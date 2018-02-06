2019: Babangida’s spokesman sues police, media houses for N1 billion

Kassim Afegbua, a spokesperson for former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida. [Photo credit: TheCable]

Kassim Afegbua, the media adviser to ex-Nigerian leader, Ibrahim Babangida, who was declared wanted by the police, has sued for fundamental rights enforcement.

Mr. Afegbua is also requesting N1 billion in damages from the police, its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, and two media houses, according to court filings seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Afegbua’s legal representative, Kayode Ajulo, filed the suit at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court Tuesday afternoon.

The reliefs sought include an immediate end to the alleged harassment being meted against him by the police.

Mr. Ajulo joined the National Television Authority and Channels Television in the lawsuit for airing claims that Mr. Afegbua was a wanted man.

Mr. Afegbua released the Sunday statement in which Mr. Babangida, a former head of state, complained about President Muhammadu Buhari’s shortcomings and advised Nigerians on the path to the future.

Hours after the statement was released, a counter press release emerged that purportedly had Mr. Babangida’s approval.

Mr. Babangida later said he authorised the statement distributed by Mr. Afegbua.

The development immediately threw the public into confusion, and reports surfaced Sunday night that police were looking for Mr. Afegbua.

Details soon…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Nwa_Africa

    This Jimoh Moshood of a man is so callous…………………He called called of Benue state, a drowning man just today…………….

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    IBB next time, take a cue from Obj. Be bold, Release such statements signed and sealed yourself so there will be no misgivings or confusions as to what is what. Doing so would have saved your aide all this agro

  • Oil POLLUTION in Niger DELTA

    Oil spills and pollution is killing the Niger Delta people. It is a pure case of environmental terrorism carried out by the Nigerian state with her European and American collaborators.

    Despite the billions of Dollars sold from oil the Niger Delta remains without federal presence. Not a single airport in the whole of Niger Delta has been built by Nigerian government at the center. Maritime University has been technically and deliberately forgotten. This systemic policy to make Niger Delta perpetually underdeveloped why monies from the region is used to provide infrastructure elsewhere in Abuja, Lagos etc must be resisted. Its got to stop.

    Dear Niger Delta AVENGERS,
    Where art thou? Secession from Nigeria is the only sure way to achieving absolute RESOURCE control or we stop the flow of oil money. Nigeria is irredeemable. Nigeria is raping us dry. Railway is to be built from Katsina to Niger Republic and no roads exist in Niger Delta with poverty everywhere.

    We demand our sovereign state of Niger DELTA.

  • Gbogbone

    “I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for, but there comes a time in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest. This is the time for us to reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the young younger generation, stimulate their entrepreneurial initiatives and provoke a conduce environment to grow national economy both at the micro and macro levels. The next election in 2019 therefore presents us a unique opportunity to reinvent the will and provoke fresh leadership that would immediately begin the process of healing the wounds in the land and ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of the people are realized in building and sustaining national cohesion and consensus.”

    …………….General Ibrahim Babangida

    (February 4, 2019)

  • Maritime University

    When will Shithole Buhari release funds for Maritime University in Delta state? At least after pay US govt $490,000,000 to buy 2 Fighter Jets and then release of more millions of Pounds to buy arms from UK, and then N2b for Boko Haram members, one then wonders when monies will be released to commence the take off of Maritime University in Delta state.

  • Wale

    Good because I have never seen or heard of an administration anywhere in the world that knows how to draw public hatred like this administration. It is almost as if it is a curse.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Good move, let the law be interpreted for the lawless thug in uniform and his half educated masters.

  • Mizch

    Nigerians, roonu. Timkere. Wake up. Something is about to happen in your midst.

  • FineBoy

    Police invitation how does it become harassment?

    Our Courts are actually idle

    • West

      Press statement how does it concern police? Did Babangida complain to the police? Why is this administration jittery