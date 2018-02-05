UPDATED: 2019: Police declare Babangida’s spokesman Kassim Afegbua wanted

Ibrahim Babangida
Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida

The Nigeria Police have declared Kassim Afegbua, a longtime spokesperson of ex-Nigerian leader, Ibrahim Babangida, wanted.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris ordered the arrest of Mr. Afegbua “for making false statements, injurious falsehood, defamation of character and for an act capable of inciting public disturbance throughout the country.”

“He is therefore declared wanted by the NPF and should report at the nearest police station,” Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, said Monday night.

Mr. Afegbua did not immediately have comments about the development Monday night, telling PREMIUM TIMES he would wait for his lawyers to advise him on the nature of the police declaration.

Mr. Afegbua had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES he didn’t receive any invitation from the police after reports emerged Sunday night that he was wanted.

Mr. Afegbua, on behalf of Mr. Babangida, released a statement on Sunday critical of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Although another statement reportedly emerged from Mr. Babangida that contradicted the one signed by Mr. Afegbua, the former military ruler himself had taken ownership of the version released by his spokesperson.

Mr. Babangida told THISDAY Sunday night that the statement which Mr. Afegbua signed on his behalf still stands.

Reports that the police were moving to declare Mr. Afegbua wanted first emerged Sunday night from sources within the presidency.

Mr. Afegbua dismissed the reports in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon, wondering when the presidency became a mouthpiece of the police.

The Buhari administration has not reacted to the lengthy statement by Mr. Babangida, which detailed the failings of Mr. Buhari and called for the emergence of a younger, vibrant leader that could tackle the country’s 21st-century challenges headlong.

  • Ayinde

    There is a yoruba proverb which literarily says the head slitter or cutter would not allow any one come close to him with a cutlass or axe. This administration made all manner of comments while aspiring for the office yet on assuming office does not one to say a single word against this ineptitude, nepotic and clannish administration

  • Mani_Kay

    Return of Buhari’s infamous Decree No. 4 of 1984

  • Ken

    Will the charge of “an act capable of inciting public disturbance throughout the country” be sustainable against Afegbua in the event that IBB makes a public statement to clear the air? The charge, if indeed sustainable, should be against IBB who authorized it.

    Having declared Afegbua wanted on the basis of inciting the public, can the police have the balls to change or move the charge towards the direction of IBB when he clears the air, as we know he would? This is because when he owns up, the statement and every content therein becomes his.

    I hope Kassim is not being gone after because he is a small fish!

  • Message66

    Never in the history of Nigeria have we had it like this, the descent to a Hitler run Nazi Germany likened regime. For those of you who ganged up together to vote these terrorists into power, I say THANK YOU.
    Never have we had a government bent on destroying the very citizens who elected them, bent on destroying the little hope and patriotism ordinary citizens have for Nigeria.
    For those who said NO to this man and were called all sorts of names and mocked for putting their eggs in one basket, I say STAND STRONG. It is better to die a lion than a dog. We will still not vote him in 2019, and we dont care if he rigs himself in, we shall stand by our vote and take the insults again but with our heads held high as usual.
    Like GEJ said, they will regret voting Buhari, and its happening.

  • Akatikpo

    Goodbye to democracy in Nigeria. We’re squarely back to 1984. Nigerians, what did you do to yourselves. Those who brought this upon us especially Jagaban should quickly find a way to get us out of this. It’s no longer funny. We’re back to Nadeco days. All democrats must rise up and say enough is enough.

    • Mani_Kay

      Just hold your breath …. this will consume Bola Tinubu.

    • Du Covenant

      Truth be told, Nigerians do not deserve democracy because they are just good at bastardizing everything you put before them!.

  • Gary

    Can anyone please tell us, the sane and rational Nigerians, what crime has been committed, even if we accept that IBB’s spokesman issued an unauthorized statement, to warrant any Police interest in this private matter between and employee and his boss?
    Was the said statement seditious, inciting or a threat to the public peace? So just what qualifies it as an affront to law and order?
    The Nigerian people MUST NOT allow IGP Ibrahim Idris, in his desire to please the President who appointed him a position he did not deserve, to reintroduce Decree 4 under the guise of keeping the peace. This Gestapo tactic is but the latest example of overreach and eye-service by Buhari’s underlings presumptively acting, even without his knowledge or approval, in trying to silence critical opinions and abridging the rights of Nigerian citizens. Even the President’s own wife has not been immune from attack by the cabal of Yes-men around him.
    The President needs to remind his men that he is no longer a military dictator but the employee of the people who elected him to run the affairs of the country in a constitutional democracy.

  • bigboss

    Am suprised that the Nigerian Police can be so swift in this kind of matter. This clearly shows how political our security agencies are. If there is anyone to call for the arrest of Mr. Kassim Afegbua for defamation or impersonation that person should be IBB himself. We are laying a bad precedence in this country. As long as our security agencies are political, they cannot effectively discharge their lawful responsibilities every well. Why is the police not also going after THISDAY NEWSPAPER that reported today thay they have interview IBB and IBB said he stands by the statement issued by Kassim? May God help us in this country.

  • bigboss

    If first term tenure can be like with this form of hostilities, am wondering how second term tenure will be. The LORD is on the throne.

  • Mani_Kay

    I have read the statement over and over and found nothing that would trigger the Police to declare IBB’s Kassim Afegbua wanted.

    It is obvious that illiterate Buhari and his men including the Police IG do not have the capacity to read the statement;they have not read the statement.

    By the way, has the Police IG declared the murderous Fulani Herdsmen terrorists wanted or the Miyetti Allah that has declared openly days ago that they would kill mercilessly if Buhari is not elected President in 2019?

  • Mathew Ogah

    DEAR EDITOR,

    Premium Times should please help us on this matter. It looks somehow.
    Thisday newspaper said it spoke to General Babangida himself who said
    he authorized the Press statement that his Press Secretary released. So,
    how can the same Press Secretary be declared wanted for false statement?

    I cannot understand this issue again. How can Police know more than the
    person who said he approved the statement and it is not false? Or is Police
    telling us that General Babangida is so sick that he cannot remember doing
    anything or approving anything again? We need a little legal advice as your
    readers so that Nigeria will not make us go mad from confusion everyday.

    I am waiting to see if General Babangida will sit down and allow this nonsense.
    It is a sin to let Prince AFEGBUA go to prison for what Babangida authorised.
    Any minute that Prince AFEGBUA spends inside prison cell is Babangida’s sin.
    General Babangida must show his face on television tonight and say the truth.
    Even THISDAY newspaper is not safe for reporting that IBB confirmed to them.
    That means Thisday too has published false statement and caused big alarm.

