Saraki speaks on trial of CCT chairman, tackles EFCC

Bukola Saraki
Bukola Saraki [Photo: Nigerian Pilot]

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of making a mockery of the fight against corruption, in his ongoing trial on alleged false asset declaration.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Mr. Saraki also said he “sympathised” with the Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, whom he described as a victim of the commission’s dramatic twist of events.

Mr. Umar has been charged with corruption months after the EFCC cleared him of allegation of bribery.

Mr. Saraki, who was first accused of alleged false asset declaration in 2015, was initially cleared of all allegations by the Code of Conduct Tribunal in June, 2017.

However, the Court of Appeal in December 2017 ordered Mr. Saraki to return to the tribunal and face three of the initial 18-count charge brought against him.

“I sympathise with the Chairman of the Tribunal, Mr. Danladi Umar, for his travail in the hands of the EFCC which suddenly woke up 4 days to the resumption of this case to file criminal charges against him,” Mr. Saraki wrote.

“You will recall that in April 2016, when our lawyers asked the Tribunal Chairman to recuse himself from our case, because of the criminal investigation against him, the EFCC swiftly cleared Mr. Umar of any wrongdoing.

“Now, I find it amusing, that in a dramatic turnaround, this same EFCC now thinks that Mr. Umar has a case to answer just before the commencement of my case before him. What has changed since April 2016?

“As much as many Nigerians want to continue to believe that this my case is merely about asset declaration irregularities, the maneuvers, manipulation, intrigues, schemes, and “House of Cards” nature of this whole case proves otherwise.

“I really wonder whether those who genuinely love this Government appreciate the damage that all this is doing to our so-called ‘War Against Corruption. However, in all of this, my confidence in the judiciary and its ability to do justice in all cases, remains unshaven,” Mr. Saraki said in his tweet on Tuesday.

  • Ade Omowest

    Shut up Saraki and face your case at the Supreme Court first, where it will be determined whether you are going to face the 18 counts or the 3 courts of criminal charges. Leave the CCT Chairman problems for him to solve. Rogue Senate President, I blame Buhari for allowing you to have your way at the initial stage.

  • Chibobo

    I pity the cct chairman, how many SANs will stand to defend him. He’s finished.

  • objective

    Although I ordinarily will not like to agree with Saraki, but if he has a point, we must acknowledge it. Saraki has a very valid point here. Magu has turned to a willing tool in the hands of manipulators.

    • share Idea

      Pls is it now that you know that he turned himself to willing tool? When we warned at the start of the administration, your type called us names and claimed that we supported corrupt people. It seems the scales are falling off your eyes.

      This type of EFCC attitude have always been displayed against GEJ and his family and we have consistently shouted that justice would not only need to be done but it needs to be seen by both the accuser and accused as impartially done. Wailers are laughing in FRENCH…lol

    • Sanssouci

      Congratulations on your belated awakening. Better late than never!

    • oladipupo akintade

      How ?
      Pls ,do study the case in cct b4 the 18 charges were dismissed by umar.Remember vividly that d same saraki’s defense was d first to tell d whole world that umar collected bribe den, so y is saraki now sympathizing ?

  • Debekeme

    God knows the only valid argument/defense i can come up with for Saraki is;

    ”we are all thieves, why are you focusing on me for prosecution? We all know me and you have stolen. Let me go if we are not ALL going to be prosecuted. After all, we are all thieves so why are you focusing on me?”

  • Ebiere

    I think the EFCC swiftly and erroneously cleared Danladi Umar of bribery(but not corruption) because of the desperation and hastiness of the court to get justice in the shortest time. Danladi Umar, like Saraki Bukola (or anyone else), is not above the laws of our land. #Jailcorruptpoliticians.

  • Curtx Maccido

    The rogue is meant to defend himself on how he sold rice and sugar as claimed to buy over N397m properties while he was the governor and public servant…he’s bragging about the role of EFCC and sympathizing the chairman of CCT. Your prosecution is not damaging any war against corruption – Ogologbo Olee!!!

  • Sam

    Mumu saraki , was it the effc that compelled the supreme Court to order you to go back to court? For the cct chairman , everyone has his day .

  • Emeka

    Very soon PremiumTimes would run out of steam or any integrity left of them! Nigerians would soon put PremiumTimes where they truly belong, “fake news,” Category. To me PremiumTimes is a “fake news” which aligns with the highest bidder. The corrupt people have deeply bought into them.