraki not guilty on all the 18 counts of false assets filings when he was governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

In December, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed the conclusion of the tribunal on all but three counts; a decision the Senate President immediately appealed to the Supreme Court. The Appeal Court ruled the Senate President had a case to answer on the three counts and ordered that those be taken back to the CCT.

On Tuesday morning, as Mr. Saraki was preparing to return to the tribunal to face the unsettled three charges, he expressed his sympathy for Mr. Umar.

“I sympathise with the Chairman of the Tribunal, Mr. Danladi Umar, for his travail in the hands of the EFCC which suddenly woke up four days to the resumption of this case to file criminal charges against him,” Mr. Saraki said on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • persona

    I was wondering why Saraki and Umar are suddenly speaking the same language that EFCC didn’t have any issues with Umar until recently…..The answer is now clear, Keyamo has spoken with the former customs officer and has a new view on how to nail Umar which is the new pressure point on Saraki…hence, he ended his defense with only one witness after announcing 4.
    The EFCC may have allowed Keyamo to play the devil’s advocate all along by being the lawyer of the custom officer to have a better narrative of what happened.
    The good part now is that, there is confusion in their camps and we will see where all these are headed in court because after Saraki shall be Umar.

    • Tijani

      Why not ask how Festus Keyamo has crossed carpet. Keyamo defended the defendant (Taiwo) in the efcc v taiwo bribery case, appearing in court to protest the Taiwo’s innocent.

      How can Keyamo now appear for efcc in a related charge.

      Bribery or no bribery, Keyamo should be immediately disbarred for flouting and contravening legal ethics, protocol and procedure.

      • tony

        You are actually the one that is grossly deficient in the knowledge of “legal ethics, protocol and procedure”.
        Why not quote the chapter, heading, paragraph and subparagraph of the said “legal ethics, protocol and procedure” that Keyamo contravened.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    I could harzard a quick guess, the CCT Chairman will be dragged before Justice Abang, the official lawyer of the retrogressively inept, clueless, shambolic, sour, clourless, incompetent and ethnically corrupt rogue regime

    • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

      Gbam! Nothing to add.

      • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

        Omooba, it is incumbent on the light to shine its bright rays into darkness

    • Uzoma John

      Are you not filled with hate and contempt? You must be losing out big time since your corrupt paymasters are no longer doling out our commonwealth to fund your unproductive lifestyle.

  • Abdullah Musa

    It is the misfortune of Nigerians that such a wilful clown took them on the tortuous way of Saraki’s false declaration of assets trial.

    • Solomon Brown

      It is shameful to have a President who claims to be fighting kwarapshun yet retains an attorney general with a penchant for back room deals. In case you have forgotten Maina. Mtcheew!

      • Abdullah Musa

        May be there is a provision in APC’s constitution that prohibits cabinet reshuffle.
        And Buhari is a loyal party member.

        • Solomon Brown

          I don’t know how janjaweeds can come up with a constitution, they mostly recite fatwas. No offence to moderate Moslems.

          • Abdullah Musa

            Apologise to John Oyegun for calling him janjawid.
            Or is he not of the APC?

          • Solomon Brown

            That one? He is just a tool.

          • Abdullah Musa

            Oyegun is a tool.
            Amaechi is a tool.
            Okorocha is a tool.
            Osinbajo is a tool.
            Tinubu is a tool.
            Ambode is a tool.
            Dis kind tool don dey too many woh!

          • Solomon Brown

            Wrench
            Plier
            Tester
            Drill gun
            Jack hammer
            Pocket knife
            In your order Mallam.

          • Abdullah Musa

            You are well-tooled.
            Only tool missing is a spade.
            Be one and help us bury pdp.

          • Titus

            …………and a “Digger” too, to dig the 6 Foot Grave. Spade can only dig shallow graves and PDP might resurrect if the grave is shallow.

          • Abdullah Musa

            Sure!

  • Solomon Brown

    Politically motivated trials, it does not take a degree in law to see through this charade, Bubu and his loyalists know Saraki remains a huge threat, so they are throwing whatever they can at the Senate President hoping something sticks. The end game here is to re-open Saraki’s case by bringing into question the character of the judge who presided over it, while Maina’s case is being swept under a rug. Amateur move!

    • Uzoma John

      You must be benefiting from corruption to make this assertion. Who told you Maina’a case is swept under the carpet. Has he nor been declared wanted by EFCC. Has Maina made himself available to face charges against? Why is Maina hiding?Please check your facts before you comment. For Danladi Umar, fresh facts would have emerged for EFCC to reopen his case. And for your Saraki, he’s no threat to even a Local Govt Chairman. He is corruption personified. If not for the compromised legal system we have which Danladi is part of, Saraki would’ve either been in jail by now or barred from participating in politics due to clear case of forgery and mis-representation of facts on his Asset Declaration form. Why blame PMB? Why not blame the perpetrators of corruption and your compromised legal system.

      • Solomon Brown

        Ekaette your lengthy comment is just a temper tantrum, deal with the merits of the contents in my comment. I have you guys down to a science, it does not take much to see the hidden hand in all of these. I know what I posited is a hard pill to swallow, drink some water and it will go down smoothly. Have a great day sir.

        • Uzoma John

          There is no merit here just conjecture. You guys should stop constituting nuisance in public space. Shame that a full grown man like your lack comprehension. What is holding you down is myopia. Please grow up and develop your brain towards critical thinking.

    • Izedomi Ohirein

      You are wrong.

      EFCC has fresh evidence against Judge Umar, and reserve the rights to charge him, with or without Saraki’s case.
      Judge Umar is yet to be charged for alleged compromise by Saraki.

