UPDATED: 2019: Police declare Babangida’s spokesman Kassim Afegbua wanted

The Nigeria Police have declared Kassim Afegbua, a longtime spokesperson of ex-Nigerian leader, Ibrahim Babangida, wanted.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris ordered the arrest of Mr. Afegbua “for making false statements, injurious falsehood, defamation of character and for an act capable of inciting public disturbance throughout the country.”

“He is therefore declared wanted by the NPF and should report at the nearest police station,” Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, said Monday night.

Mr. Afegbua did not immediately have comments about the development Monday night, telling PREMIUM TIMES he would wait for his lawyers to advise him on the nature of the police declaration.

Mr. Afegbua had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES he didn’t receive any invitation from the police after reports emerged Sunday night that he was wanted.

Mr. Afegbua, on behalf of Mr. Babangida, released a statement on Sunday critical of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Although another statement reportedly emerged from Mr. Babangida that contradicted the one signed by Mr. Afegbua, the former military ruler himself had taken ownership of the version released by his spokesperson.

Mr. Babangida told THISDAY Sunday night that the statement which Mr. Afegbua signed on his behalf still stands.

Reports that the police were moving to declare Mr. Afegbua wanted first emerged Sunday night from sources within the presidency.

Mr. Afegbua dismissed the reports in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon, wondering when the presidency became a mouthpiece of the police.

The Buhari administration has not reacted to the lengthy statement by Mr. Babangida, which detailed the failings of Mr. Buhari and called for the emergence of a younger, vibrant leader that could tackle the country’s 21st-century challenges headlong.