Olisa Metuh arrives court in ambulance

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja, venue of his ongoing corruption trial on a stretcher after being taken down from an ambulance

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja, venue of his ongoing corruption trial on a stretcher after being taken down from an ambulance.

Mr. Metuh’s lawyer had, at the last adjourned date, informed the court presided by Justice Okon Abang that his client was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe specialist hospital for treatment on spinal cord complications.

The lawyers, led by Onyeachi Ikpeazu, asked for a long adjournment after presenting the hospital’s medical report on Mr. Metuh’s health condition.

But Mr. Abang refused the application for a long adjournment and threatened to allow the application made by the prosecution for the revocation of Mr. Metuh’s bail if Mr. Metuh was not in court on Monday.

However, on seeing the spokesperson in court on a stretcher on Monday morning, the judge adjourned the matter till March 15.

“I have seen the condition that the first defendant is. Seeing the condition, I am inclined to adjourn this matter to allow the first defendant attend his trial”.

Family members and associates surrounded the PDP spokesperson, preventing journalists from taking his picture on the stretcher.

Details later…

  • Henry

    Seen is believing but a judge should be OK with doctors report what type of inhuman treatment people are getting in nigeria

    • emmanuel

      To stay away from this kind of treatment is to stay away from stealing public funds

      • A.A.Ngalos

        Quite alright.

      • Gidz

        Who is a public figure in this country that hasn’t stolen from the treasury. Is it the same #400M given to Metuh were given to Jim Nwobodo. Why is Jim not being prosecuted? Or is it true that joining APC covers multitude of sins. Buhariis a bigot who should not have been allowed so close to Nigeria’s seat of power

    • The Percolator

      Nonsense. Any experienced Judge knows that defendants and their lawyers concoct all manner of gimmicks to thwart justice.
      This ambulance drama is suspicious. The judge should give the defendant the benefit of doubt and allow his absence but continue the trial without the defendant in court. Justice must prevail regardless of the ‘medical condition’ of the defendant.

      • oyoko

        Don’t worry my brother, the judge has just done that by giving them adjournment to March 15, he want to see what they will come up to by then. We keep our finger cross! This fake lawyers that have been winning court cases through back door; their days are numbered.

      • Angry Niaja

        This same clown was at the PDP convention recently and almost came to blows with security operatives that barred him from the VIP section. He had amnesia then, I have posted the link, but premium times have vetoed it

  • oyoko

    nonsense! pls give us our money, then go and treat yourself. All this shenanigan will not help. When pdp held their convention, you were there struggling and fighting, because you were not allowed to seat in VIP section: then, you had no spinal cord issue.

    • Gidz

      You should be ashamed of yourself that your grandpa is still ruling over you. You slavery mentality needs urgent emancipation

  • kayode Olufade

    It will be easy for the efcc to place an undercover operative to shadow his activities and present video evidence to the contrary if he is lying to the court on his ailment, so he should be careful not to present falsehood, bacuse that might do him in

    • share Idea

      If this your advice could be extended to Benue people so that daily killing there would be stopped that will help to improve the battered image of this administration. Olisah Metuh is just a single person and his conviction or not will not change much in the country.

      If you have been following this case, you will know that it is 95% politically motivated. And like every of such case would die natural death. Have you asked yourself why same EFCC is no longer ransacking Obanikoror’s house since he joined APC. Prior to his defection to APC, EFCC was disturbing our peace with graphic details of how him and Dasuki looted our treasury.

      The same Dasuki that was alleged to have given money to Metuh, gave money to Olu Falae, Tony Annih and one elder statesman from Kano. Since Buhari came to powere, none of these people have been charged to court. Does it mean that the money given to these people were no longer corrupt money or that some people are above the law.

      I gave the above examples just to buttress the point that Metuh’s case is just political and have nothing to do with fighting corruption. Hence, the reason but Metuh and the court are very reluctant to speedily conclude the case. Metuh carried out a job asked of him by the president and the administration of Buhari does not want to arrest GEJ and use him as star witness in Dasuki’s case but wants us to believe that people that caried out his instructions should be penalised only.

  • The truth

    Abang rejected doctors report and only changed his mind on seeing him on a stretcher. That is disgusting. This APC brown envelope judge is a comedian.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    This man was shown across the world on a stretcher, his Doctor – a worldwide reputable Doctor, staked his reputation, took the podium and testified to this mans dire medical situation yet you insisted he must come to court or be thrown in jail. How else can mans inhumanity to man be described ? He in his precariuos condition with all the risk of complications and because of your order was moved from the SE to Abuja to court and only when you saw him that you agreed to adjourn. The Almighty will bring you Mr Abang to justice for selling yourself and your brand of justice to agent of the diabolic regime who are bent on using the man as a scapegoat to secure their first conviction before 2019

    • Truthometer

      Simple. Stay away from stealing! Is that clear? For instance, nobody is dragging me up and down now either on stretcher or wheelchair. You know why? Because I have not corruptly enriched myself. I’m a free man!

      • concernednigerian

        How do you know who has stolen?

      • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

        “For instance, nobody is dragging me up and down now either on stretcher or wheelchair. You know why? Because I have not corruptly enriched myself. I’m a free man!”
        —–
        Who are you ? How can this your statement be verified ? You may be an armed robber under ojuelegba bridge but how do we know ?

      • Chuma Anierobi

        Then what is your name mr saint?

  • pheliciti

    We ain’t serious yet in this country. We want to eradicate corruption yet we want the alleged culprits handled with kids gloves….let’s just keep deceiving ourselves.

    • Chuma Anierobi

      You are talking like belzebub Wickedness will destroy Nigeria. Will you like to be handled like this mr saint?

  • News online

