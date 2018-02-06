2019: Buhari appoints Tinubu to lead APC strategy committee

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Bola Tinubu to lead the charge for a united All Progressives Congress as 2019 election season draws closer.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the president said the former Lagos would focus on “consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts” for the ruling party.

“The assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation,” the statement, which was posted on the president’s Twitter handle said.

The statement did not elaborate Mr. Tinubu’s new role, or whether the party’s national leader had accepted the offer.

Mr. Tinubu is also seen as one of the disgruntled leaders in the APC, although he often dismisses this claim in the media and regularly reiterates his loyalty to Mr. Buhari.

The APC has been grappling with internal crisis since it became the ruling party in 2015.

Many of its state chapters, especially Kano, Kogi and Kaduna, are drawn in separate battles for supremacy.

The party had previously raised different committees to resolve the crisis across the states. The latest appointment appears to be an indication the party’s internal efforts had failed.

Mr. Buhari has yet to formally launch his bid for 2019 election, but he has made pronouncements and taken steps that suggest he is scheming to keep his job for another term.

The president has been urged by many, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, not to run for reelection for various reasons that include his unstable health condition.