      There is no evidence that Maina’s case is being swept under the table. Cases take time to investigate. EFCC can not use newspaper’ is report you read as evidence in Court. Evidence must be collaborated, with witnesses.

      Mrs Deziani Alison Madueke was arrested in the UK since 2015, she is yet to be charged to-date, because the UK police are still investigating her.

  • isioku

    This impending trial will fail like a pack of cards. This people must understand that criminal liability or responsibility is personal. Even if it is established that his P.A. collected bribe from an accused person in his master’s court and there is no direct evidence showing that his master, Mr. Umar collected the money from Taiwo, Mr. Umar cannot be held responsible. His P.A. could be on a frolic of his own. Even if not, a credible direct evidence is required to nail Umar regardless of what Taiwo says. I expected a more diligent work from the EFCC to trace the evacuation of the bribe in Taiwo’s account to third parties. This same thing is playing out in FFK’s trial. His P.A. paid all the money, not FFK. The P.A. has not been called as witness and the recipient of the monies testified that all through the transaction, he did not see FFK neither did FFK give him money to print posters. As for me, this is all entertainment news. No substance. The downside is that Keyamo would have billed N25M (N5M for kickback) to prosecute Umar and govt will pay from our taxes knowing it was all a charade .

  • thusspokez

    The EFCC first cleared Mr. Umar via a notice written on March 5, 2015 through the office of the then-SGF, Pius Anyim.

    This should not be seen or presented as an unshakable vindication written on stone. More information may have come to light; events or facts or both may well have changed, and when this happens, people change their minds and conclusions, there!

    • Izedomi Ohirein

      2015 is referent from 2018.
      EFCC is allowed to charge anyone based on fresh evidence. A witness or evidence not found in 2015 to surface in 2018 or 2020.

      • thusspokez

        It is indeed irrelevant if the charges now is 100% verbatim the previous charges. The circumstances have changed.

        • Izedomi Ohirein

          Yes, we are saying the same thing.

          • thusspokez

            Yes and I am agreeing with you.

    • shasha

      THE CABLE February 6. 2018
      In 2016, EFCC under Magu cleared CCT chairman of fraud

      Two years ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cleared Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), of allegations of fraud levelled against him.

      A group called Anti-Corruption Network had written a petition against Umar, accusing him of demanding a bribe of N10 million from one Rasheed Taiwo, a former customs official who was facing false assets declaration charges before the CCT.

      Umar was also accused of receiving N1.8 million of the N10 million bribe through one of his personal assistants, Gambo Abdullahi.

      This was said to have happened in 2012.

      On April 20, 2016, the commission wrote a letter to the secretary to the government of the federation, absolving Umar of any wrongdoing.

      The letter written by EFCC

      The letter with the title “Investigation into N10 million bribery allegations against chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal” was signed by Emmmanuel Aremo, secretary of the commission.

      “The allegations levelled against Justice Umar were mere suspicions and consequently insufficient to successfully prosecute the offence,” the letter read.

      When the allegation was raised during the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki, Umar confidently said he had been cleared.

      Saraki, through Ajibola Oloyede, his lawyer, had asked Umar to disqualify himself from the trial.

      Oloyede argued that Umar could be biased because he was under investigation by the EFCC.

      He said the tribunal chairman would be subject to the control of the EFCC since the anti-graft agency was the body that brought Saraki before him for trial.

      Umar, however, stood his ground that he had been cleared of the allegation by both the EFCC and the AGF.

      In June, Umar found Saraki not guilty on all the 18 counts of false assets filings when he was governor of Kwara state between 2003 and 2011.

      In December, the court of appeal in Abuja affirmed the conclusion of the tribunal on all but three counts.

      Saraki’s returned to the tribunal on Tuesday, expressing optimism of a favourable outcome.

      On Friday, Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), filed a two-count charge of fraud against Umar, on behalf of the EFCC.

      The suit was filed at a federal high court in Abuja.

      The charge has the same substance as the grounds for which the agency had earlier cleared Umar.

      • thusspokez

        Look, I don’t have time to read your ‘copy and paste’; just make your point!

        • shasha

          Copy and paste is the best for you my dear, It not only meant for you others too can read it. Our comments expose our level of IQ,

          • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

            Thank you

          • Izedomi Ohirein

            Having evidence does not mean you have high IQ.

          • thusspokez

            Crammers always copy and paste long text, and quote other people because they lack the confidence to analyse the subject matter and give their own opinions.

          • Izedomi Ohirein

            I see your point.
            I get irritated by people who arrogate knowledge and try to deride others.

          • thusspokez

            There are few reasons why anyone would copy and paste long text. Some of which are: (1) they didn’t learn precis at school; (2) they lack the wherewithal to analyse information — a terrible disability in our current Information age.

          • thusspokez

            You are the type who crammed your way through school. If your comprehension is any good, you would be able to read the content of your ‘copy and paste’, analyse it, and draw your conclusions — which you would then present as your opinion for others to read. Talk to me about IQ if yours is in the top 2%.

          • shasha

            This is your comment “The EFCC first cleared Mr. Umar via a notice written on March 5, 2015 through the office of the then-SGF, Pius Anyim.” From this it shows that you were not aware that EFCC under Magu equally cleared Danlandi in 2016 and that was why I copied and pasted the story from the cable for clarity purposes.

          • thusspokez

            “The EFCC first cleared Mr. Umar via a notice written on March 5, 2015 through the office of the then-SGF, Pius Anyim.”

            This is a quote from the news report itself, stúpíd! It would seem that you hadn’t even read the report properly before commenting.

            See how low IQ can make some people to think that they are cleverer than they are?