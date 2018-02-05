Olisa Metuh arrives court in ambulance

Related News

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja, venue of his ongoing corruption trial on a stretcher after being taken down from an ambulance.

Mr. Metuh’s lawyer had, at the last adjourned date, informed the court presided by Justice Okon Abang that his client was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe specialist hospital for treatment on spinal cord complications.

The lawyers, led by Onyeachi Ikpeazu, asked for a long adjournment after presenting the hospital’s medical report on Mr. Metuh’s health condition.

But Mr. Abang refused the application for a long adjournment and threatened to allow the application made by the prosecution for the revocation of Mr. Metuh’s bail if Mr. Metuh was not in court on Monday.

However, on seeing the spokesperson in court on a stretcher on Monday morning, the judge adjourned the matter till March 15.

“I have seen the condition that the first defendant is. Seeing the condition, I am inclined to adjourn this matter to allow the first defendant attend his trial”.

Family members and associates surrounded the PDP spokesperson, preventing journalists from taking his picture on the stretcher.

