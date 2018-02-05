Borno governor reveals Army’s ‘best’ generals against Boko Haram

Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau in latest video

Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday said the Boko Haram insurgency regained momentum after 2016 because of the failure of command at the theatre of war.

The Nigerian government had in 2016 declared that the terrorists had been technically defeated.

Mr. Shettima said the change of guard at the Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Command which saw the replacement of Leo Irabor, a Major General who is now at the Multinational Joint Task Force, did not help in sustaining the winning spirit of troops.

Mr. Irabor was replaced by Attahiru Ibrahim, also a Major-General who has also been replaced with Rogers Nicholas, a Major-General.

The governor said Mr. Ibrahim did not give a good account of himself as his tenure as Theatre Commander was greeted by embarrassing attacks on troops and civilians.

Mr. Shettima said this when he hosted the ministers of Defence, Internal Affairs, Information and Culture as well as the Minister of State for Budget and Planning on a courtesy call to his office on Monday.

The ministers, Mannir Dan Ali, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Lai Mohammed and Zainab Muhammed respectively, were in Maiduguri for a special town hall meeting on military operations.

Governor Shettima said he was disappointed to observe that the previous commanders, who are from the southern states of Nigeria, did much better than the last occupant of the office who is from the north.

“The last Theatre Commander who is even a northerner had woefully failed to perform,” said Mr. Shettima.

He said the replacement of Mr. Attahiru with Mr. Nicholas, who is a southern Nigerian, was a game changer for the counterinsurgency operations.

“When General Leo Irabor, another southerner, was leaving, he left the Boko Haram insurgents in their degraded state. But the insurgents picked up their hostility shortly after he left,” he said.

Mr. Shettima said the recent victories of the military over Boko Haram were as a result of the change of guard at the Military command and control centre.

“Some of our greatest accomplishments in the current counterinsurgency efforts were recorded under army generals who are not from Borno and northern Nigeria.

“And what we have recorded in the last six weeks outweighs what was accomplished in the last three years, especially under General Nicholas who is yet another hero of our time.

Mr. Shettima said the current tempo of the fight can only be sustained if the federal government doubles its support for the troops especially now that the rainy seasons are over.

“We want the federal government to deploy more resources and sustain the current tempo before the rainy season sets in”, said the governor.

“We need to root out the Boko Haram now before the now dry Sambisa forest becomes an impregnable fortress for Boko Haram”.

  • Pawa2

    A man who can say the truth as it is.The truth shall set you free. Danbazau and Dan Ali will remain in their lying mode and it will surely engulf them.

  • share Idea

    This governor is just confused. When GEJ sent Ihejirika and he dealt heavy blow to BH, his type and Buhari claimed that Ihejirika was carrying out ethnic cleansing and he was replaced, thereafter, BH regained upper hand because a northerner was made commander of the military.

    Ethnicity will always drag Nigeria backwards. He should hold his crocodile tears and what he said has been the reason why Nigeria have not developed. Allowing competent people to be ruled by incompetent people.

  • Fada4Life

    The tempo must be sustained, enough of kid gloves to handle those evil Boko Haram boys

  • Isyaku Muhammad

    This is true, it’s not matter of regional background

  • Joe

    This is shameful statement from a serving governor. Why calling the region where the generals come from?. There are all Nigerian generals and ends there. Shettima is heading to destruction. Its a common knowledge that most of those muslem generals that are sympathetic to boko boys cannot fight their brothers.

  • Debekeme

    We have been shouting that every single government position should be assigned based on Merit and Merit only.

    This is a clear vivid example of what we’ve been saying for long.

    Nigeria is NOT MAKING progress because too many incompetent people in positions of power.

    Let Nigeria run like a company that ONLY employs the best staff and not one that employs only people from oga’s village and oga’s family members!