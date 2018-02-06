UPDATED: 2019: Babangida’s spokesman sues police, media houses for N1 billion

Related News

Kassim Afegbua, the media adviser to ex-Nigerian leader, Ibrahim Babangida, who was declared wanted by the police, has sued for fundamental rights enforcement.

Mr. Afegbua is also requesting N1 billion in damages from the police, its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, and two media houses, according to court filings seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Afegbua’s legal representative, Kayode Ajulo, filed the suit at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court Tuesday afternoon.

The reliefs sought include an immediate end to the alleged harassment being meted against him by the police.

Mr. Ajulo joined the National Television Authority and Channels Television in the lawsuit for airing claims that Mr. Afegbua was a wanted man.

Mr. Afegbua released the Sunday statement in which Mr. Babangida, a former head of state, complained about President Muhammadu Buhari’s shortcomings and advised Nigerians on the path to the future.

Hours after the statement was released, a counter press release emerged that purportedly had Mr. Babangida’s approval.

Mr. Babangida later said he authorised the statement distributed by Mr. Afegbua.

The development immediately threw the public into confusion, and reports surfaced Sunday night that police were looking for Mr. Afegbua.

In their filings, Mr. Afegbua’s lawyers asked the court to grant an order restraining the police from arresting their client.

But Mr. Ajulo told PREMIUM TIMES the restraining order would not mean that Mr. Afegbua won’t turn himself in at the police headquarters as scheduled for Wednesday.

“If only to show them that our client is not on the run and that they were absolutely wrong to have declared him wanted,” Mr. Ajulo said.