Buhari ignores health minister, reinstates suspended NHIS chief

Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf
Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: Concise News]

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf.

Mr. Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in June 2017, following allegations of gross misconduct.

A panel commissioned by the minister after Mr. Yusuf’s suspension later found him culpable of infractions that ranged from nepotism to theft of public funds.

An administration official familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening that Mr. Buhari did not consider Mr. Yusuf’s indictment by a ministerial panel before asking him to return to work.

According to the source, the letter of reinstatement was sent to Mr. Adewole on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Adewole confirmed receipt of the reinstatement letter to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night, but did not elaborate on when Mr. Yusuf would resume or under which terms.

“It is true that the president has reinstated him,” Mr. Adewole said.

The reinstatement letter urged Mr. Yusuf to work closely with the minister upon resumption.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments about the development.

For the minister to cooperate with Mr. Yusuf will not be easy, said Eluma Asogwa, a legal practitioner.

“This is a humiliation of the minister,” Mr. Asogwa told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday night. “He has sent a wrong signal and encouraged insubordination amongst heads of agencies against ministers.”

“This has now become a growing trend that does not portend well for our polity, it does not even augur well for the anti-corruption war of the president,” he said.

Mr. Yusuf did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments about his reinstatement Tuesday night.

The House of Representatives had demanded Mr. Yusuf’s reinstatement shortly after he was suspended, saying the minister was wrong and absolved the NHIS boss of any wrongdoing.

Mr. Yusuf had also replied the minister that he would not obey the suspension, saying the minister had no powers to suspend him.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Mr. Yusuf’s suspension on July 6 over corruption allegations.

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign at the agency has been fraught with graft controversies.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of “corrupt expenditure of N292 million” which he allegedly spent on health care training “without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.”

The NHIS chief denied any wrongdoing.

The panel established by the health minister indicted Mr. Yusuf following which he was suspended indefinitely.

Mr. Adewole in a letter to the embattled NHIS chief, dated October 5, indicated that the committee that investigated Mr. Yusuf had submitted its report.

He said the report had been forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • ailandaaa

    The honourable thing left for the Health Minister is to fall on his sword…

  • KBE

    We await the response of the minister. If he is a man of honour he won’t stay in such a government. “According to the source, the letter of reinstatement was sent to Mr. Adewole on Tuesday evening.” Buhari has not changed and can’t change his ethno religious agenda.

    • omo56

      If he is Omo Oluwa bi, he will resign

  • FreeNigeria

    Incompetent Buhari and his equally incompetent cabinets. Na so we dey for Nigeria oooooo

  • Sam

    “The House of Representatives had demanded Mr. Yusuf’s reinstatement shortly after he was suspended, saying the minister was wrong and absolved the NHIS boss of any wrongdoing.”

    The NASS should have been confronted for this request , unless ofcourse both the legislooters and presidency reached similar recommendations, which means the minister overreacted.

    • Hajiya tunsj soyemi

      SHUT UP! MORON!

    • Tawakalitu

      Sorry, are you related to ‘julius’?
      Honestly, you seem as DAFT as him..or worse.

  • Bayo

    Fool’ani govt

  • KELLOGGS

    The way Sanusi Lamido sees it, a Yoruba boy has the temerity to suspend a Fulani. That won’t stand.

  • aisha ani

    That’s it, APC will not win the election if PMB is their candidate.

    • Otile

      Aisha my dear,
      How come, you were beginning to dislike me because of your loyalty for Buhari. I hope you are beginning to see what we have been seeing from the beginning. You have a good day.

    • Sheikh Messi

      Ah! No no no. Don’t be like that ayi. You only have one vote.
      Please be patient with baba. We can’t all be wailers you know? I don’t like the idea of a one party state. We need you guys to hang in there.
      Baba is a man of integrity. It’s just that virtually ALL those HE appointed to work closely with him are kwaropt. But we were told these are people he trusts. So, let’s be patient.
      Baba has fulfilled his promises of security, removal of subsidy and fuel queues, and creating soo many jobs.
      Sai baba!

  • samG60

    Justice served.

  • Fernando Luis

    But Nigerians are not surprised as it’s know hausa-fulani never have any regards for southwaste yariba people.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    Minister Adewole. Unless you have skeleton in your cupboard, the proper thing to do is resign from this sinking APC ship before you wished a stone was hung on your neck and you are thrown into the deep blue sea!

    • omo56

      Starting from the VP to Fasola, they should resign from this administration

      • FirecloudOFGOD

        Yea! They have no honor, so it is a pipe dream!

  • Olusola

    Kemi Adeosun, take a cue and dont border about recommending Gwarzo to Buhari for a sack, just settle with him or resign. A Fulani will never ever sack another Fulani.

    • truthseeker

      Sad but true, each day that passes Buhari reminds us how clannish he is. I am starting to think he derives joy from it.

    • AryLoyds

      This is nothing new! This is a fulani jihadist president that has kept and employed animals like NIA, Baru, grass cutter , and Maina. Buhari is finished!

