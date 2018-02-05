Boko Haram completely decimated, leadership dismantled, 30,000 hostages freed – Ministers

A town hall meeting was held in Maiduguri.

At least 30,000 hostages kidnapped by the Boko Haram have been freed by soldiers, the defence minister, Mansur Dan Ali, said on Monday.

Mr. Ali stated this in Maiduguri at a Special Town Hall meeting organised for the military and security agencies.

The statement of Mr. Ali and other officials who spoke at the event were reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The retired brigadier general also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to promoting the welfare of soldiers battling the insurgents.

Also speaking, the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, said the Boko Haram has been completely decimated, its structure degraded and its leadership dismantled.

Earlier, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the resumption of flights, bubbling nightlife, and football matches in Maiduguri are signs that normalcy has returned to the Borno capital.

Details later…



  • FreeNigeria

    if that’s the case, why are they requesting for additional $1b?

    • Damian

      For herdsmen, don wani, vampire, ipob, militants, cultists & kidnappers…

    • Fanen Harden

      Na wa for you ooo. You do not think of Rehabilitation, Military need more equipment for upkeep, Personnel welfare etc. Visit Sambisa and see what has been done by the military then you’ll sure see more reasons why they need that fund and more.
      Also the security issue has to be a continue process, therefore Army should not vacate that zone until further notice else regroup of the Insurgencies will be more brutal and hazardous.
      personal I Fanen Harden recommend the Army for their efforts so far and they need to do more also. If a politician was to construct the Roads, Houses etc the Army are doing presently In Borno State you would hear Musical sounds of the highest Instruments but the Army are doing it solidly and quietly.
      I sure recommend them please.

  • Pascal Pascal

    The defence and interior minister should tell us the truth, let them tell us that their have told them to wait for now,because all of them are grandpatrons of boko haram…

    • emmanuel

      If you are observant, this government paid the Kanuris and Bornu foolani with some strategic positions. Reason being that they offered their Boko Haram insurgent group as a weapon to bring down the last government and help them win election.
      Truly, Boko Haram would go on sabbaticals until the 2019 election is over and their future would depend on who wins the election

  • emmanuel

    Ground Zairo or Camp Zairo (zero), was said to have been liberated on November 13, 2016 by the military and the war ended then. How come the same location was liberated again last weekend and the battle ended again?
    Unfortunately, the military then also appealed to fleeing Boko Haram remnants to surrender.
    This government have refused to understand that lies have expiry dates.
    Hope they will halt the request for $1 billion to fight the same Boko Haram?
    If the PDP was corrupt, the APC is a band of evil people, witches, vampires (a word i used endlessly during 2015 election period), brazen thieves, armed robbers and brainless people