  • Intrepid

    Buhari is on a mission. Fulanisation/Northernisation/ islamisation.

  • Jon

    This thing shouldn’t have been President. This thing is a bad product that no one wants except Hausa/Fulani terrorists and parasites.

  • Dazmillion

    I will keep saying, anyone who still thinks Buhari is fighting corruption should quickly check himself into the nearest psychiatrist hospital for urgently mental evaluation. The same demented Buhari that AU named as Africa’s anti-corruption champion

  • Oguntade

    The honourable minister should pls resign from this evil corrupt government

    • Riltin

      Trust me, he won’t. You’ll see him in the coming days defend the president decision to override him Nigerian politicians have no self esteem.

  • DAVID DOGO

    Yet some interesting fellas are still advising him to run for another term? Like seriously??? Baba knows that he is not coming back so he will poke as many eyes as possible and ditch the presidency. This is good for Nigerians because now we know that ILD cargos must be sent parking.

  • Frank Bassey

    This is our Mr Integrity. This is our Anti-Corruption Czar. This is our Mr Saint. Ibrahim Magu, EFCC permanently Acting Chairman, where are you? Are you not seeing/hearing this? Is there any reason NEMESIS must not visit these people?

  • omo56

    Osibajo, Fasola and Adewole should resign from this administration. The Fulani are rubbing crap the face of Odudu people through you.
    Ese omo oko, ema se omo ale

    • otitokoro

      The first thing that came to my mind when I read this is the level of deception and flagrant abuse of power that the Hausa Fulani clique engages in. It makes you wonder if they think they are running a private plantation or a country. Yoruba di ball faraiye gba, tan ba gba won soke won atun gba won si sale by Chief Hubert Ogunde of blessed memory reveals how low Yorubas have sunk because of sell out by its compromised leaders. We should separate from this country and carve out Oduduwa Republic.

  • Debekeme

    The sweetest victory God can give us is to beat this Buhari silly at the 2019 elections.

    Nothing will be sweeter than embarrassing him and his Daura/Katsina crew out of Aso Rock.

    This is same Minister thats been looking after his son that had an accident. Yet look at this humiliation.

    But the Minister WILL NOT resign, all the Ministers are there to steal and make money not to prove a point. Pride and ego cant enter a bank account. They dont bring bank alert,

  • Sanmi Falae

    This is a CONSTRUCTIVE DISMISSAL of Dr Adewole by Buhari. In Dr Adewole’s shoes, I would resign with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Hahaha! Nagode baba na! Baba! You are not disappointing us the ‘wailers’ at all!
    This yorub@ – H@usa/Ful@ni marriage of (in)convenience nawa ooO!
    Kay soyemi/tundeFART/Sam/tunsj/mamEnough/bunmi binite/Maria & other SH*T PACKERS!
    E DON HAPPEN AGAIN O! MAKE UNA COME PACK UNA SH*T ooO!!!!
    UNA MIMU NEVA DO???
    AHAHAHAHA!
    SAI BABAAAA!!!!!!!!

  • Tahir Bunu-hamza

    PT should rather investigate (further with the Presidency, the National Assembly and the Ministry) than merely speculate.

  • Femo

    “It is true that the president has reinstated him,” Mr. Adewole said!

    Chai!
    Kai!
    What kind of disgrace is this for Gods sake?
    After just giving Tinubu one meaningless appointment?
    Is it really worth it Tinubu? Is it really worth all this disgrace? All for osinbajo to get a shot at the presidency?
    Nawa!

  • Fadama

    This is the way Buhari and his ilks have decided to pay us for our goodwill towards him. Some of us took insults and were blacklisted for supporting him in the last election. But not to worry, one turn they say, deserves another. We shall collectively serve him our revenge come 2019.

  • realist

    Buhari Will collapse this country before even 2019 if not checked. He acting as if there is reasoning/discerning problems.

  • Solomon Brown

    I am amazed by all these Johnny come lately anti-Buhari comments. Na only una waka come? Hahahahaha. They say he who has the last laugh, laughs best. Kikikikikikikikikiiiiikii! My rib cage is about to break. Una never see anything yet.

  • Current

    Yoruba youth, una see una see una president. Next EFCC will be chasing una leader very soon.

    • Otile

      One Odua youth almost plucked off my eye when I said that Imam Buhari is a tribalist, I am glad I defended myself effectively.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Alhamdulilah for this ‘project’.

  • forestgee

    A complete mockery of the anti corruption war

  • International games

    What will the grand children of this Health Minister think of him one day if he doesn’t resign now?

    • GbemigaO

      But he won’t . That’s the tragedy of the whole issue . It is not in our DNA

    • musa aliyu

      They will call him the thief that he is, in overseeing a place he has interest in and when attempt was made to query his dubious, calamitous stealing of Nigeria’s wealth he turned the gauntlet to the juror.

  • musa aliyu

    Buy was due process followed in even suspending the guy? Is the minister not one of the owners of the tainted HMOs? Why didn’t you call for the minister’s head also? You this nuisance. Mtchewww!!!!